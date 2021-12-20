Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

12/20/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into defensive areas from cyclical sectors.

In 2022, more companies may face pressure from shareholders to address environmental impact, according to "Sustainable investing is at an inflection point toward becoming more mainstream," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. The brokerage envisaged a "growing role for engagement to drive change among ESG 'laggards,'" which could include some power producers, in a note to clients. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1740ET

All news about MORGAN STANLEY
04:33pMorgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call
BU
03:55pFactbox-U.S. banks tighten COVID-19 precautions as Omicron variant spreads
RE
02:33pExxon Mobil Reportedly in Advanced Talks With Presidio Petroleum Over Sale of Shale Gas..
MT
01:01pMorgan Stanley Launches Initiative to Advance Equity in Education and Career Outcomes f..
BU
12:52pU.S. driller Presidio in advanced talks to buy Exxon shale gas wells -sources
RE
10:29aToday on Wall Street: Bad timing
10:18aBiotech company Senti Bio to go public via $600 mln SPAC deal
RE
10:01aBlackstone affiliates to buy Bluerock REIT in $3.6 bln deal
RE
07:36aTravel tech firm Mondee to go public in $1 bln SPAC deal
RE
12/19China debt woes to weigh on Asia high-yield issues in first half of 2022, bankers say
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59 606 M - -
Net income 2021 14 236 M - -
Net Debt 2021 112 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,81x
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 97,13 $
Average target price 111,10 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY41.73%174 291
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION56.39%156 825
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.44.78%127 360
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.97%50 011
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-18.35%31 781
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-1.19%28 875