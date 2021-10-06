MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of a New Loan

October 6, 2021

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Notice of a New Loan

Tokyo, October 6, 2021 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of a new loan as follows:

Ⅰ . New Loan

1. Reason for loan

Due to the repayment of existing loan, which reaches maturity October 8, 2021.

2. Loan details [Short-term loan] (Million yen) Loan Type and Drawdown Date and Lender Loan Amount Interest Rate Repayment Repayment Date Method Sumitomo Mitsui Banking 2,500 Basic interest rate(JBA Unsecured/ October 8, 2021 1‐month Japanese Yen non-guaranteed Corporation October 7, 2022 TIBOR) + 0.14% Bullet payment

(Note) Basic interest rate to be applied from now on will be JBA 1‐month Japanese Yen TIBOR which JBATA releases two business days prior to drawdown date or the last day of each month(if such date is not a business day, the previous day will be the date.).

With regard to JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to the website of JBATA.

(http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/)

3. Use of funds

Repayment of existing loan.

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

1