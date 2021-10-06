MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of a New Loan

October 6, 2021
Press Release
Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities
MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.
4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Masayuki Yagi,
Executive Director (TSE code 8961)
Asset Management Company:
MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto
President and Representative Director Contact:
Hiroshi Naito
General Manager, Strategic Management Department,
Sogo REIT Management Division
Phone: +81-3-6435-7011
Notice of a New Loan
Tokyo, October 6, 2021 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of a new loan as follows:
Ⅰ . New Loan
1. Reason for loan
Due to the repayment of existing loan, which reaches maturity October 8, 2021.
|
2. Loan details
|
|
|
|
|
[Short-term loan]
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Type and
|
Drawdown Date and
|
Lender
|
Loan Amount
|
Interest Rate
|
Repayment
|
Repayment Date
|
|
|
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
|
2,500
|
Basic interest rate(JBA
|
Unsecured/
|
October 8, 2021
|
1‐month Japanese Yen
|
non-guaranteed
|
Corporation
|
October 7, 2022
|
|
TIBOR) + 0.14%
|
Bullet payment
|
|
|
(Note) Basic interest rate to be applied from now on will be JBA 1‐month Japanese Yen TIBOR which JBATA releases two business days prior to drawdown date or the last day of each month(if such date is not a business day, the previous day will be the date.).
With regard to JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to the website of JBATA.
(http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/)
3. Use of funds
Repayment of existing loan.
Disclaimer:
This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.
Ⅱ. Status of loans and bonds after the new loan
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
After
|
Increase/Decrease
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term loans
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
133,500
|
133,500
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
14,000
|
14,000
|
－
|
Corporation Bonds
|
|
|
|
Total
|
153,500
|
153,500
|
－
|
|
|
|
