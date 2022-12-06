Advanced search
    MSD   US61744H1059

MORGAN STANLEY EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND, INC.

(MSD)
12-06-2022
6.650 USD   -0.60%
04:32pCertain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Year-End Dividends
BU
09/20Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
BU
09/20Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
CI
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Year-End Dividends

12/06/2022 | 04:32pm EST
Each of the Morgan Stanley closed-end funds listed below (the “Funds”) today declared the following dividends.

RECORD DATE

PAYABLE DATE

12/16/22

1/13/23
 

Name of Closed-End Fund

NYSE
Ticker

Net Investment
Income Per
Share

Short-Term
Capital Gains
Per Share

Long-Term
Capital Gains
Per Share

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc.

MSD

$0.12* (Quarterly)

--

--

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc.

EDD

$0.07* (Quarterly)

--

 --

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc.

IIF

$0.204019 

$0.172786

 $3.606351 

For more information call: 1-800-231-2608.

*The amount of net investment income to be paid by the Funds is determined in accordance with federal income tax regulations. A portion of the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc.’s 2022 distribution is a return of capital. For Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. it is possible that all or a portion of the Funds’ 2022 dividends may be a return of capital and that determination cannot yet be made.

The amount of dividends paid by each of the Funds may vary from time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2022 will be made after the end of the year.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,200 investment professionals around the world and $1.3 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2022. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such state.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management does not provide tax advice. Investors should always consult a legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the Funds.

CRC 5328506


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,63 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,77 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -39,7x
Yield 2021 4,99%
Capitalization 136 M 136 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John H. Gernon President & Chief Executive Officer
Francis J. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
W. Allen Reed Chairman
Deidre A. Downes Chief Compliance Officer
Frank L. Bowman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND, INC.-25.75%137
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.45%10 039
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-4.97%5 631
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.68%4 082
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.53%3 966
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-19.22%3 510