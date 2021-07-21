MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Sustainability Report（July 2021）

２．MTRʼs ESG Initiatives

Sustainability Policy and Framework for Promoting Sustainability

As MTRʼs asset management company, we, MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("MTAM") recognize that efforts to improve sustainability such as environmental consideration, contribution to society and strengthening corporate governance though our asset management operations are essential for growing unitholders' value in the mid-to-long term. We hereby establish the "Sustainability Policy" and aim to implement it.

Sustainability Policy

（１）Promoting energy saving and GHGs emissions reduction

In our asset management operations, we make efforts to reduce CO2 emissions through energy conservation by promoting efficient energy use at our assets under management as well as introducing equipment and facilities that contribute to energy conservation and low carbonization.

（２）Contributing to recycle-oriented society

We strive to contribute to realizing sustainable recycle-oriented society through implementing measures to make effective use of limited resources, such as water saving and "3Rs" for reducing wastes, i.e., reduce, reuse, recycle.

（３）Streamlining internal management system and strengthening compliance

We establish internal management system to effectively promote initiatives based on this policy and strictly comply with laws and regulations including environmental and social matters. In addition, we promote sustainability initiatives by improving employees' awareness and performance by continually implementing educational and awareness-raising activities focused on environment, society, and governance (ESG).

（４） Promoting health and comforty

We implement asset management that seeks improvement in health, safety, and comfort of tenants and facility users. We also respect individual employees and endeavor to create working environments that are healthy and friendly to them and that allow them to display their capacity to the fullest degree.

（5） Responding to climate change and improving resilience

We identify and evaluate risks and opportunities that arise from climate change and reflect them in our asset management operations, and by doing so, promote initiatives for adapting to and mitigating climate change to respond to risks and opportunities.

（6）Collaborating with external stakeholders

We make efforts to contribute to reducing environmental impact of our assets under management, improving tenants' satisfaction and developing sustainable local communities through engaging and collaborating with external stakeholders such as our tenants/occupiers, suppliers (e.g. property management companies) and local communities.

（7）Disclosing ESG information

We strive to proactively disclose ESG information such as this policy and status of sustainability initiatives to build good relationships and communicate with stakeholders such as our unitholders, tenants and suppliers.