MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of a New Loan

February 18, 2022
Press Release
Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities
MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.
4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Masayuki Yagi,
Executive Director (TSE code 8961)
Asset Management Company:
MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto
President and Representative Director Contact:
Hiroshi Naito
General Manager, Strategic Management Department,
Sogo REIT Management Division
Phone: +81-3-6435-7011
Notice of a New Loan
Tokyo, February 18, 2022 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of a new loan as
follows:
Ⅰ . New Loan
1. Reason for loan
Due to the repayment of existing loan, which reaches maturity February 28, 2022.
|
2. Loan details
|
|
|
|
|
[Long-term loan]
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Type and
|
Drawdown Date and
|
Lender
|
Loan Amount
|
Interest Rate
|
Repayment
|
Repayment Date
|
|
|
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance
|
500
|
0.56000%
|
Unsecured/
|
February 28, 2022
|
non-guaranteed
|
Company,Limited
|
fixed interest rate
|
August 31, 2027
|
|
Bullet payment
|
|
|
|
3. Use of funds
Repayment of existing loan.
Disclaimer:
This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.
Ⅱ. Status of loans and bonds after the new loan
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
After
|
Increase/Decrease
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term loans
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
135,000
|
135,000
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
13,000 (Note)
|
13,000
|
－
|
Corporation Bonds
|
|
|
|
Total
|
154,000
|
154,000
|
－
|
|
|
|
(Note) Balance after the bond issuance on February 21, 2022 and the redemption of investment corporation bonds coming due on February 22, 2022, as announced in the February 15, 2022 press release "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds".
