Morien Resources : Corporate Presentation Oct 2022

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation is provided as of July, 2022, for information purposes only, and may constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including those that address future royalty payments, expected working capital requirements, future purchases under Morien's Normal Course Issuer Bid, future potential dividend payments, exploration and evaluation activities, and events or developments Morien expects, are forward-looking statements.

These statements reflect Morien's current expectations of future revenues and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to Morien. Morien cautions that actual performance will be affected by several factors, many of which are beyond its control, and that future events, performance and results may vary substantially from what Morien currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, evaluation and development results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The risk factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors which could affect Morien.

Certain other information contained in this Presentation has been prepared by third-party sources, which information has not been independently audited or verified by Morien. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Morien as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation and nothing contained in this Presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation by Morien.

See Forward-Looking Statements provided in the Appendix of this presentation for more complete disclosure.