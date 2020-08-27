MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of New Loans

August 27, 2020

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Notice of New Loans

Tokyo, August 27, 2020 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of new loans as follows:

Ⅰ . New Loans

1. Reason for loans

Due to the repayment of existing loans, which reach maturity August 31, 2020.

2. Loan details [Short-term loan] (Million yen) Lender Loan Interest Rate Loan Type and Drawdown Date and Amount Repayment Method Repayment Date Resona Bank, 1,000 Basic interest rate(JBA Unsecured/ August 31, 2020 1‐month Japanese Yen non-guaranteed Limited. August 31, 2021 TIBOR) + 0.13% Bullet payment

(Note) Basic interest rate to be applied from now on will be JBA 1‐month Japanese Yen TIBOR which JBATA releases two business days prior to drawdown date or the last day of each month(if such date is not a business day, the previous day will be the date.).

With regard to JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to the website of JBATA.

(http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/)

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

