The Regents of the University of California are planning to issue $1.6 billion of general revenue bonds backed in part by tuition and fee payments.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to finance or refinance all or part of certain spending projects taken on by the university system and to refund existing debt, according to a document posted on MuniOS on Monday.

The securities will be sold in three separate series. The Series BW bonds total about $852.6 million, the Series BX bonds for $504 million and Series BY, which are variable rate demand bonds, total $250 million.

A retail order period for the Series BW and BX securities is scheduled for July 16, and institutional orders can be placed on July 17. The Series BY debt is expected to price on July 31. The offering is scheduled to close Aug. 1.

The board of regents is the governing body of state's university system, which includes 10 campuses, six academic health centers and three national laboratories.

Moody's Ratings has assigned a rating of Aa2 to the Series BW and Series BX bonds. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have rated them at AA. The Series BY bonds are rated Aa2 by Moodys, and AA by S&P and Fitch.

RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley are joint senior managers on the transaction. Goldman Sachs and Loop Capital markets are listed as co-senior managers.

