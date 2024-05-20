Financial Results for FY2023

Morita's Philosophy

Purpose （ Our reason for being in society ）

Safeguarding lives and the environment.

Securing peace of mind.

Technology, powered by visionary challenge.

Vision （ The society we envision and our aspirations ）

To be a valued and respected company by serving to shape a safe, accessible, and thriving society.

Values （ The important ideals ）

The trust of customers and society

Principled business management

Challenge and growth

Resilient pursuit of innovation

Respect for diversity

Living together with nature and society