MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC.

(8961)
MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of New Loans

08/27/2020 | 03:02am EDT

August 27, 2020

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Notice of New Loans

Tokyo, August 27, 2020 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of new loans as follows:

. New Loans

1. Reason for loans

Due to the repayment of existing loans, which reach maturity August 31, 2020.

2. Loan details

[Short-term loan]

(Million yen)

Lender

Loan

Interest Rate

Loan Type and

Drawdown Date and

Amount

Repayment Method

Repayment Date

Resona Bank,

1,000

Basic interest rate(JBA

Unsecured/

August 31, 2020

1month Japanese Yen

non-guaranteed

Limited.

August 31, 2021

TIBOR) + 0.13%

Bullet payment

(Note) Basic interest rate to be applied from now on will be JBA 1month Japanese Yen TIBOR which JBATA releases two business days prior to drawdown date or the last day of each month(if such date is not a business day, the previous day will be the date.).

With regard to JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to the website of JBATA.

(http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/)

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

1

[Long-term loans]

(Million yen)

Loan

Loan Type and

Drawdown Date

Lender

Interest Rate

Repayment

and

Amount

Method

Repayment Date

The Nishi-Nippon City

0.41250%

Unsecured/

August 31, 2020

1,000

non-guaranteed

Bank, Ltd.

fixed interest rate

August 31, 2026

Bullet payment

The Nishi-Nippon City

1,500

0.47630%

Unsecured/

August 31, 2020

non-guaranteed

Bank, Ltd.

fixed interest rate

August 31, 2027

Bullet paymen

Resona Bank, Limited.

500

0.47630%

Unsecured/

August 31, 2020

non-guaranteed

fixed interest rate

August 31, 2027

Bullet paymen

0.54380%

Unsecured/

August 31, 2020

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

1,000

non-guaranteed

fixed interest rate

August 31, 2028

Bullet paymen

0.53380%

Unsecured/

August 31, 2020

Shinsei Bank, Limited

1,000

non-guaranteed

fixed interest rate

August 31, 2028

Bullet paymen

Total

5,000

3. Use of funds Repayment of existing loans.

. Status of loans and bonds after the new loans

(Million yen)

Before

After

Increase/Decrease

Short-term loans

14,500

13,000

-1,500

Long-term loans

128,500

130,000

+1,500

Investment

12,000

12,000

Corporation Bonds

Total

155,000

155,000

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

2

Disclaimer

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit Inc. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 07:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
