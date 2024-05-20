Financial Results for FY2023
May 20, 2024
I. Company Overview
Company Outline
- Company Name
- Founded
- Established
- Representative
- Paid-inCapital
- Net Sales (Consolidated)
- Employees (Consolidated)
- Affiliates
- Equity Method Affiliates
- Other Affiliates
- MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
- April 23, 1907
- July 23, 1932
- Masahiro Nakajima, Chairman & CEO Shinichi Kanaoka, President
- 4.75 bil. JPY
-
95.2 bil. JPY
(for the year ended March 31, 2024)
- 1,723
(as of March 31, 2024)
- 13 Companies
- 2 Companies
- 5 Companies
Business Segments
Fire Fighting
Fire Protection
Recycling
Environmental
Segment
Vehicles
Equipment
Machines
Conservation
& Systems
Vehicles
(FFV)
(FPES)
(RM)
(ECV)
Business Lines
Fire fighting vehicles,
Fire extinguishers,
Recycling facilities,
Sanitary vehicles,
Fire extinguishing
Garbage trucks,
Maintenance service for
Waste disposal facilities,
equipment,
Other environmental
fire fighting vehicles
Industrial waste treatment
Fire suppression systems
sanitary vehicles
Operating
Morita,
Morita Environmental
Morita Technos,
Morita Miyata
Morita Econos
Company
Tech
Bronto Skylift
Net Sales
54.4 bil. JPY
23.8 bil. JPY
6.2 bil. JPY
10.9 bil. JPY
(57%)
(25%)
(6%)
(11%)
Operating Profit
4.7 bil. JPY
3.3 bil. JPY
0.7 bil. JPY
0.7 bil. JPY
(50%)
(35%)
(8%)
(8%)
Morita's Philosophy
- Purpose（Our reason for being in society）
Safeguarding lives and the environment.
Securing peace of mind.
Technology, powered by visionary challenge.
- Vision（The society we envision and our aspirations）
To be a valued and respected company by serving to shape a safe, accessible, and thriving society.
- Values（The important ideals）
The trust of customers and society
Principled business management
Challenge and growth
Resilient pursuit of innovation
Respect for diversity
Living together with nature and society
Sustainability
Category
Materiality
Relevant SDGs
Initiatives on the problem
1 of climate change
Contribution to a recycling
2 -oriented society
Materialities
concerning
3
Contribution to a safe and
business
secure society
activities
Creation of environmental
-
value through persistent technological innovation
Pursuing product quality
- and safety
Materialities 6
Practical application of
viable corporate governance
concerning
the business
base
7
Develop innovative human
resource
Ⅱ. Basic Strategy
Transition of Performance
Net sales
益
Operating profit
bil. JPY
bil. JPY
110
11
100
100
10
10.0
95
9.6
9.5
90
85
9
80
8
70
7
62
60
6
50
5
40
4.2
40
4
30
3
20
2
1.2
10
1
0
0
'00
'02
'04
'06
'08
'10
'12
'14
'16
'18
'20
'22
'24E
'00
'02
'04
'06
'08
'10
'12
'14
'16
'18
'20
'22
'24E
History
Founded by
Started Environmental Conservation
Started Recycling
Acquired Finland's
Shosaku Morita
Vehicles business
Machines business
BRONTO SKYLIFT OY AB
Developed Japan's first fire pump
Started Fire Protection
Acquired MIYATA INDUSTRY CO., LTD
Transition to Prime Market
with a gasoline engine
Equipment & Systems business
of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Market Share (2000-2023)
※
※
FFV
FPES
(Fire Fighting Vehicles)
(Fire Extinguishers)
39%
12%
※
※
RM
ECV
(Scrap Shears)
(Sanitary Vehicles)
82%
22%
※ Internal investigation
