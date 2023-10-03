MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC RC. 1274

HEAD OFFICE: POSTAL ADDRESS 28/30, Morison Crescent, P.O. Box 2084, Marina-Lagos. Oregun Industrial Area, Ikeja, Lagos-Nigeria P.M.B. 21290, Ikeja-Lagos. Tel.: (+234) 0708 057 4209, 0811 868 0526 Website:www.morisonplc.ng email:miplc@morisonplc.ng sales@morisonplc.ng

Lagos, Nigeria, September 29, 2023

NOTICE OF PROPOSED BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Morison Industries Plc. (the Company) wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its Shareholders and the investing public that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Thursday, October 26, 2023 to amongst other matters, consider the Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending September 30, 2023 (2023 Q2 UFS) and other issues relating to the business of the Company.

In line with NGX's Rules on Closed Period (As Amended), the Company will commence a Closed Period from Sunday, October 1st, 2023 until 24 hours after the 2023 Q3 UFS and other Issues relating to the business of the Company have been released to the public via NGX's Issuers' Portal.

During the closed period, all Directors, persons discharging managerial responsibility and Advisers, and other insiders or their connected persons are restricted from dealing in the securities of the Company.

Abosede Agbetu

Company Secretary

Directors: Richard O. Titiloye (Chairman), Engineer Charles A. Osezua (OON), Ayeni Philip, Afolake Lawal (Mrs.), John O. Adekoje, Adesoji Oladejo (Managing Director)