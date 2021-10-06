Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8961   JP3046170001

MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC.

(8961)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/05
145200 JPY   +0.41%
03:06aMORI TRUST SOGO REIT : Notice of a New Loan
PU
09/29MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
08/30Mori Trust Sogo REIT Secures $9 Million Loan
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of a New Loan

10/06/2021 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 6, 2021

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Notice of a New Loan

Tokyo, October 6, 2021 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of a new loan as follows:

. New Loan

1. Reason for loan

Due to the repayment of existing loan, which reaches maturity October 8, 2021.

2. Loan details

[Short-term loan]

(Million yen)

Loan Type and

Drawdown Date and

Lender

Loan Amount

Interest Rate

Repayment

Repayment Date

Method

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

2,500

Basic interest rate(JBA

Unsecured/

October 8, 2021

1month Japanese Yen

non-guaranteed

Corporation

October 7, 2022

TIBOR) + 0.14%

Bullet payment

(Note) Basic interest rate to be applied from now on will be JBA 1month Japanese Yen TIBOR which JBATA releases two business days prior to drawdown date or the last day of each month(if such date is not a business day, the previous day will be the date.).

With regard to JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to the website of JBATA.

(http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/)

3. Use of funds

Repayment of existing loan.

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

1

. Status of loans and bonds after the new loan

(Million yen)

Before

After

Increase/Decrease

Short-term loans

6,000

6,000

Long-term loans

133,500

133,500

Investment

14,000

14,000

Corporation Bonds

Total

153,500

153,500

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

2

Disclaimer

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 07:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC.
03:06aMORI TRUST SOGO REIT : Notice of a New Loan
PU
09/29MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
08/30Mori Trust Sogo REIT Secures $9 Million Loan
MT
08/27MORI TRUST SOGO REIT : Notice of a New Loan
PU
08/27MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc. Announces Details of New Loans
CI
08/27MORI TRUST SOGO REIT : Notice of New Loans
PU
08/26MORI Trust Sogo REIT to Borrow Nearly $5 Million to Pay Debt
MT
08/26Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. Announces Notice of New Loan
CI
07/21MORI TRUST SOGO REIT : Sustainability Report（July 2021）
PU
06/07MORI TRUST SOGO REIT : Notice of an Existing Loan (Change of Applied Interest Rate)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 785 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2022 9 468 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
Net Debt 2022 141 B 1 263 M 1 263 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 192 B 1 721 M 1 716 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,7x
EV / Sales 2023 22,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 145 200,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayuki Yagi Executive Officer
Naomasa Nakagawa Supervisory Officer
Harumi Katagiri Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC.9.17%1 721
GECINA-7.40%10 121
MIRVAC GROUP10.23%8 518
GPT GROUP10.67%7 009
ICADE9.30%6 077
SAFEHOLD INC.-0.51%4 055