MORI TRUST Hotel Reit : Summary of Financial Results (REIT) for Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021

Michio Yamamoto, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Nobuyuki Aizawa, General Manager, Strategic Management Department,
Hotel REIT Management Division
Tel: 03-6435-7011
Scheduled date of submission of securities report:
November 29, 2021
Scheduled date of commencement of cash distribution payment:
November 22, 2021
Preparation of supplementary financial results briefing materials:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing session:
No
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1．Status of Management and Assets for Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021 (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)
(1) Management Status
(% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease))
Fiscal Period
Operating Revenue
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Ended Aug. 2021
2,110
73.8
1,315
203.9
1,207
270.0
1,206
270.7
Ended Feb. 2021
1,214
(31.4)
432
(56.2)
326
(63.0)
325
(63.1)
Fiscal Period
Net Income per Unit
Net Income to Total Net
Ordinary Income to Total
Ordinary Income to
Assets
Assets
Operating Revenue
yen
%
%
%
Ended Aug. 2021
2,412
2.4
1.1
57.2
Ended Feb. 2021
650
0.6
0.3
26.9
(2) Distributions Status
Distributions per
Total Distributions
Distributions in
Total Distributions
Distributions
Unit (excluding
(excluding
Distributions
Fiscal Period
Excess of
in Excess of
Ratio to
distributions in
distributions in
Payout Ratio
Earnings per Unit
Earnings
Net Assets
excess of earnings)
excess of earnings)
yen
million yen
yen
million yen
%
%
Ended Aug. 2021
2,412
1,206
-
-
100.0
2.4
Ended Feb. 2021
651
325
-
-
100.2
0.6
(3) Financial Position
Fiscal Period
Total Assets
Net Assets
Net Assets to Total Assets
Net Assets per Unit
million yen
million yen
%
yen
Ended Aug. 2021
110,359
51,206
46.4
102,412
Ended Feb. 2021
109,303
50,325
46.0
100,651
(4) Cash Flows Status
Fiscal Period
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
at End of the Period
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
Ended Aug. 2021
2,540
(60)
(325)
5,224
Ended Feb. 2021
517
(21)
(880)
3,069
2．Management Status Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending February 28, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) Management Status Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending February 28, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) has yet to be determined at this point because it is difficult to make a rational calculation of performance forecast as the global spread of COVID-19 has yet to cease. We will carefully assess the impact and aim to announce it in December 2021.
* Others
(1) Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatement
(i)
Changes in accounting policies in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.:
None
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i):
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv)
Retrospective restatement:
None
(2) Total number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding
Total number of investment units issued and outstanding (including own investment units) at end of the period
Fiscal period ended August 31, 2021
500,000
Fiscal period ended February 28, 2021
500,000
Number of own investment units at end of the period
Fiscal period ended August 31, 2021
0
Fiscal period ended February 28, 2021
0
This financial report has not undergone any audit performed by a certified public accountant or auditing firm.
Special Note Not applicable.
○Table of Contents
1. Management Status
2
(1)
Overview of the Fiscal Period under Review
2
(2)
Outlook for the Next Fiscal Period
3
(3)
Material Events Related to Going Concern Assumption
4
2. Financial Statements
5
(1)
Balance Sheets
5
(2)
Statements of Income
7
(3)
Statements of Changes in Net Assets
8
(4)
Statements of Cash Distributions
9
(5)
Statements of Cash Flows
10
(6)
Notes on Going Concern Assumption
11
(7)
Notes on Matters Concerning Significant Accounting Policies
11
(8)
Notes to Change in Presentation Method
11
(9)
Notes on Significant Accounting Estimates
12
(10) Notes to Financial Statements
13
(11) Change in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding
19
3. Reference Information
20
(1)
Status of Investment
20
(2)
Investment Assets
21
－ 1 －
1. Management Status
Overview of the Fiscal Period under Review
(i) Major Change in MORI TRUST Hotel Reit
MORI TRUST Hotel Reit, Inc. ("MORI TRUST Hotel Reit") was established with an investment amount of 100 million yen (1,000 units) on January 15, 2016, with MORI TRUST Hotel Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Note) as the organizer and Mori Trust Co., Ltd. ("Mori Trust") and Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. ("Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts") as the sponsors based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and registration with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Registration number: Kanto Local Finance Bureau Director-General No. 112) was completed on February 10, 2016.
After that, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit issued new investment units (499,000 units) by conducting capital increase through private placement on June 1, 2016, and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market on February 7, 2017 (Securities Code: 3478).
The total number of investment units issued and outstanding is 500,000 as of the end of the fiscal period under review.
(Note) An absorption-type merger with MORI TRUST Hotel Asset Management Co., Ltd. as the absorbed company and MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Asset Management Company") as the surviving company was conducted on March 1, 2019, and the assets of MORI TRUST Hotel Reit are managed by the Asset management Company after the merger.
(ii) Investment Environment and Management Results
The Japanese economy continues to be in a difficult circumstance due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19 in Japan and abroad. Although the economy is showing general signs of recovery, the pace of recovery has slowed recently with the continued restraint on socioeconomic activity as a state of emergency was repeatedly issued in April and July 2021.
In the tourism industry, the number of foreigners visiting Japan remains at a low level as a result of the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic, and the total number of foreigners visiting Japan from January to August 2021 dropped significantly by 99.2% from 2019 (estimate by Japan National Tourism Organization) before the COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of overnight stays from January to August 2021 also declined by 53.8% from 2019 (preliminary figures of Overnight Travel Statistics Survey by Japan Tourism Agency) given the decline in domestic demand due to restraints on socioeconomic activities. In addition, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were held largely without spectators, the impact on accommodation demand was limited.
Under such an environment, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit continually held discussions with the hotel side to enhance profitability, upon understanding the business environment and operating conditions of each hotel at its owned properties on a monthly basis. MORI TRUST Hotel Reit also strove to enhance profitability by saving costs, actively utilizing government subsidies such as special measures for employment adjustment subsidies, etc. and stimulating demand by implementing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the introduction of high-performance air purifiers to provide safe and secure stays. Despite this, the minimum guaranteed rent was applied at some hotels with variable rent.
In order to eliminate conflict with financial covenants between MORI TRUST Hotel Reit and financial institutions, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit transferred 5.5% quasi-co-ownership interest of the trust beneficiary interest of "Courtyard by Marriott Tokyo Station" on August 31, 2021 and 261 million yen was recorded as the gain on sale of real estate.
As of the end of the fiscal period under review, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit owns five properties with a total acquisition price of 107,741 million yen, and its total number of guestrooms is 1,469 rooms.
Further, the Asset Management Company recognizes that efforts to improve sustainability such as environmental consideration, contribution to society, and strengthening corporate governance in asset management operations are essential for growing MORI TRUST Hotel Reit's unitholder value in the medium to long term. As a result, it has established and implements the "Sustainability Policy." In the fiscal year under review, disclosure of environment performance data based on the environmental management system was implemented for "E: Environmental"; a car sharing station for electric vehicles was set up at Hilton Odawara Resort & Spa as a measure to contribute to a decarbonized regional transportation model in the local communities for "S: Society"; and compliance training was conducted for employees for "G: Governance." In the GRESB Real Estate Assessment in 2021, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit received "3 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants. It also won "Green Star" designation by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.
(iii) Overview of Financing
In the fiscal period under review, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit executed the borrowing of 9,975 million yen on August 2021 in order to repay existing loans of 9,975 million yen, which reached maturity.
－ 2 －
As a result, the outstanding balance of interest-bearing debt as of the end of the fiscal period under review was 53,975 million yen, of which 5,975 million yen are short-term loans and 48,000 million yen are long-term loans (including 14,500 million yen of current portion of long-term loans payable). Moreover, the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at the end of period was 48.9%.
(iv) Overview of Business Performance and Distribution
As a result of the above management, operating revenue was 2,110 million yen, operating income was 1,315 million yen, ordinary income was 1,207 million yen and net income was 1,206 million yen.
As for distributions, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit distributed the entire amount of unappropriated retained earnings excluding distributions per unit of less than 1 yen with an intent to include profit distributions in deductible expenses by applying the Special Provisions for Taxation System on Investment Corporations (Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation). As a result, distributions per unit was 2,412 yen.
Outlook for the Next Fiscal Period
Investment Environment
As measures are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and vaccination is promoted, the Japanese economy is expected to continue to rally back due in part to the effects of various policies and improvement in overseas economies. However, there will be a need to closely monitor the impact of trends in infectious diseases in Japan and abroad, increased downside risks due to supply chain disruptions, as well as fluctuations in financial and capital markets, etc. Once the effects of COVID-19 have subsided globally, the Japanese economy is expected to continue growing with a virtuous cycle from income to spending intensifying.
In the tourism industry, a difficult business environment is expected to continue due to stagnant number of foreigners visiting Japan as well as sluggish domestic demand caused by the restraints on socioeconomic activities, etc. because of the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, domestic demand is expected to gradually recover albeit with repeated waves of stagnation and improvement due to raising the level of socioeconomic activities associated with widespread use of vaccines and various policies. On the other hand, as for the trend of demand for travel to Japan, although cross-border travel for the purpose of tourism is still restricted, travel restrictions are beginning to be relaxed in various countries. There will be a need to closely monitor regulations on cross-border travel in each country and market trends as well as changes in the situation of COVID-19.
Under such an environment, the business performance of the hotels owned by MORI TRUST Hotel Reit are expected to gradually recover by capturing domestic demand, including new demand for workations and staycations, etc., and promoting efficiency in operating costs with the utilization of various plans, upon continuing to implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(ii) Future Management Policy and Issues to Be Handled
With Mori Trust and Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts as its sponsors, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit plans to realize its growth strategies, making full use of the support of the Mori Trust Group, including the two sponsor companies.
As its internal growth strategy, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit will maximize the revenue of investment real estate by utilizing efficient operational know-how with the sponsor support from Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts as well as further strengthen the base of hardware, software and humanware and aim for stabilization and growth of revenue by conducting appropriate renovation and rebranding.
As its external growth strategy, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit will invest in competitive and high-quality hotels centering on international brand hotels with high recognition both inside and outside Japan.
In order to seize the opportunity for property acquisitions, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit has concluded an agreement concerning the provision of information on real estate, etc. with Mori Trust and the Asset Management Company, and established a structure to preferentially obtain information on sales of real estate, etc. which are "mainly used as hotels (accommodation facilities including hotels and inns as well as incidental facilities)" owned by Mori Trust Group. It will strive to acquire highly competitive properties and aim to achieve external growth by utilizing the information provided by Mori Trust Group and the Asset Management Company's unique information-gathering ability.
With such efforts, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit intends to secure stable revenue and achieve steady growth of assets under management and aims to maximize unitholder value.
Furthermore, although it is difficult to forecast the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit will closely monitor future trends and take appropriate action.
－ 3 －
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mori Trust Hotel REIT Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 06:10:06 UTC.