Morgan Ventures Limited on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board approved appointment of Mr. Prayas Dubey as Company Secretary and Compliance officer with effect from 07th August, 2023. Mr. Prayas Dubey is having 5.6 years of rich and diversified experience in the areas of Company Secretarial, Strategic Compliance Decision making, Stakeholder Engagement and People Management matters.
Today at 07:41 am
