MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of New Loans

Notice of New Loans
Tokyo, August 27, 2020 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of new loans as follows:
Ⅰ . New Loans
1. Reason for loans
Due to the repayment of existing loans, which reach maturity August 31, 2020.
2. Loan details
[Short-term loan]
(Million yen)
Lender
Loan
Interest Rate
Loan Type and
Drawdown Date and
Amount
Repayment Method
Repayment Date
Resona Bank,
1,000
Basic interest rate(JBA
Unsecured/
August 31, 2020
1‐month Japanese Yen
non-guaranteed
Limited.
August 31, 2021
TIBOR) + 0.13%
Bullet payment
(Note) Basic interest rate to be applied from now on will be JBA 1‐month Japanese Yen TIBOR which JBATA releases two business days prior to drawdown date or the last day of each month(if such date is not a business day, the previous day will be the date.).
With regard to JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to the website of JBATA.
1
[Long-term loans]
(Million yen)
Loan
Loan Type and
Drawdown Date
Lender
Interest Rate
Repayment
and
Amount
Method
Repayment Date
The Nishi-Nippon City
0.41250%
Unsecured/
August 31, 2020
1,000
non-guaranteed
Bank, Ltd.
fixed interest rate
August 31, 2026
Bullet payment
The Nishi-Nippon City
1,500
0.47630%
Unsecured/
August 31, 2020
non-guaranteed
Bank, Ltd.
fixed interest rate
August 31, 2027
Bullet paymen
Resona Bank, Limited.
500
0.47630%
Unsecured/
August 31, 2020
non-guaranteed
fixed interest rate
August 31, 2027
Bullet paymen
0.54380%
Unsecured/
August 31, 2020
The 77 Bank, Ltd.
1,000
non-guaranteed
fixed interest rate
August 31, 2028
Bullet paymen
0.53380%
Unsecured/
August 31, 2020
Shinsei Bank, Limited
1,000
non-guaranteed
fixed interest rate
August 31, 2028
Bullet paymen
Total
5,000
－
－
－
3. Use of funds Repayment of existing loans.
Ⅱ. Status of loans and bonds after the new loans
(Million yen)
Before
After
Increase/Decrease
Short-term loans
14,500
13,000
-1,500
Long-term loans
128,500
130,000
+1,500
Investment
12,000
12,000
－
Corporation Bonds
Total
155,000
155,000
－
