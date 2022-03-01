Morinaga Milk Industry : (Additional Disclosure) Notice Concerning the Completion of Sales Contract for Fixed Assets
March 1, 2022
Company name: Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. 5-33-1 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Yohichi Ohnuki,
President & Representative Director (Code: 2264 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
(Additional Disclosure) Notice Concerning the Completion of Sales Contract for Fixed Assets
Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby provides notification that it has entered into a sales contract for the following assets, as announced today in "Notice Regarding Transfer of Fixed Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Income" dated February 9, 2022.
1. Description of the assets to be transferred
Description and location of the assets to be transferred
Land (site of the former Tokyo Plant) 66,798.00 m2* 1-29-1 Okudo, Katsushika-ku, Tokyo
*A trust will be established on the asset to be transferred, subsequent to which the trust beneficiary right will be transferred based on the trust thus established.
2. Overview of the transferee
Name of the transferee
Katsushika Special Purpose Company
Asset management company of transferee
CBRE Investment Management Japan K.K.
Address of asset management company
3-2-1 Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Name of representative of asset management company
Tetsuya Fujita
