Morinaga Milk Industry : (Additional Disclosure) Notice Concerning the Completion of Sales Contract for Fixed Assets

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby provides notification that it has entered into a sales contract for the following assets, as announced today in "Notice Regarding Transfer of Fixed Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Income" dated February 9, 2022.

President & Representative Director (Code: 2264 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Company name: Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. 5-33-1 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Land (site of the former Tokyo Plant) 66,798.00 m2* 1-29-1 Okudo, Katsushika-ku, Tokyo

Description and location of the assets to be transferred

1. Description of the assets to be transferred

*A trust will be established on the asset to be transferred, subsequent to which the trust beneficiary right will be transferred based on the trust thus established.

2. Overview of the transferee

Name of the transferee Katsushika Special Purpose Company Asset management company of transferee CBRE Investment Management Japan K.K. Address of asset management company 3-2-1 Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Name of representative of asset management company Tetsuya Fujita

