  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Morien Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOX   CA61763R2081

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP.

(MOX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:25 2022-10-13 pm EDT
0.7200 CAD   +1.41%
01:33pMorien Resources : Corporate Presentation Oct 2022
PU
09/13IIROC Trading Resumption - MOX
AQ
09/13Morien Resources Says Donkin Coal Mine Owner Receives Permission to Resume Operations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Morien Resources : Corporate Presentation Oct 2022

10/14/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
TSX-V

Corporate Update

MOX

October 2022

Donkin headland

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation is provided as of July, 2022, for information purposes only, and may constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including those that address future royalty payments, expected working capital requirements, future purchases under Morien's Normal Course Issuer Bid, future potential dividend payments, exploration and evaluation activities, and events or developments Morien expects, are forward-looking statements.

These statements reflect Morien's current expectations of future revenues and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to Morien. Morien cautions that actual performance will be affected by several factors, many of which are beyond its control, and that future events, performance and results may vary substantially from what Morien currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, evaluation and development results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The risk factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors which could affect Morien.

Certain other information contained in this Presentation has been prepared by third-party sources, which information has not been independently audited or verified by Morien. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Morien as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation and nothing contained in this Presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation by Morien.

See Forward-Looking Statements provided in the Appendix of this presentation for more complete disclosure.

Corporate Snapshot (TSX-V: MOX)

Capital Structure

Basic shares outstanding

50.5 mln

Share price (08/10/22)

$0.70/share

Market capitalization

$35 mln

Options

4.2 mln

Warrants

nil

Fully diluted shares outstanding

54.8 mln

Working capital

$1.9 mln

Debt

nil

Ownership Summary

Morien Mgmt & Directors

14% 12%

The Cline Group

Retail

74%

M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.

3

Morien's Key Metrics - Heading in the Right Direction

Corporate Overheads

Down 52%

Millions

$1.20

$1.00

$0.80

$0.60

$0.40

$0.20

$0.00

2015 2021

Shares Outstanding

Down 17%

Millions

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2015 2021

Insider Ownership

Up 9%

% Ownership (Mgmt & Dir)

14%

12%

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

2015 2021

M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.

4

Morien: A Mining Royalty Company With Three Pillars

§ 2% to 4% royalty

§

Per-tonne royalty

§ Strong cash position, low

§ Swing coal; can sell into

(undisclosed)

overhead costs, no debt

steelmaking or thermal coal

§

Permitted and awaiting

§

Active normal course

market

development decision

issuer bid program

§ >$250 mln spent

§

Morien receiving advanced

§

Committed to reinstating

developing Donkin Mine

royalty payments ($125k/yr)

dividend program

M O R I E N R E S O U R C E S C O R P.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Morien Resources Corp. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 17:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
