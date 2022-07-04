Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Morien Resources Corp.
  News
  Summary
    MOX   CA61763R2081

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP.

(MOX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:00 2022-07-04 am EDT
0.5100 CAD   -7.27%
02:13pMORIEN RESOURCES : Corporate Presentation July 2022
PU
06/20Morien Provides Update on the Donkin Mine
AQ
06/17Morien Resources Up 30% After Providing Update on Donkin Mine in Nova Scotia
MT
Summary 
Summary

Morien Resources : Corporate Presentation July 2022

07/04/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
Corporate Update

July 2022

M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.

Donkin headland

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation is provided as of July, 2022, for information purposes only, and may constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including those that address future royalty payments, expected working capital requirements, future purchases under Morien's Normal Course Issuer Bid, future potential dividend payments, exploration and evaluation activities, and events or developments Morien expects, are forward-looking statements.

These statements reflect Morien's current expectations of future revenues and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to Morien. Morien cautions that actual performance will be affected by several factors, many of which are beyond its control, and that future events, performance and results may vary substantially from what Morien currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, evaluation and development results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The risk factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors which could affect Morien.

Certain other information contained in this Presentation has been prepared by third-party sources, which information has not been independently audited or verified by Morien. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Morien as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation and nothing contained in this Presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation by Morien.

See Forward-Looking Statements provided in the Appendix of this presentation for more complete disclosure.

Morien: A Mining Royalty Company With Three Pillars

§ 2% to 4% royalty

§

Per-tonne royalty

§ Strong cash position with

§ >C$250 mln spent on mine

(undisclosed)

low overhead costs

development since 2015

§

Permitted and awaiting

§

No debt

§ Operator exploring restart

development decision

§

Active normal course

of operation after two-years

§

Morien receiving advanced

issuer bid program

on care & maintenance

royalty payments ($100k/yr)

M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.

3

Corporate Snapshot (as of 01/06/22)

Capital Structure

Ownership Summary

Basic shares outstanding

50.5 mln

Share price

$0.50/share

Market capitalization

$25 mln

Options

4.2 mln

Warrants

nil

Fully diluted shares outstanding

54.8 mln

Working capital

$2.1 mln

Debt

nil

M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.

4

Morien's Board of Directors and Senior Executive

John P. A. Budreski

Executive Chairman

  • 30+ years extensive capital markets and executive management experience
  • Former Head of Investment Banking for Scotia Capital. Formerly Vice Chairman of Cormark Securities Inc. and prior to that, President and CEO of Orion Securities Inc.
  • Director of EnWave Corporation, Sandstorm Gold and NuLegacy Gold

Dawson C. Brisco

Director, President & CEO

  • Professional Geologist with 20+ years corporate development and mining industry experience primarily in the bulk commodity and energy sectors
  • Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Brisco managed an exploration alliance with Xstrata Coal in Asia from 2005 to 2010
  • Director of the Mining Association of Nova Scotia

John P. Byrne

Director

  • 30+ years investment banking and corporate finance experience
  • President of Petroleum Corporation of Canada Exploration Ltd., which helped finance Enerplus Energy Services Ltd. for which Mr. Byrne served as its Vice Chairman
  • Director of Erdene Resource Development and former senior executive with Levesque Beaubien Geoffrion (now NBF)

Charles G. Pitcher

Director

  • Mining engineer with 40+ years experience in operations, engineering, and mining project development
  • Former President of Wilson Creek Coal in Pennsylvania, and former President & CEO of Western Canadian Coal, a steelmaking coal producer, where he led the acquisition, development and startup of major coal projects in western Canada

Mary C. Ritchie

Director

  • 30+ years experience in the public & private sectors and a member of CPA Canada
  • Director of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and EnWave Corporation
  • Former Director of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and past member of the RBC Global Asset Management's independent oversight committee

Susanne H. Willett

Chief Financial Officer

  • Qualified CPA, CA, who previously worked for the New Brunswick Power group of companies as Business Unit CFO, Director of Financial Planning and Treasury, and Controller, where she directed business planning, regulatory compliance, management and financial reporting
  • Ms. Willett also serves as CFO for Namibia Critical Metals Inc.

M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Morien Resources Corp. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 18:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
