Morien Resources : Corporate Presentation Oct 2022

Corporate Snapshot (TSX-V: MOX)
Capital Structure
Basic shares outstanding
50.5 mln
Share price (08/10/22)
$0.70/share
Market capitalization
$35 mln
Options
4.2 mln
Warrants
nil
Fully diluted shares outstanding
54.8 mln
Working capital
$1.9 mln
Debt
nil
Ownership Summary
Morien Mgmt & Directors
14% 12%
The Cline Group
Retail
74%
Morien's Key Metrics - Heading in the Right Direction
Corporate Overheads
Down 52%
Millions
$1.20
$1.00
$0.80
$0.60
$0.40
$0.20
$0.00
2015 2021
Shares Outstanding
Down 17%
Millions
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
2015 2021
Insider Ownership
Up 9%
% Ownership (Mgmt & Dir)
14%
12%
10%
8%
6%
4%
2%
0%
2015 2021
Morien: A Mining Royalty Company With Three Pillars
§ 2% to 4% royalty
§
Per-tonne royalty
§ Strong cash position, low
§ Swing coal; can sell into
(undisclosed)
overhead costs, no debt
steelmaking or thermal coal
§
Permitted and awaiting
§
Active normal course
market
development decision
issuer bid program
§ >$250 mln spent
§
Morien receiving advanced
§
Committed to reinstating
developing Donkin Mine
royalty payments ($125k/yr)
dividend program
