Morinaga Milk Industry : (Additional Disclosure) Notice Regarding Approval of Share Purchase Agreement

Notice Regarding Approval of Share Purchase Agreement
08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
August 9, 2022
Company name: Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. 5-33-1 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Yohichi Ohnuki,
President & Representative Director (Code: 2264, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
(Additional Disclosure) Notice Regarding Approval of Share Purchase Agreement
The Company's Board of Directors resolved, at the meeting held today, to approve the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire ordinary shares of NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited (hereinafter, 'NutriCo Morinaga') from its existing shareholders. Following closing/completion of the acquisition, NutriCo Morinaga shall become the Company's subsidiary, as announced in "Conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding to Acquire Shares (Acquire a Subsidiary)" dated July 14, 2022.
1. Profile of subsidiary undergoing change (As of June 30, 2022)
(1)
Company name
NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited
(2)
Head office address
ICI House, 5 West Wharf, Karachi, Pakistan
(3)
Representative
Asif Jooma, Chief Executive
(4)
Business
Import, production, and sales of infant and toddler formula
(5)
Capital
PKR 8,212,500,000 (JPY 5,338,125,000)*1
(6)
Establishment
March 6, 2017
(7)
Major shareholders and
1) ICI Pakistan Limited: 51.00%
shareholding ratios
2) Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.: 17.73%
3) Unibrands (Private) Limited: 13.07%
(8)
Relationship between the
Capital
The company potentially undergoing change is an affiliate of
listed company and the
the Company.
subsidiary undergoing
Personnel
One director has been dispatched from the Company.
change
Trading
The Company has the following trading relationships with the
company undergoing change:
1) Sales of the Company's infant and toddler formula
2) Sales of ingredients for infant and toddler formula
3) Trademark licensing and technical assistance agreements
(9) Financial status and business results of the company undergoing change for the past three years*1, 2, 3, 4
Fiscal year
FYE June 2020
FYE June 2021
FYE June 2022
Net assets
PKR 5,947,662,938
PKR 5,830,000,236
PKR 6,629,499,000
JPY 3,865,980,909
JPY 3,789,500,153
JPY 4,309,174,000
Total assets
PKR 13,751,137,923
PKR 13,908,803,742
PKR 14,661,623,000
JPY 8,938,239,649
JPY 9,040,722,432
JPY 9,530,054,000
Net assets per share
PKR 72.42
PKR 70.99
PKR 80.72
JPY 47.07
JPY 46.14
JPY 52.47
Net sales
PKR 10,498,087,614
PKR 12,557,376,577
PKR 13,894,657,000
JPY 6,823,756,949
JPY 8,162,294,775
JPY 9,031,527,000
Operating income
PKR 1,474,633,700
PKR 1,157,725,731
PKR 1,917,648,000
JPY 958,511,905
JPY 752,521,725
JPY 1,246,471,000
Profit
PKR 800,654,387
PKR 582,337,298
PKR 799,499,000
JPY 520,425,351
JPY 378,519,243
JPY 519,674,000
Profit per share
PKR 9.75
PKR 7.09
PKR 9.74
JPY 6.34
JPY 4.61
JPY 6.33
Dividend per share
PKR 24.35
PKR 20.70
PKR 0.00
JPY 15.83
JPY 13.46
JPY 0.00
*1 Amounts are converted to JPY using the exchange rate of PKR 1 = JPY 0.65.
*2 NutriCo Morinaga merged with NutriCo Pakistan (Private) Limited with effect from July 1, 2021. The financial status and business results for FYE June 2020 to FYE June 2022, therefore, represent the combined results for NutriCo Morinaga and NutriCo Pakistan (Private) Limited.
*3 Figures represented in "The financial status and business results for FYE June 2020 to FYE June 2022 are based on the local accounting standards adopted by NutriCo Morinaga, therefore, "Ordinary Income" which is common in Japan's accounting standards is not listed.
*4 Since the latest financial information is obtained, the business results for the FYE June 2022 are listed.
2. Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition cost, and status of shareholding before and after the acquisition
(1)
Number of shares owned by the
14,563,500 shares
Company before the change
(Number of voting rights: 14,563,500, percentage of voting rights:
17.73%)
(2)
Number of shares to be acquired
27,322,987 shares (Number of voting rights: 27,322,987)
(3)
Acquisition cost
Total share acquisition cost: USD 57,003,000 (JPY 7,695,405,000)*5, 6
(4)
Number of shares owned by the
41,886,487 shares
Company after the change
(Number of voting rights: 41,886,487, percentage of voting rights:
51.00%)
*5 "Acquisition cost" includes advisory fees approximately JPY 60,000,000.
*6 Amounts are converted to JPY using the exchange rate of USD 1 = JPY 135.
3. Change schedule
(1)
Date of concluding memorandum of
July 15, 2022
understanding
(2)
Date of resolution of the Company's
August 9, 2022
Board of Directors
(3)
Date of execution of Share Purchase
August 26, 2022 (Planned)
Agreement
(4)
Date of change in subsidiary
Undecided
Effective date of transfer of shares
4. Future outlook
This change will have an immaterial effect on the Company's consolidated results for the current fiscal year.
Disclaimer: This English translation is provided for the benefit of readers. In the case that discrepancies exist between the original Japanese version and
the English translation, precedence goes to the original Japanese version.
