Morien Resources Corp. is a Canada-based mining development company. The Company is focused on the identification and purchase of mineral projects. It holds two royalty interests in coal and aggregates on tidewater-accessed projects in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company's projects include Donkin Coal Mine and Black Point Aggregate Project. The Donkin Coal Mine is located in Eastern Canada, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. The Black Point Aggregate Project is a granite deposit located along the southern shore of Chedabucto Bay in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia, with characteristics for the development of a crushed stone marine export operation for supplying markets in the eastern United States and Caribbean region. Its subsidiary is Advanced Primary Minerals USA Corp.

Sector Coal