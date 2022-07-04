Morien Resources : Corporate Presentation July 2022
07/04/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
Corporate Update
July 2022
M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.
Donkin headland
Disclaimer
The information in this presentation is provided as of July, 2022, for information purposes only, and may constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including those that address future royalty payments, expected working capital requirements, future purchases under Morien's Normal Course Issuer Bid, future potential dividend payments, exploration and evaluation activities, and events or developments Morien expects, are forward-looking statements.
These statements reflect Morien's current expectations of future revenues and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to Morien. Morien cautions that actual performance will be affected by several factors, many of which are beyond its control, and that future events, performance and results may vary substantially from what Morien currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, evaluation and development results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The risk factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors which could affect Morien.
Certain other information contained in this Presentation has been prepared by third-party sources, which information has not been independently audited or verified by Morien. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Morien as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation and nothing contained in this Presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation by Morien.
See Forward-Looking Statements provided in the Appendix of this presentation for more complete disclosure.
Morien: A Mining Royalty Company With Three Pillars
§ 2% to 4% royalty
§
Per-tonne royalty
§ Strong cash position with
§ >C$250 mln spent on mine
(undisclosed)
low overhead costs
development since 2015
§
Permitted and awaiting
§
No debt
§ Operator exploring restart
development decision
§
Active normal course
of operation after two-years
§
Morien receiving advanced
issuer bid program
on care & maintenance
royalty payments ($100k/yr)
M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.
3
Corporate Snapshot (as of 01/06/22)
Capital Structure
Ownership Summary
Basic shares outstanding
50.5 mln
Share price
$0.50/share
Market capitalization
$25 mln
Options
4.2 mln
Warrants
nil
Fully diluted shares outstanding
54.8 mln
Working capital
$2.1 mln
Debt
nil
M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.
4
Morien's Board of Directors and Senior Executive
John P. A. Budreski
Executive Chairman
30+ years extensive capital markets and executive management experience
Former Head of Investment Banking for Scotia Capital. Formerly Vice Chairman of Cormark Securities Inc. and prior to that, President and CEO of Orion Securities Inc.
Director of EnWave Corporation, Sandstorm Gold and NuLegacy Gold
Dawson C. Brisco
Director, President & CEO
Professional Geologist with 20+ years corporate development and mining industry experience primarily in the bulk commodity and energy sectors
Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Brisco managed an exploration alliance with Xstrata Coal in Asia from 2005 to 2010
Director of the Mining Association of Nova Scotia
John P. Byrne
Director
30+ years investment banking and corporate finance experience
President of Petroleum Corporation of Canada Exploration Ltd., which helped finance Enerplus Energy Services Ltd. for which Mr. Byrne served as its Vice Chairman
Director of Erdene Resource Development and former senior executive with Levesque Beaubien Geoffrion (now NBF)
Charles G. Pitcher
Director
Mining engineer with 40+ years experience in operations, engineering, and mining project development
Former President of Wilson Creek Coal in Pennsylvania, and former President & CEO of Western Canadian Coal, a steelmaking coal producer, where he led the acquisition, development and startup of major coal projects in western Canada
Mary C. Ritchie
Director
30+ years experience in the public & private sectors and a member of CPA Canada
Director of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and EnWave Corporation
Former Director of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and past member of the RBC Global Asset Management's independent oversight committee
Susanne H. Willett
Chief Financial Officer
Qualified CPA, CA, who previously worked for the New Brunswick Power group of companies as Business Unit CFO, Director of Financial Planning and Treasury, and Controller, where she directed business planning, regulatory compliance, management and financial reporting
Ms. Willett also serves as CFO for Namibia Critical Metals Inc.
M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.
5
