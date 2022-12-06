Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CAF   US6174681030

MORGAN STANLEY CHINA A SHARE FUND, INC.

(CAF)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-04
14.11 USD   -0.63%
04:31pMorgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. Declares a Dividend
BU
06/10Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. Announces Tender Offer
BU
06/10Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. Declares a Dividend

12/06/2022 | 04:31pm EST
The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) today declared the following dividend.

RECORD DATE

12/16/22

PAYABLE DATE

12/28/22

Name of Closed-End Fund

NYSE

Ticker

Net Investment
Income Per
Share

Morgan Stanley China A
Share Fund, Inc.

CAF

$0.002703

For more information call: 1-800-231-2608.

The amount of net investment income to be paid by the Fund is determined in accordance with federal income tax regulations. It is possible that all or a portion of the Fund’s fiscal year 2022 dividend may be a return of capital and that determination cannot yet be made.

The amount of dividends paid by the Fund may vary from time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2022 will be made after the end of the year.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,200 investment professionals around the world and $1.3 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2022. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such state.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management does not provide tax advice. Investors should always consult a legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the Fund.


© Business Wire 2022
