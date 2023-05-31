Advanced search
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:27 2023-05-31 pm EDT
81.76 USD   -1.99%
05:46pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:08pMorgan Stanley expects trading, investment banking results to weaken
RE
03:42pU.S. banks sink on concerns about office real estate loans
RE
Utilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

05/31/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose sharply as traders sought out defensive sectors in light of fears about Federal Reserve policy.

There remain some logistical challenges for U.S. utilities making the transition to sustainable energy, said one brokerage. "1) energy storage and fuel cells present a greater-than-appreciated challenge for some utilities," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Other concerns are "tremendous confusion around the use cases and overall market potential of clean hydrogen" and the fact that "physical risks of climate change are a real threat for utilities."


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 1745ET

Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 733 M - -
Net income 2023 10 754 M - -
Net Debt 2023 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 3,80%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,66x
EV / Sales 2024 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 83,42 $
Average target price 97,43 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Martin L. Leibowitz Managing Director & Vice Chairman-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-1.32%139 321
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-3.31%105 817
CHARLES SCHWAB-35.34%97 991
CITIGROUP INC.-1.39%87 020
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.26%40 082
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.29.58%24 747
