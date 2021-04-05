Log in
MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC.

(8961)
MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of Tenant's Vacation

04/05/2021 | 03:32am EDT
April 5, 2021

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Notice of Tenant's Vacation

Tokyo, April 5, 2021- MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced that it received a notice from a tenant advising the termination of the lease agreement for Shinbashi Ekimae MTR Building (hereinafter "the Property"), which is owned by MTR. Details are as follows:

1. Outline of Tenant's Vacation

(1) Name of tenant

: YAMADA DENKI Co., Ltd.

(2)

Property name

: Shinbashi Ekimae MTR Building

(3) Terminated leased area

: 8,055.00

(4)

Percentage of total rentable area of the Property

: 100.0% (Note 1)

(5)

Percentage of total rentable area of MTR's portfolio

: 1.9% (Note 2)

(6)

Monthly rent

: 76,500,000 yen

(7)

Security deposit/ key money

: 2,250,000,000 yen

(8)

Scheduled termination date

: December 31, 2021

(Note 1) Total rentable area of the Property (as of March 31, 2021): 8,055.00

(Note 2) Total rentable area of MTR (as of March 31, 2021): 433,862.99

2. Performance forecasts after tenant's vacation

Because the scheduled termination date of the tenant is December 31, 2021, the vacating of the Property by the tenant will have no effect on MTR's operation for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2021 and the fiscal period ending September 30, 2021. Therefore, MTR will make no changes to its performance forecasts for these periods.

The management policy after the tenant's vacation will be considered in the future, comprehensively taking into account the Property's location and the characteristics of the Property.

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

Disclaimer

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 07:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
