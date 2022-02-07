Morio Denki : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Dec 2021
Dec 2020
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
6,536
6,765
% change
-
-0.7
Operating profit
Operating profit
419
83
% change
-
-37.1
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
433
92
% change
-
-31.9
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
275
44
% change
-
16.2
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
196
-58
Change in comprehensive income
-
-
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
200.01
32.17
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Note to consolidated operating results
(注 ) 「収益認識に関
する会計基準」（企
業会計基準第
29号
2020
年３月31 日）等
を第１四半期連結会
計期間の期首から適
Note to operating results
用しております。売上
高及び利益に大きな
影響が生じるため
2022年３月期第３四
半期の対前年同四半 期増減率は、記載して おりません。
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Dec 2021
Mar 2021
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
8,484
8,883
Net assets
4,181
4,161
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
49.3
46.8
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
4,181
4,161
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
Dec 2021
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Mar 2021
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Second quarter
Result
-
-
Third quarter
Result
-
-
Year end
Result
30.00
Forecast
30.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
30.00
Forecast
30.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Annual
-
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
-
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2022
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
３．
2022年３月期の
Title for forecasts
連結業績予想（
2021
年４月１日～
2022年
３月
31日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
8,500
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-11.4
Upper
-
Lower
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
270
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-18.0
Upper
-
Lower
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
270
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-20.6
Upper
-
Lower
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
160
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-21.8
Upper
-
Lower
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
116.33
Upper
-
Lower
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Forecast
-
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Dec 2021
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
-
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
-
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Dec 2021
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated
quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Dec 2021
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
retrospective restatement
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Dec 2021
Mar 2021
Dec 2020
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
1,425,000
1,425,000
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
49,680
49,637
Average number of shares
1,375,344
1,375,383
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
-
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Period :
Day
Week
