Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MORI TRUST Hotel Reit, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3478   JP3048380004

MORI TRUST HOTEL REIT, INC.

(3478)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MORI TRUST Hotel Reit : Summary of Financial Results (REIT) for Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021

10/20/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Financial Results (REIT) for Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021

October 20, 2021

REIT Securities Issuer

MORI TRUST Hotel Reit, Inc.

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code:

3478

URL: http://www.mt-hotelreit.jp/en/

Representative:

Amane Sakamoto, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Michio Yamamoto, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Nobuyuki Aizawa, General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Hotel REIT Management Division

Tel: 03-6435-7011

Scheduled date of submission of securities report:

November 29, 2021

Scheduled date of commencement of cash distribution payment:

November 22, 2021

Preparation of supplementary financial results briefing materials:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing session:

No

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1Status of Management and Assets for Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021 (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Management Status

(% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease))

Fiscal Period

Operating Revenue

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Ended Aug. 2021

2,110

73.8

1,315

203.9

1,207

270.0

1,206

270.7

Ended Feb. 2021

1,214

(31.4)

432

(56.2)

326

(63.0)

325

(63.1)

Fiscal Period

Net Income per Unit

Net Income to Total Net

Ordinary Income to Total

Ordinary Income to

Assets

Assets

Operating Revenue

yen

%

%

%

Ended Aug. 2021

2,412

2.4

1.1

57.2

Ended Feb. 2021

650

0.6

0.3

26.9

(2) Distributions Status

Distributions per

Total Distributions

Distributions in

Total Distributions

Distributions

Unit (excluding

(excluding

Distributions

Fiscal Period

Excess of

in Excess of

Ratio to

distributions in

distributions in

Payout Ratio

Earnings per Unit

Earnings

Net Assets

excess of earnings)

excess of earnings)

yen

million yen

yen

million yen

%

%

Ended Aug. 2021

2,412

1,206

-

-

100.0

2.4

Ended Feb. 2021

651

325

-

-

100.2

0.6

(3) Financial Position

Fiscal Period

Total Assets

Net Assets

Net Assets to Total Assets

Net Assets per Unit

million yen

million yen

%

yen

Ended Aug. 2021

110,359

51,206

46.4

102,412

Ended Feb. 2021

109,303

50,325

46.0

100,651

(4) Cash Flows Status

Fiscal Period

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

at End of the Period

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

Ended Aug. 2021

2,540

(60)

(325)

5,224

Ended Feb. 2021

517

(21)

(880)

3,069

2Management Status Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending February 28, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) Management Status Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending February 28, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) has yet to be determined at this point because it is difficult to make a rational calculation of performance forecast as the global spread of COVID-19 has yet to cease. We will carefully assess the impact and aim to announce it in December 2021.

* Others

(1) Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatement

(i)

Changes in accounting policies in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.:

None

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i):

None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv)

Retrospective restatement:

None

(2) Total number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding

  1. Total number of investment units issued and outstanding (including own investment units) at end of the period

Fiscal period ended August 31, 2021

500,000

Fiscal period ended February 28, 2021

500,000

  1. Number of own investment units at end of the period

Fiscal period ended August 31, 2021

0

Fiscal period ended February 28, 2021

0

  • This financial report has not undergone any audit performed by a certified public accountant or auditing firm.
  • Special Note Not applicable.

○Table of Contents

1. Management Status

2

(1)

Overview of the Fiscal Period under Review

2

(2)

Outlook for the Next Fiscal Period

3

(3)

Material Events Related to Going Concern Assumption

4

2. Financial Statements

5

(1)

Balance Sheets

5

(2)

Statements of Income

7

(3)

Statements of Changes in Net Assets

8

(4)

Statements of Cash Distributions

9

(5)

Statements of Cash Flows

10

(6)

Notes on Going Concern Assumption

11

(7)

Notes on Matters Concerning Significant Accounting Policies

11

(8)

Notes to Change in Presentation Method

11

(9)

Notes on Significant Accounting Estimates

12

(10) Notes to Financial Statements

13

(11) Change in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding

19

3. Reference Information

20

(1)

Status of Investment

20

(2)

Investment Assets

21

1

1. Management Status

  1. Overview of the Fiscal Period under Review

(i) Major Change in MORI TRUST Hotel Reit

MORI TRUST Hotel Reit, Inc. ("MORI TRUST Hotel Reit") was established with an investment amount of 100 million yen (1,000 units) on January 15, 2016, with MORI TRUST Hotel Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Note) as the organizer and Mori Trust Co., Ltd. ("Mori Trust") and Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. ("Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts") as the sponsors based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and registration with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Registration number: Kanto Local Finance Bureau Director-General No. 112) was completed on February 10, 2016.

After that, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit issued new investment units (499,000 units) by conducting capital increase through private placement on June 1, 2016, and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market on February 7, 2017 (Securities Code: 3478).

The total number of investment units issued and outstanding is 500,000 as of the end of the fiscal period under review.

(Note) An absorption-type merger with MORI TRUST Hotel Asset Management Co., Ltd. as the absorbed company and MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Asset Management Company") as the surviving company was conducted on March 1, 2019, and the assets of MORI TRUST Hotel Reit are managed by the Asset management Company after the merger.

(ii) Investment Environment and Management Results

The Japanese economy continues to be in a difficult circumstance due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19 in Japan and abroad. Although the economy is showing general signs of recovery, the pace of recovery has slowed recently with the continued restraint on socioeconomic activity as a state of emergency was repeatedly issued in April and July 2021.

In the tourism industry, the number of foreigners visiting Japan remains at a low level as a result of the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic, and the total number of foreigners visiting Japan from January to August 2021 dropped significantly by 99.2% from 2019 (estimate by Japan National Tourism Organization) before the COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of overnight stays from January to August 2021 also declined by 53.8% from 2019 (preliminary figures of Overnight Travel Statistics Survey by Japan Tourism Agency) given the decline in domestic demand due to restraints on socioeconomic activities. In addition, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were held largely without spectators, the impact on accommodation demand was limited.

Under such an environment, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit continually held discussions with the hotel side to enhance profitability, upon understanding the business environment and operating conditions of each hotel at its owned properties on a monthly basis. MORI TRUST Hotel Reit also strove to enhance profitability by saving costs, actively utilizing government subsidies such as special measures for employment adjustment subsidies, etc. and stimulating demand by implementing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the introduction of high-performance air purifiers to provide safe and secure stays. Despite this, the minimum guaranteed rent was applied at some hotels with variable rent.

In order to eliminate conflict with financial covenants between MORI TRUST Hotel Reit and financial institutions, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit transferred 5.5% quasi-co-ownership interest of the trust beneficiary interest of "Courtyard by Marriott Tokyo Station" on August 31, 2021 and 261 million yen was recorded as the gain on sale of real estate.

As of the end of the fiscal period under review, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit owns five properties with a total acquisition price of 107,741 million yen, and its total number of guestrooms is 1,469 rooms.

Further, the Asset Management Company recognizes that efforts to improve sustainability such as environmental consideration, contribution to society, and strengthening corporate governance in asset management operations are essential for growing MORI TRUST Hotel Reit's unitholder value in the medium to long term. As a result, it has established and implements the "Sustainability Policy." In the fiscal year under review, disclosure of environment performance data based on the environmental management system was implemented for "E: Environmental"; a car sharing station for electric vehicles was set up at Hilton Odawara Resort & Spa as a measure to contribute to a decarbonized regional transportation model in the local communities for "S: Society"; and compliance training was conducted for employees for "G: Governance." In the GRESB Real Estate Assessment in 2021, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit received "3 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants. It also won "Green Star" designation by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.

(iii) Overview of Financing

In the fiscal period under review, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit executed the borrowing of 9,975 million yen on August 2021 in order to repay existing loans of 9,975 million yen, which reached maturity.

2

As a result, the outstanding balance of interest-bearing debt as of the end of the fiscal period under review was 53,975 million yen, of which 5,975 million yen are short-term loans and 48,000 million yen are long-term loans (including 14,500 million yen of current portion of long-term loans payable). Moreover, the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at the end of period was 48.9%.

(iv) Overview of Business Performance and Distribution

As a result of the above management, operating revenue was 2,110 million yen, operating income was 1,315 million yen, ordinary income was 1,207 million yen and net income was 1,206 million yen.

As for distributions, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit distributed the entire amount of unappropriated retained earnings excluding distributions per unit of less than 1 yen with an intent to include profit distributions in deductible expenses by applying the Special Provisions for Taxation System on Investment Corporations (Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation). As a result, distributions per unit was 2,412 yen.

  1. Outlook for the Next Fiscal Period
  1. Investment Environment

As measures are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and vaccination is promoted, the Japanese economy is expected to continue to rally back due in part to the effects of various policies and improvement in overseas economies. However, there will be a need to closely monitor the impact of trends in infectious diseases in Japan and abroad, increased downside risks due to supply chain disruptions, as well as fluctuations in financial and capital markets, etc. Once the effects of COVID-19 have subsided globally, the Japanese economy is expected to continue growing with a virtuous cycle from income to spending intensifying.

In the tourism industry, a difficult business environment is expected to continue due to stagnant number of foreigners visiting Japan as well as sluggish domestic demand caused by the restraints on socioeconomic activities, etc. because of the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, domestic demand is expected to gradually recover albeit with repeated waves of stagnation and improvement due to raising the level of socioeconomic activities associated with widespread use of vaccines and various policies. On the other hand, as for the trend of demand for travel to Japan, although cross-border travel for the purpose of tourism is still restricted, travel restrictions are beginning to be relaxed in various countries. There will be a need to closely monitor regulations on cross-border travel in each country and market trends as well as changes in the situation of COVID-19.

Under such an environment, the business performance of the hotels owned by MORI TRUST Hotel Reit are expected to gradually recover by capturing domestic demand, including new demand for workations and staycations, etc., and promoting efficiency in operating costs with the utilization of various plans, upon continuing to implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(ii) Future Management Policy and Issues to Be Handled

With Mori Trust and Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts as its sponsors, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit plans to realize its growth strategies, making full use of the support of the Mori Trust Group, including the two sponsor companies.

As its internal growth strategy, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit will maximize the revenue of investment real estate by utilizing efficient operational know-how with the sponsor support from Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts as well as further strengthen the base of hardware, software and humanware and aim for stabilization and growth of revenue by conducting appropriate renovation and rebranding.

As its external growth strategy, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit will invest in competitive and high-quality hotels centering on international brand hotels with high recognition both inside and outside Japan.

In order to seize the opportunity for property acquisitions, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit has concluded an agreement concerning the provision of information on real estate, etc. with Mori Trust and the Asset Management Company, and established a structure to preferentially obtain information on sales of real estate, etc. which are "mainly used as hotels (accommodation facilities including hotels and inns as well as incidental facilities)" owned by Mori Trust Group. It will strive to acquire highly competitive properties and aim to achieve external growth by utilizing the information provided by Mori Trust Group and the Asset Management Company's unique information-gathering ability.

With such efforts, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit intends to secure stable revenue and achieve steady growth of assets under management and aims to maximize unitholder value.

Furthermore, although it is difficult to forecast the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, MORI TRUST Hotel Reit will closely monitor future trends and take appropriate action.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mori Trust Hotel REIT Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 06:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MORI TRUST HOTEL REIT, INC.
02:11aMORI TRUST HOTEL REIT : Summary of Financial Results (REIT) for Fiscal Period Ended August..
PU
10/18Mori Trust Hotel REIT Receives Three-Star ESG Integration Rating
MT
08/27MORI TRUST Hotel Reit, Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending August ..
CI
08/27MORI TRUST HOTEL REIT : Notice Concerning Revisions to Forecast of Management Status and D..
PU
08/27An unknown buyer signed a contract to acquire 5.5% stake in Courtyard by Marriott Tokyo..
CI
06/25MORI TRUST HOTEL REIT : Notice Concerning Revisions to Forecast of Management Status for F..
PU
04/22MORI TRUST HOTEL REIT : Notice Concerning Changes to the Articles of Incorporation and App..
PU
04/22MORI TRUST HOTEL REIT : Summary of Financial Results (REIT) for Fiscal Period Ended Februa..
PU
04/22MORI TRUST Hotel Reit, Inc. Announces Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended Februar..
CI
04/22MORI TRUST Hotel Reit Inc. Announces Distributions for the Six Months Ended February 28..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 428 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net income 2021 650 M 5,68 M 5,68 M
Net Debt 2021 51 828 M 453 M 453 M
P/E ratio 2021 104x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71 000 M 622 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,5x
EV / Sales 2021 49,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart MORI TRUST HOTEL REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
MORI TRUST Hotel Reit, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORI TRUST HOTEL REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 142 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Akira Hashimoto Supervisory Officer
Nozomishu Koinuma Supervisory Officer
Shu Sakamoto Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORI TRUST HOTEL REIT, INC.23.37%622
VICI PROPERTIES INC.18.12%18 969
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.13.33%12 059
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.15.05%11 429
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC29.30%6 368
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.27.05%4 685