Financial Results for FY2023

May 20, 2024

Securities Code: 6455

© 2024 MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

I. Company Overview

© 2024 MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Company Outline

  • Company Name
  • Founded
  • Established
  • Representative
  • Paid-inCapital
  • Net Sales (Consolidated)
  • Employees (Consolidated)
  • Affiliates
  • Equity Method Affiliates
  • Other Affiliates
  • MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
  • April 23, 1907
  • July 23, 1932
  • Masahiro Nakajima, Chairman & CEO Shinichi Kanaoka, President
  • 4.75 bil. JPY
  • 95.2 bil. JPY
    (for the year ended March 31, 2024)
  • 1,723
    (as of March 31, 2024)
  • 13 Companies
  • 2 Companies
  • 5 Companies

© 2024 MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

3

Business Segments

Fire Fighting

Fire Protection

Recycling

Environmental

Segment

Vehicles

Equipment

Machines

Conservation

& Systems

Vehicles

(FFV)

(FPES)

(RM)

(ECV)

Business Lines

Fire fighting vehicles,

Fire extinguishers,

Recycling facilities,

Sanitary vehicles,

Fire extinguishing

Garbage trucks,

Maintenance service for

Waste disposal facilities,

equipment,

Other environmental

fire fighting vehicles

Industrial waste treatment

Fire suppression systems

sanitary vehicles

Operating

Morita,

Morita Environmental

Morita Technos,

Morita Miyata

Morita Econos

Company

Tech

Bronto Skylift

Net Sales

54.4 bil. JPY

23.8 bil. JPY

6.2 bil. JPY

10.9 bil. JPY

(57%)

(25%)

(6%)

(11%)

Operating Profit

4.7 bil. JPY

3.3 bil. JPY

0.7 bil. JPY

0.7 bil. JPY

(50%)

(35%)

(8%)

(8%)

© 2024 MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

4

Morita's Philosophy

  • PurposeOur reason for being in society

Safeguarding lives and the environment.

Securing peace of mind.

Technology, powered by visionary challenge.

  • VisionThe society we envision and our aspirations

To be a valued and respected company by serving to shape a safe, accessible, and thriving society.

  • ValuesThe important ideals

The trust of customers and society

Principled business management

Challenge and growth

Resilient pursuit of innovation

Respect for diversity

Living together with nature and society

© 2024 MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

5

Sustainability

Category

Materiality

Relevant SDGs

Initiatives on the problem

1 of climate change

Contribution to a recycling

2 -oriented society

Materialities

concerning

3

Contribution to a safe and

business

secure society

activities

Creation of environmental

  1. value through persistent technological innovation
    Pursuing product quality
  2. and safety

Materialities 6

Practical application of

viable corporate governance

concerning

the business

base

7

Develop innovative human

resource

© 2024 MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

6

. Basic Strategy

© 2024 MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Transition of Performance

Net sales

Operating profit

bil. JPY

bil. JPY

110

11

100

100

10

10.0

95

9.6

9.5

90

85

9

80

8

70

7

62

60

6

50

5

40

4.2

40

4

30

3

20

2

1.2

10

1

0

0

'00

'02

'04

'06

'08

'10

'12

'14

'16

'18

'20

'22

'24E

'00

'02

'04

'06

'08

'10

'12

'14

'16

'18

'20

'22

'24E

© 2024 MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

8

History

Founded by

Started Environmental Conservation

Started Recycling

Acquired Finland's

Shosaku Morita

Vehicles business

Machines business

BRONTO SKYLIFT OY AB

Developed Japan's first fire pump

Started Fire Protection

Acquired MIYATA INDUSTRY CO., LTD

Transition to Prime Market

with a gasoline engine

Equipment & Systems business

of Tokyo Stock Exchange

© 2024 MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

9

Market Share (2000-2023)

FFV

FPES

(Fire Fighting Vehicles)

(Fire Extinguishers)

39%

12%

RM

ECV

(Scrap Shears)

(Sanitary Vehicles)

82%

22%

Internal investigation

© 2024 MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

MORITA Holdings Corporation published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 03:45:09 UTC.