Morinaga& : Notice Regarding Repurchase of Treasury Stock via ToSTNeT-3
May 13, 2024 at 04:04 am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
May 13, 2024
Company name:
Morinaga & Co., Ltd.
Name of representative:
Eijiro Ota, Representative Director, President
(Securities code: 2201; Prime Market of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries:
Natsuko Okamoto, General Manager,
Corporate Communication Division
(Telephone: +81-3-3456-0150)
Notice Regarding Repurchase of Treasury Stock via ToSTNeT-3
Morinaga & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, as resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2024, it has determined the specific repurchase method as follows for the repurchase of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the said act.
1. Repurchase method
At 8:45 a.m. on May 14, 2024, the Company will place a buy order through the Tokyo Stock Exchange off-auction own share repurchase trading system (ToSTNeT-3) at ¥ 2,520 per share, which is the closing price today (May 13, 2024). (No other changes to the trading system or trading time will be made.) The aforementioned buy order will only be effective for the transaction time noted above.
2. Repurchase details
(1) Type of shares repurchased
Common shares of the Company
(2)
Total number of shares to be repurchased
Up to 1,100,000 shares
Ratio to total number of shares issued (excluding treasury
stock): 1.21%
(3)
Total amount for repurchase of shares
Up to 2,772,000,000 yen
(4) Announcement of repurchase results
The Company will announce the results of the repurchase after
the completion of the transaction at 8:45 a.m. on May 14, 2024.
(Note 1) The Company will not change the number of shares as noted above. The Company may not repurchase part or all of the shares of treasury stock due to market trends and other reasons.
(Note 2) Repurchase of the Company's own shares shall be conducted by matching sell orders to buy orders.
(Note 3) The Company has been informed by MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and others of their intention to sell some of the common shares of the Company that they own.
(Reference) Details of resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2024
(announced on May 10, 2024)
(1) Type of shares repurchased
Common shares of the Company
(2)
Total number of shares to be repurchased
Up to 1,100,000 shares
Ratio of total number of shares issued (excluding treasury
stock): 1.21%
(3)
Total amount of repurchase of shares
Up to 3,520,000,000 yen
(4)
Period of repurchase
May 13, 2024 to May 17, 2024
(5)
Method of repurchase
Repurchase through Tokyo Stock Exchange off-auction own
share repurchase trading system (ToSTNeT-3)
Morinaga & Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in food manufacturing, food wholesale, real estate and services etc. The Company operates in three segments. The Food Manufacturing segment is engaged in manufacturing of confectionaries, foods, frozen desserts, jelly drinks, etc. The Food Wholesale segment is engaged in wholesales of commercial food. The Real Estate and Services segment is engaged in real estate rental business and management of golf courses. Other business involves in the financial services and other activities.