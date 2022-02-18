Log in
    8961   JP3046170001

MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC.

(8961)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/18 01:00:00 am
139400 JPY   +0.14%
02:21aMORI TRUST SOGO REIT : Notice of a New Loan
PU
02/14MORI TRUST SOGO REIT : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds
PU
01/27MORI TRUST SOGO REIT : Notice of New Loans
PU
MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of a New Loan

02/18/2022 | 02:21am EST
February 18, 2022

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Notice of a New Loan

Tokyo, February 18, 2022 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of a new loan as

follows:

. New Loan

1. Reason for loan

Due to the repayment of existing loan, which reaches maturity February 28, 2022.

2. Loan details

[Long-term loan]

(Million yen)

Loan Type and

Drawdown Date and

Lender

Loan Amount

Interest Rate

Repayment

Repayment Date

Method

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance

500

0.56000%

Unsecured/

February 28, 2022

non-guaranteed

Company,Limited

fixed interest rate

August 31, 2027

Bullet payment

3. Use of funds

Repayment of existing loan.

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

1

. Status of loans and bonds after the new loan

(Million yen)

Before

After

Increase/Decrease

Short-term loans

6,000

6,000

Long-term loans

135,000

135,000

Investment

13,000 (Note)

13,000

Corporation Bonds

Total

154,000

154,000

(Note) Balance after the bond issuance on February 21, 2022 and the redemption of investment corporation bonds coming due on February 22, 2022, as announced in the February 15, 2022 press release "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds".

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

2

Disclaimer

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
