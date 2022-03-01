Log in
MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Morinaga Milk Industry : (Additional Disclosure) Notice Concerning the Completion of Sales Contract for Fixed Assets

03/01/2022 | 12:18am EST
March 1, 2022

Company name: Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. 5-33-1 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yohichi Ohnuki,

President & Representative Director (Code: 2264 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

(Additional Disclosure) Notice Concerning the Completion of Sales Contract for Fixed Assets

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby provides notification that it has entered into a sales contract for the following assets, as announced today in "Notice Regarding Transfer of Fixed Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Income" dated February 9, 2022.

1. Description of the assets to be transferred

Description and location of the assets to be transferred

Land (site of the former Tokyo Plant) 66,798.00 m2* 1-29-1 Okudo, Katsushika-ku, Tokyo

*A trust will be established on the asset to be transferred, subsequent to which the trust beneficiary right will be transferred based on the trust thus established.

2. Overview of the transferee

Name of the transferee

Katsushika Special Purpose Company

Asset management company of transferee

CBRE Investment Management Japan K.K.

Address of asset management company

3-2-1 Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Name of representative of asset management company

Tetsuya Fujita

Disclaimer: This English translation is provided for the benefit of readers. In the case that discrepancies exist between the original Japanese version and the

English translation, precedence goes to the original Japanese version.

Disclaimer

Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 05:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
