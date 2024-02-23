Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CAF) (the “Fund”) announced today that, in accordance with the Fund’s tender offer for up to 4,342,176 of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, which expired at 11:59 p.m. New York time on February 20, 2024, the Fund has accepted 4,342,176 shares for payment on February 21, 2024 at $14.5386 per share, which is equal to 98.5 percent of the Fund’s net asset value per share as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 21, 2024. The 4,342,176 shares represent 20 percent of the Fund’s outstanding shares. A total of 18,010,696 shares were properly tendered and not withdrawn by February 20, 2024, the final date for withdrawals. Therefore, on a pro rata basis, approximately 24.1 percent of the shares so tendered by each tendering stockholder have been accepted for payment.

