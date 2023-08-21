Morien Resources Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.119608 million compared to CAD 0.145419 million a year ago.
For the six months, net income was CAD 0.146709 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.292166 million a year ago.
Morien Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:41 pm
