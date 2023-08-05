Morgan Ventures Limited announced that Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra has tendered his resignation with effect from 07t July, 2023 from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company due to unavoidable circumstances. The Company has accepted his resignation with effect from August 5, 2023, and he will be relieved from his responsibilities from the closure of business hours on 05th August,2023.
Morgan Ventures Limited Announces Resignation of Anand Kumar Mishra as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Today at 07:31 am
