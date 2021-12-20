Utilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into defensive areas from cyclical sectors.

In 2022, more companies may face pressure from shareholders to address environmental impact, according to "Sustainable investing is at an inflection point toward becoming more mainstream," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. The brokerage envisaged a "growing role for engagement to drive change among ESG 'laggards,'" which could include some power producers, in a note to clients.

