Morinaga Milk Industry : Consolidated Financail Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Note) The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) and related guidance from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, all figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are figures after application of the said standard and guideline, and no year-on-year changes are presented.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Cumulative First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Quarterly financial results are not subject to audit by a certified public accountant or audit corporation.

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022: None (changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation)

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

(1) Explanation of consolidated operating results

In the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, diverse geopolitical risks, such as the prolonged situation in Ukraine and the curtailment of economic activity in China as a countermeasure against COVID-19, caused various impacts. In Japan, the economy is expected to pick up along with normalization of economic and social activities as the country continues to take all possible precautionary measures against COVID-19. Still, the trends in the pandemic and global situation will continue to require close monitoring.

Under these circumstances, the Morinaga Milk Group has made every effort to continue supplying products to the extent possible, while giving the utmost consideration to the safety and health of employees, in order to fulfill its mission as a company that manufactures foods that are essential to daily life. Under the new Medium-term Business Plan 2022-2024, which began in the current fiscal year, the Morinaga Milk Group is striving to provide health value and tastiness and delightfulness that are unique to it. In particular, against the backdrop of increasing health needs in and outside Japan, the Group has been expanding products in the "five domains of wellness," including yogurt and functional ingredients, that take into consideration various health issues.

Meanwhile, raw material and energy prices and logistics costs surged at levels significantly different from the past environment, due to uncertainty over the situation in Ukraine, in addition to a global rise in demand and depreciation of the yen. To counter this situation, we revised prices of cheeses, ice creams, and other products, improved our product mix through expansion of high-profit-margin businesses and products, and reviewed Group-wide costs. However, the environment remained very challenging due to abrupt changes in the cost structure and changes in consumption trends.

10-year vision and Medium-term Business Plan>

The Group established the Morinaga Milk Group 10-year Vision in April 2019, setting out its vision for the next 10 years. Under the vision, the Morinaga Milk Group sees itself one decade ahead in terms of becoming:

"a company that balances 'delicious and pleasurable food' with 'health and nutrition',"

"a global company that exerts a unique presence worldwide," and

"a company that persistently helps make social sustainability a reality,"

based on which we have established targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2029, aiming to achieve:

an "operating profit margin of at least 7%," an "ROE of at least 10%," and a "ratio of overseas sales of at least 15%."

Underpinned by this vision, we have established three basic policies for the new three-yearMedium-term Business Plan that extends through the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, which are:

"achieving sustainable growth by increasing the added value of our business,"

"further strengthening our business base with an eye on the future," and

"financial strategies focused on efficiency,"

and will aim to balance resolution of social issues and improvement of profitability as we pursue the plan. Additionally, we have formulated the "Sustainability Medium- to Long-Term Plan 2030," in which 2030 targets and KPIs have been set for the three themes of "Food and Wellness," "Resources and the environment," and "People and Society." It is placed at the core of management and is carried out in conjunction with the Medium-term Business Plan.

