Morinaga Milk Industry : (Additional Disclosure) Notice Regarding Approval of Share Purchase Agreement

(9) Financial status and business results of the company undergoing change for the past three years*1, 2, 3, 4

2) Sales of ingredients for infant and toddler formula

1) Sales of the Company's infant and toddler formula

The Company has the following trading relationships with the

One director has been dispatched from the Company.

The company potentially undergoing change is an affiliate of

Import, production, and sales of infant and toddler formula

1. Profile of subsidiary undergoing change (As of June 30, 2022)

The Company's Board of Directors resolved, at the meeting held today, to approve the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire ordinary shares of NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited (hereinafter, 'NutriCo Morinaga') from its existing shareholders. Following closing/completion of the acquisition, NutriCo Morinaga shall become the Company's subsidiary, as announced in "Conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding to Acquire Shares (Acquire a Subsidiary)" dated July 14, 2022.

Company name: Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. 5-33-1 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Profit per share PKR 9.75 PKR 7.09 PKR 9.74 JPY 6.34 JPY 4.61 JPY 6.33 Dividend per share PKR 24.35 PKR 20.70 PKR 0.00 JPY 15.83 JPY 13.46 JPY 0.00

*1 Amounts are converted to JPY using the exchange rate of PKR 1 = JPY 0.65.

*2 NutriCo Morinaga merged with NutriCo Pakistan (Private) Limited with effect from July 1, 2021. The financial status and business results for FYE June 2020 to FYE June 2022, therefore, represent the combined results for NutriCo Morinaga and NutriCo Pakistan (Private) Limited.

*3 Figures represented in "The financial status and business results for FYE June 2020 to FYE June 2022 are based on the local accounting standards adopted by NutriCo Morinaga, therefore, "Ordinary Income" which is common in Japan's accounting standards is not listed.

*4 Since the latest financial information is obtained, the business results for the FYE June 2022 are listed.

2. Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition cost, and status of shareholding before and after the acquisition

(1) Number of shares owned by the 14,563,500 shares Company before the change (Number of voting rights: 14,563,500, percentage of voting rights: 17.73%) (2) Number of shares to be acquired 27,322,987 shares (Number of voting rights: 27,322,987) (3) Acquisition cost Total share acquisition cost: USD 57,003,000 (JPY 7,695,405,000)*5, 6 (4) Number of shares owned by the 41,886,487 shares Company after the change (Number of voting rights: 41,886,487, percentage of voting rights: 51.00%)

*5 "Acquisition cost" includes advisory fees approximately JPY 60,000,000.

*6 Amounts are converted to JPY using the exchange rate of USD 1 = JPY 135.

3. Change schedule

(1) Date of concluding memorandum of July 15, 2022 understanding (2) Date of resolution of the Company's August 9, 2022 Board of Directors (3) Date of execution of Share Purchase August 26, 2022 (Planned) Agreement (4) Date of change in subsidiary Undecided Effective date of transfer of shares

4. Future outlook

This change will have an immaterial effect on the Company's consolidated results for the current fiscal year.

