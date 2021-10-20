MORI TRUST Hotel Reit : Summary of Financial Results (REIT) for Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021

2．Management Status Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending February 28, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) Management Status Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending February 28, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) has yet to be determined at this point because it is difficult to make a rational calculation of performance forecast as the global spread of COVID-19 has yet to cease. We will carefully assess the impact and aim to announce it in December 2021.

1. Management Status

Overview of the Fiscal Period under Review

(i) Major Change in MORI TRUST Hotel Reit

MORI TRUST Hotel Reit, Inc. ("MORI TRUST Hotel Reit") was established with an investment amount of 100 million yen (1,000 units) on January 15, 2016, with MORI TRUST Hotel Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Note) as the organizer and Mori Trust Co., Ltd. ("Mori Trust") and Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. ("Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts") as the sponsors based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and registration with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Registration number: Kanto Local Finance Bureau Director-General No. 112) was completed on February 10, 2016.

After that, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit issued new investment units (499,000 units) by conducting capital increase through private placement on June 1, 2016, and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market on February 7, 2017 (Securities Code: 3478).

The total number of investment units issued and outstanding is 500,000 as of the end of the fiscal period under review.

(Note) An absorption-type merger with MORI TRUST Hotel Asset Management Co., Ltd. as the absorbed company and MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Asset Management Company") as the surviving company was conducted on March 1, 2019, and the assets of MORI TRUST Hotel Reit are managed by the Asset management Company after the merger.

(ii) Investment Environment and Management Results

The Japanese economy continues to be in a difficult circumstance due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19 in Japan and abroad. Although the economy is showing general signs of recovery, the pace of recovery has slowed recently with the continued restraint on socioeconomic activity as a state of emergency was repeatedly issued in April and July 2021.

In the tourism industry, the number of foreigners visiting Japan remains at a low level as a result of the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic, and the total number of foreigners visiting Japan from January to August 2021 dropped significantly by 99.2% from 2019 (estimate by Japan National Tourism Organization) before the COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of overnight stays from January to August 2021 also declined by 53.8% from 2019 (preliminary figures of Overnight Travel Statistics Survey by Japan Tourism Agency) given the decline in domestic demand due to restraints on socioeconomic activities. In addition, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were held largely without spectators, the impact on accommodation demand was limited.

Under such an environment, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit continually held discussions with the hotel side to enhance profitability, upon understanding the business environment and operating conditions of each hotel at its owned properties on a monthly basis. MORI TRUST Hotel Reit also strove to enhance profitability by saving costs, actively utilizing government subsidies such as special measures for employment adjustment subsidies, etc. and stimulating demand by implementing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the introduction of high-performance air purifiers to provide safe and secure stays. Despite this, the minimum guaranteed rent was applied at some hotels with variable rent.

In order to eliminate conflict with financial covenants between MORI TRUST Hotel Reit and financial institutions, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit transferred 5.5% quasi-co-ownership interest of the trust beneficiary interest of "Courtyard by Marriott Tokyo Station" on August 31, 2021 and 261 million yen was recorded as the gain on sale of real estate.

As of the end of the fiscal period under review, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit owns five properties with a total acquisition price of 107,741 million yen, and its total number of guestrooms is 1,469 rooms.

Further, the Asset Management Company recognizes that efforts to improve sustainability such as environmental consideration, contribution to society, and strengthening corporate governance in asset management operations are essential for growing MORI TRUST Hotel Reit's unitholder value in the medium to long term. As a result, it has established and implements the "Sustainability Policy." In the fiscal year under review, disclosure of environment performance data based on the environmental management system was implemented for "E: Environmental"; a car sharing station for electric vehicles was set up at Hilton Odawara Resort & Spa as a measure to contribute to a decarbonized regional transportation model in the local communities for "S: Society"; and compliance training was conducted for employees for "G: Governance." In the GRESB Real Estate Assessment in 2021, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit received "3 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants. It also won "Green Star" designation by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.

(iii) Overview of Financing

In the fiscal period under review, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit executed the borrowing of 9,975 million yen on August 2021 in order to repay existing loans of 9,975 million yen, which reached maturity.

