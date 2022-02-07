Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Morio Denki Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6647   JP3923200004

MORIO DENKI CO., LTD.

(6647)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Morio Denki : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022

02/07/2022 | 12:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Document and entity information

Mar 2022

Dec 2021

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Document name

第３四半期決算短信

〔日本基準〕(連結)

Filing date

2022-02-07

Company name

MORIO DENKI

CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

true

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

66470

URL

http://www.morio.co.j

p/

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2022-03-31

Quarterly period

3

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

菊地 裕之

Inquiries

Title

取締役

Name

木下 寛

Tel

03-3691-3181

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)

2022-02-10

Dividend payable date (as planned)

-

Supplemental material of quarterly results

-

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of quarterly results

-

Target for briefing of quarterly results

-

Note to fraction processing method

(百万円未満切捨て)

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

6,536

6,765

% change

-

-0.7

Operating profit

Operating profit

419

83

% change

-

-37.1

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

433

92

% change

-

-31.9

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

275

44

% change

-

16.2

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

196

-58

Change in comprehensive income

-

-

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

200.01

32.17

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to consolidated operating results

() 「収益認識に関

する会計基準」（企

業会計基準第29

2020年３月31日）等

を第１四半期連結会

計期間の期首から適

Note to operating results

用しております。売上

高及び利益に大きな

影響が生じるため

2022年３月期第３四

半期の対前年同四半 期増減率は、記載して おりません。

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Dec 2021

Mar 2021

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

8,484

8,883

Net assets

4,181

4,161

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

49.3

46.8

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

4,181

4,161

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Dec 2021

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Dec 2021

Mar 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

-

-

Third quarter

Result

-

-

Year end

Result

30.00

Forecast

30.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

30.00

Forecast

30.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

３．2022年３月期の

Title for forecasts

連結業績予想（2021

年４月１日～2022

３月31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

8,500

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-11.4

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

270

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-18.0

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

270

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-20.6

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

160

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-21.8

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

116.33

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Dec 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Dec 2021

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

-

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

quarterly financial statements

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Dec 2021

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

true

-

-

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

-

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Dec 2021

Mar 2021

Dec 2020

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

1,425,000

1,425,000

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

49,680

49,637

Average number of shares

1,375,344

1,375,383

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

MORIO DENKI Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 05:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MORIO DENKI CO., LTD.
12:28aMORIO DENKI : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022
PU
2021Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022
PU
2021Morio Denki Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021Morio Denki Co., Ltd. Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter June 2021
CI
2021Morio Denki Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half Ending..
CI
2021Morio Denki Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 2022
CI
2021Morio Denki Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated and Non Consolidated Earnings Results for ..
CI
2021Morio Denki Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half Ending September 20..
CI
2021Morio Denki Co., Ltd. Announces Year End Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2020, Pa..
CI
2021Morio Denki Co., Ltd. Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 591 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
Net income 2021 204 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
Net Debt 2021 1 032 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 2 558 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float -
Chart MORIO DENKI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Morio Denki Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hiroyuki Kikuchi President & Representative Director
Hirohiko Kameda Manager-Finance & Business Administration
Taiichi Koizumi Manager-Railway Business Sales
Kimio Kitazawa Managing Director & Manager-Technology
Shinichiro Kamata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORIO DENKI CO., LTD.9.41%22
KEYENCE CORPORATION-17.00%126 248
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-14.96%93 055
EATON CORPORATION PLC-12.63%60 189
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.59%56 656
NIDEC CORPORATION-25.78%50 797