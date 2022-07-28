MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of Revisions to Performance Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending March 31, 2023

July 28, 2022

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Notice of Revisions to Performance Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending March 31, 2023

Tokyo, July 28, 2022- Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has revised its performance forecast for the period ending March 31, 2023 (from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), which was published in the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 on May 23, 2022. Details are as follows:

1. Revisions to the performance forecast for the period ending March 31, 2023

Distributions Distributions Number of Operating Operating Ordinary per unit units in excess of Net income (excluding outstanding Revenues Income Income distributions in profit per (million yen) at end (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) excess of unit of period profit) (yen) (yen) (unit) Previous forecast 6,876 3,383 2,974 3,200 2,800 － 1,320,000 (A) Revised forecast 8,298 4,734 4,326 4,189 2,950 － 1,320,000 (B) Change 1,421 1,351 1,351 988 150 － － (B-A) Rate of change 20.7% 39.9% 45.4% 30.9% 5.4% － －

(Note 1) The figures in the above forecast are based on information currently available to MTR and certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable by MTR. Actual performance, etc. may differ significantly from the forecast due to various contributing factors. MTR does not guarantee the distributions amounts in the above forecast. If there are likely to be discrepancies from the above forecast that will exceed a certain level, MTR may revise the forecast. Please refer to the attachment entitled "Assumptions for the Performance Forecast for the Period Ending March 31, 2023."

(Note 2) Figures have been rounded down to one unit, and the rates of change have been rounded off to the nearest one decimal place.

(Note 3) The distribution per unit in the forecast previously announced assumed the reversal of 722 million yen (reserve for reduction entry of 495 million yen and deferred tax liabilities of 227 million yen associated with the reserve) from internal reserves.

(Note 4) The distribution per unit in the forecast revised this time assumes the reserve of 431 million yen (reserve for reduction entry of 295 million yen and deferred tax liabilities of 135 million yen associated with the reserve) from the gain on sale of real estate as internal reserves.

Note: This document is a press release announcing revisions to MTR's forecasts for performance for fiscal period ending March 31, 2023. As such, this document is not intended to solicit investments. Investors are urged to make their own decisions when investing.

Disclaimer:This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

