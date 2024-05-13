Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 13, 2024 Company name: Morinaga & Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Eijiro Ota, Representative Director, President (Securities code: 2201; Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Natsuko Okamoto, General Manager, Corporate Communication Division (Telephone: +81-3-3456-0150)

Notice Regarding Repurchase of Treasury Stock via ToSTNeT-3

Morinaga & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, as resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2024, it has determined the specific repurchase method as follows for the repurchase of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the said act.

1. Repurchase method

At 8:45 a.m. on May 14, 2024, the Company will place a buy order through the Tokyo Stock Exchange off-auction own share repurchase trading system (ToSTNeT-3) at ¥ 2,520 per share, which is the closing price today (May 13, 2024). (No other changes to the trading system or trading time will be made.) The aforementioned buy order will only be effective for the transaction time noted above.

2. Repurchase details (1) Type of shares repurchased Common shares of the Company (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 1,100,000 shares Ratio to total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock): 1.21% (3) Total amount for repurchase of shares Up to 2,772,000,000 yen (4) Announcement of repurchase results The Company will announce the results of the repurchase after the completion of the transaction at 8:45 a.m. on May 14, 2024.

(Note 1) The Company will not change the number of shares as noted above. The Company may not repurchase part or all of the shares of treasury stock due to market trends and other reasons.

(Note 2) Repurchase of the Company's own shares shall be conducted by matching sell orders to buy orders.

(Note 3) The Company has been informed by MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and others of their intention to sell some of the common shares of the Company that they own.

