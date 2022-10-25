Morien Resources : Corporate Presentation Nov 2022
10/25/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
TSX-V
Corporate Update
MOX
November 2022
Donkin headland
Disclaimer
The information in this presentation is provided as of July, 2022, for information purposes only, and may constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including those that address future royalty payments, expected working capital requirements, future purchases under Morien's Normal Course Issuer Bid, future potential dividend payments, exploration and evaluation activities, and events or developments Morien expects, are forward-looking statements.
These statements reflect Morien's current expectations of future revenues and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to Morien. Morien cautions that actual performance will be affected by several factors, many of which are beyond its control, and that future events, performance and results may vary substantially from what Morien currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, evaluation and development results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The risk factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors which could affect Morien.
Certain other information contained in this Presentation has been prepared by third-party sources, which information has not been independently audited or verified by Morien. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Morien as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation and nothing contained in this Presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation by Morien.
See Forward-Looking Statements provided in the Appendix of this presentation for more complete disclosure.
The Opportunity
Proposition
Small-cap entry point to increase investor's exposure to the energy and steel sectors.
Recent
Production restarted at the Donkin Mine in Q3-2022 with commercial sales expected
Milestone
to commence in Q4-2022, triggering restart of Morien royalty income in Q1-2023.
Capital Return
Share buy-back program; plan to re-establish quarterly dividend as a high
Focus
percentage of its free cash flow; no debt.
Cash Flow
Annual Donkin royalty calculates [p.16] to a range of C$7M and C$31M.
Market
Crossover coal grade spreads market risk between long-term steelmaking coal
demand and medium-term thermal coal demand stemming from energy crises.
Scalability
Quoted royalty revenue based on discount to spot market pricing; operator could
increase production above permitted rates if a longwall is installed.
M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.
3
A Bulk Commodity Royalty Company
Donkin Mine
Production Royalty with The Cline Group
Black Point Project
Production Royalty with Vulcan Materials
M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.
4
Corporate Snapshot (TSX-V: MOX)
Capital Structure (Oct 25, 2022)
Basic shares outstanding
50.6 mln
Options
4.2 mln
Warrants
nil
Fully diluted shares outstanding
54.8 mln
Share price
$0.70
52-week high / low
$0.86 / $0.19
Market cap
$35 mln
Working capital
$1.85 mln
Debt
nil
Ownership Summary
Morien Mgmt & Directors
The Cline Group
15%
12%
Retail
73%
M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.
5
