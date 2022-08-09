Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2264   JP3926800008

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2264)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
4530.00 JPY   -5.43%
MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : Consolidated Financail Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : (Additional Disclosure) Notice Regarding Approval of Share Purchase Agreement
PU
MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : Supplementary Materials for the First Quarter Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
Morinaga Milk Industry : (Additional Disclosure) Notice Regarding Approval of Share Purchase Agreement

08/09/2022
August 9, 2022

Company name: Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. 5-33-1 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yohichi Ohnuki,

President & Representative Director (Code: 2264, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

(Additional Disclosure) Notice Regarding Approval of Share Purchase Agreement

The Company's Board of Directors resolved, at the meeting held today, to approve the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire ordinary shares of NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited (hereinafter, 'NutriCo Morinaga') from its existing shareholders. Following closing/completion of the acquisition, NutriCo Morinaga shall become the Company's subsidiary, as announced in "Conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding to Acquire Shares (Acquire a Subsidiary)" dated July 14, 2022.

1. Profile of subsidiary undergoing change (As of June 30, 2022)

(1)

Company name

NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited

(2)

Head office address

ICI House, 5 West Wharf, Karachi, Pakistan

(3)

Representative

Asif Jooma, Chief Executive

(4)

Business

Import, production, and sales of infant and toddler formula

(5)

Capital

PKR 8,212,500,000 (JPY 5,338,125,000)*1

(6)

Establishment

March 6, 2017

(7)

Major shareholders and

1) ICI Pakistan Limited: 51.00%

shareholding ratios

2) Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.: 17.73%

3) Unibrands (Private) Limited: 13.07%

(8)

Relationship between the

Capital

The company potentially undergoing change is an affiliate of

listed company and the

the Company.

subsidiary undergoing

Personnel

One director has been dispatched from the Company.

change

Trading

The Company has the following trading relationships with the

company undergoing change:

1) Sales of the Company's infant and toddler formula

2) Sales of ingredients for infant and toddler formula

3) Trademark licensing and technical assistance agreements

(9) Financial status and business results of the company undergoing change for the past three years*1, 2, 3, 4

Fiscal year

FYE June 2020

FYE June 2021

FYE June 2022

Net assets

PKR 5,947,662,938

PKR 5,830,000,236

PKR 6,629,499,000

JPY 3,865,980,909

JPY 3,789,500,153

JPY 4,309,174,000

Total assets

PKR 13,751,137,923

PKR 13,908,803,742

PKR 14,661,623,000

JPY 8,938,239,649

JPY 9,040,722,432

JPY 9,530,054,000

Net assets per share

PKR 72.42

PKR 70.99

PKR 80.72

JPY 47.07

JPY 46.14

JPY 52.47

Net sales

PKR 10,498,087,614

PKR 12,557,376,577

PKR 13,894,657,000

JPY 6,823,756,949

JPY 8,162,294,775

JPY 9,031,527,000

Operating income

PKR 1,474,633,700

PKR 1,157,725,731

PKR 1,917,648,000

JPY 958,511,905

JPY 752,521,725

JPY 1,246,471,000

Profit

PKR 800,654,387

PKR 582,337,298

PKR 799,499,000

JPY 520,425,351

JPY 378,519,243

JPY 519,674,000

Profit per share

PKR 9.75

PKR 7.09

PKR 9.74

JPY 6.34

JPY 4.61

JPY 6.33

Dividend per share

PKR 24.35

PKR 20.70

PKR 0.00

JPY 15.83

JPY 13.46

JPY 0.00

*1 Amounts are converted to JPY using the exchange rate of PKR 1 = JPY 0.65.

*2 NutriCo Morinaga merged with NutriCo Pakistan (Private) Limited with effect from July 1, 2021. The financial status and business results for FYE June 2020 to FYE June 2022, therefore, represent the combined results for NutriCo Morinaga and NutriCo Pakistan (Private) Limited.

*3 Figures represented in "The financial status and business results for FYE June 2020 to FYE June 2022 are based on the local accounting standards adopted by NutriCo Morinaga, therefore, "Ordinary Income" which is common in Japan's accounting standards is not listed.

*4 Since the latest financial information is obtained, the business results for the FYE June 2022 are listed.

2. Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition cost, and status of shareholding before and after the acquisition

(1)

Number of shares owned by the

14,563,500 shares

Company before the change

(Number of voting rights: 14,563,500, percentage of voting rights:

17.73%)

(2)

Number of shares to be acquired

27,322,987 shares (Number of voting rights: 27,322,987)

(3)

Acquisition cost

Total share acquisition cost: USD 57,003,000 (JPY 7,695,405,000)*5, 6

(4)

Number of shares owned by the

41,886,487 shares

Company after the change

(Number of voting rights: 41,886,487, percentage of voting rights:

51.00%)

*5 "Acquisition cost" includes advisory fees approximately JPY 60,000,000.

*6 Amounts are converted to JPY using the exchange rate of USD 1 = JPY 135.

3. Change schedule

(1)

Date of concluding memorandum of

July 15, 2022

understanding

(2)

Date of resolution of the Company's

August 9, 2022

Board of Directors

(3)

Date of execution of Share Purchase

August 26, 2022 (Planned)

Agreement

(4)

Date of change in subsidiary

Undecided

Effective date of transfer of shares

4. Future outlook

This change will have an immaterial effect on the Company's consolidated results for the current fiscal year.

Disclaimer: This English translation is provided for the benefit of readers. In the case that discrepancies exist between the original Japanese version and

the English translation, precedence goes to the original Japanese version.

Disclaimer

Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
