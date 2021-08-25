Log in
    3234   JP3046470005

MORI HILLS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3234)
Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Information on Borrowings

08/25/2021 | 02:04am EDT
August 25, 2021

For Translation Purposes Only

Real Estate Investment Fund Issuer:

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation

(Securities Code: 3234)

1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hideyuki Isobe, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Hideyuki Isobe, President & CEO

Inquiries: Akira Nemoto

General Manager of Financial Department

TEL: +81-3-6234-3234

MHR Announces Information on Borrowings

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter "MHR") concluded today the following borrowings.

1. Purpose of Borrowings

To be used as refinancing of 6,000 million yen in long-term loans payable due August 31, 2021 (hereinafter "Existing Long-term Loans Payable") (Note).

(Note) Please refer to the press releases "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated August 25, 2015 for details.

2. Details of Borrowings

Lender

Borrowing

Interest

Scheduled

Repayment

Method of

amount

drawdown

date

Collateral

(anticipated)

rate

repayment

(million yen)

date

(Note 3)

MUFG Bank,

1,600

0.350%

February

Ltd.

(Note 1)

28, 2029

MUFG Bank,

1,400

0.355%

August 31,

Ltd.

(Note 1)

2029

To be

repaid in

Sumitomo

Base

August

full on the

Unsecured/

interest

31, 2021

August 31,

principal

Unguaranteed

Mitsui

1,500

rate

repayment

Banking

2029

+0.300%

date

Corporation

(Note 2)

Base

Mizuho Bank,

interest

August 31,

1,500

rate

Ltd.

2030

+0.250%

(Note 2)

1

(Note 1) The first payment date shall be the last day of February 2022 and subsequent payment dates shall be the last day of February and August every year thereafter. The last payment date shall be the principal repayment date. If the date is not a business day, the next business day shall be the date and if this next business day falls into the following month, the business day prior shall be the payment date.

(Note 2) The first payment date shall be the last day of November 2021 and subsequent payment dates shall be the last day of February, May, August, and November every year thereafter. The last payment date shall be the principal repayment date. If the date is not a business day, the next business day shall be the date and if this next business day falls into the following month, the business day prior shall be the payment date.

Base interest rate to be applied will be the 3-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR announced by the Japanese Bankers Association two business days prior to the last payment day (The first payment date shall be the drawdown date). The 3-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR can be confirmed on the website of General Incorporated Association JBA TIBOR Administration (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

(Note 3) If the repayment date is not a business day, the next business day shall be the repayment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day prior shall be the repayment date.

3. Amount of Funds, Use of Funds and Scheduled Payment Period

  1. Amount of funds to be procured: 6,000 million yen
  2. Specific use of funds and scheduled payment period

a) Specific use of funds:

To be disbursed as funds for refinancing of the

b) Amount:

Existing Long-term Loans Payable

6,000 million yen

c) Scheduled payment period:

August 31, 2021

4. Borrowings, etc. after the Borrowings

(Unit: millions of yen)

Before

After

Change

the Borrowings

the Borrowings

Long-term loans payable

173,622

173,622

0

Investment corporation bonds

18,800

18,800

0

Total interest-bearing debt

192,422

192,422

0

(Note) Long-term loans payable and investment corporation bonds include the current portion of long-term loans payable and investment corporation bonds within a year.

5. Other Items Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand/Judge the Concerned Information

There are no changes to the content of "1. Fund Information; 1. Fund Status; 3. Investment Risks" indicated in the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese) for the twenty-ninth fiscal period submitted on April 28, 2021 as a result of the Borrowings.

MHR's website address is https://www.mori-hills-reit.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
