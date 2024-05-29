This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translation.

Securities Code: 6455 May 30, 2024 (Electronic measures provision commencement date: May 27, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Shinichi Kanaoka

President

MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

3-6-1Dosho-machi,Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi,

Osaka, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 91st ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

We hereby inform you that the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision. Matters to be provided electronically (Electronic Provision Measures Matters) are posted on the following website as "Notice of the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website: https://www.morita119.com/en/about/ir/shareholders_meeting/index.html

In addition to the above, the information is posted on the following website.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do

Please access the above website, enter the Company's name (MORITA HOLDINGS) or securities code (6455) to search, and select "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information" and "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in this order.

If you are not attending the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted in the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, and exercise your vote by no later than 5:40 p.m. Japan time on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place:

TKP Garden City PREMIUM Shinsaibashi

Hulic Shinsaibashi Building 3F, 4-3-2,Minami-Semba,Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi,

Osaka, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Company's 91st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 91st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Election of Nine (9) Directors

Proposal 2: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

4. Matters to Be Decided at the Time of Convocation:

If you exercise your voting rights by proxy, you may attend the meeting with one other shareholder who has voting rights as your proxy. However, please note that you will be required to submit a document certifying the proxy right.

  • When you attend the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception.
  • Should revisions arise to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, they will be posted on each of the websites where they are posted.
  • If there is no indication of a vote for or against a specific proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be deemed as an indication of approval to that proposal.
  • If you will require assistance at the venue, please contact the General Affairs Department of MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (06-6208-1907) by 5:40 p.m. Japan time on Friday, June 14, 2024, for preparation purposes.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal 1: Election of Nine (9) Directors

The terms of office of nine (9) Directors, Masahiro Nakajima, Shinichi Kanaoka, Kunio Morimoto, Shinya Murai, Mitsuo Isoda, Takao Kawanishi, Masaki Hojo, Masayoshi Kato, and Hiroyuki Fukunishi, will expire at the closing of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Consequently, the Company proposes the election of nine

(9) Directors.

The candidates for Directors are as follows.

Candidates for Directors

Attendance at

No.

Name

Current positions and

Gender

the Board of

responsibilities at the Company

Directors

meetings

1

Masahiro

[Reappointment]

Chairman & CEO

Male

14/14

Nakajima

(100%)

2

Shinichi

[Reappointment]

President

Male

14/14

Kanaoka

(100%)

3

Shinya

[Reappointment]

Director and Managing Executive

Male

14/14

Murai

Officer

(100%)

4

Mitsuo

[Reappointment]

Director

Male

14/14

Isoda

[Outside]

(100%)

5

Takao

[Reappointment]

Director

Male

14/14

Kawanishi

[Outside]

(100%)

6

Masaki

[Reappointment]

Director

Male

14/14

Hojo

[Outside]

(100%)

7

Masayoshi

[Reappointment]

Director

Male

14/14

Kato

(100%)

8

Hiroyuki

[Reappointment]

Director

Male

14/14

Fukunishi

(100%)

9

Mari

[New appointment]

Audit & Supervisory Board

Female

14/14

Kaneko

[Outside]

Member

(100%)

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

(Gender)

shares of the

and significant concurrent positions

(Date of birth)

Company held

March 1972

Joined the Company

April 2003

Executive Officer, the Company

June 2004

Director, the Company

June 2006

President, the Company

October 2008

President, MORITA CORPORATION

June 2015

Chairman, MORITA ECONOS CORPORATION

Masahiro Nakajima

June 2015

Chairman, MORITA TECHNOS CORPORATION

June 2015

Chairman, MORITA CORPORATION (current

(Male)

position)

(February 3, 1950)

June 2015

Chairman, the Company

February 2016

Chairman of the Board, BRONTO SKYLIFT OY

[Reappointment]

AB (current position)

211,924 shares

June 2016

Chairman and CEO, the Company (current

[Attendance at the

position)

Board of Directors

April 2017

Chairman, MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL TECH

1

meetings]

CORPORATION

14/14

June 2017

Outside Corporate Auditor, Hino Motors, Ltd.

(100%)

June 2019

Director, MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL TECH

CORPORATION (current position)

June 2021

Outside Director, Hino Motors, Ltd. (current

position)

[Significant concurrent positions] Chairman, MORITA CORPORATION

Chairman of the Board, BRONTO SKYLIFT OY AB Outside Director, Hino Motors, Ltd.

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]

Mr. Masahiro Nakajima, after assuming office as Director in 2004, he served as President from 2006 to 2015, Chairman from 2015, and as Chairman and CEO from 2016, playing a central role in management for many years at the Company, and domestic and overseas group companies, and possesses abundant experience and broad insight as a manager. Therefore, the Company determined that he can play a sufficient role in the overall management supervision and decision-making functions by utilizing his abundant experience and track record, and proposes his continued appointment as Director.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

(Gender)

shares of the

and significant concurrent positions

(Date of birth)

Company held

April 1982

Joined the Company

Shinichi Kanaoka

April 2007

General Manager, Accounting Dept., Business

(Male)

Management Division, the Company

(August 21, 1959)

June 2010

Executive Officer, the Company

October 2011

General Manager, Business Management Division,

[Reappointment]

the Company

April 2017

Managing Executive Officer, the Company

50,980 shares

[Attendance at the

June 2018

Director and Executive Officer, the Company

April 2019

Head of Division of Finance and Information

Board of Directors

2

meetings]

Management, the Company

14/14

June 2020

Director and Managing Executive Officer, the

(100%)

Company

June 2022

President, the Company (current position)

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]

Mr. Shinichi Kanaoka has been engaged in the accounting operations for many years, and after assuming the

position of Executive Officer in 2010, he assumed a key position in charge of the Business Management Division,

which oversees the Corporate Planning, Legal, Accounting, and Information Management departments, etc. He

has also served as President from 2022. Therefore, the Company determined that he can play a sufficient role in

the overall management supervision and decision-making functions by utilizing his abundant experience and track

record, and proposes his continued appointment as Director.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

(Gender)

shares of the

and significant concurrent positions

(Date of birth)

Company held

April 1982

Joined the Company

April 2007

General Manager, General Affairs Dept., Business

Shinya Murai

Management Division, the Company

April 2011

Executive Officer, the Company

(Male)

February 2012

Deputy General Manager, Business Management

(January 23, 1960)

Division, General Manager, General Affairs Dept.,

[Reappointment]

and General Manager, Human Resources Dept., the

Company

26,972 shares

April 2017

Managing Executive Officer, the Company

[Attendance at the

(current position)

3

Board of Directors

July 2018

General Manager, Corporate Communications

meetings]

Dept., the Company

14/14

April 2019

Head of Division of Human Resources

(100%)

Development and General Affairs, the Company

June 2022

Director, the Company (current position)

Head of Group Corporate Division, the Company

(current position)

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]

Mr. Shinya Murai has been engaged in general affairs and personnel affairs for many years, and after assuming the

position of Executive Officer in 2011, he assumed a key position in charge of the Business Management Division,

overseeing the Company and its domestic group companies. The Company requests his continued appointment as

Director because of his abundant business experience in the Company and broad insight necessary for corporate

management.

April 1995

Registered as an Attorney (Osaka Bar Association)

April 1995

Joined The Miyake Joint Partnership Law Office

Mitsuo Isoda

(currently Miyake & Partners)

(Male)

June 2001

Completed the Harvard Law School's LL.M.

program.

(January 7, 1970)

August 2001

Trained at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP,

[Reappointment]

New York Office

February 2002

Admitted to the New York State Bar (at that time)

[Outside]

July 2002

Partner, Miyake & Partners

3,900 shares

[Attendance at the

June 2014

Outside Corporate Auditor, Haseko Corporation

(current position)

Board of Directors

June 2016

Director, the Company (current position)

4

meetings]

May 2019

Representative Partner, Miyake & Partners (current

14/14

position)

(100%)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Representative Partner, Miyake & Partners

Outside Corporate Auditor, Haseko Corporation

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]

Although Mr. Mitsuo Isoda has no direct experience in corporate management, he has been a lawyer for many

years and has a high degree of expertise in laws and regulations. He has been an Outside Director of the Company

since June 2016 and has provided useful and valuable advice on compliance and governance from an independent

standpoint in the deliberations of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Compensation Advisory

Committees, which he chairs, and it is expected that he will continue to exercise his independent and highly

transparent monitoring and supervisory functions in the management of the Company. Therefore, the Company

requests his continued appointment as Outside Director. His term of office as an Outside Director will be eight (8)

years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

(Gender)

shares of the

and significant concurrent positions

(Date of birth)

Company held

April 1972

Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (currently MUFG

Bank, Ltd.)

Takao Kawanishi

June 1999

Executive Officer, The Sanwa Bank, Ltd.

(Male)

January 2002

Managing Executive Officer, UFJ Bank Limited

(November 23, 1948)

(currently MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

May 2004

Representative Director and Senior Managing

[Reappointment]

Executive Officer, UFJ Bank Limited

January 2006

Managing Director, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi

[Outside]

3,700 shares

UFJ, Ltd. (currently MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

[Attendance at the

April 2008

Vice President, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi

UFJ, Ltd.

Board of Directors

June 2010

President and CEO, JCB Co., Ltd.

5

meetings]

June 2014

Chairman, JCB Co., Ltd.

14/14

February 2015

Outside Director, Unirita Inc.

(100%)

June 2017

Director, the Company (current position)

June 2017

Chairman of the Board of Directors, JCB Co., Ltd.

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]

Mr. Takao Kawanishi possesses expert knowledge cultivated over many years at financial institutions and a wealth

of experience and broad insight as a corporate manager. He has been an Outside Director of the Company since

June 2017 and has provided useful and valuable advice based on his broad experience and deep knowledge of

corporate management, from an independent standpoint in the deliberations of the Board of Directors and the

Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committees, and it is expected that he will continue to exercise his

independent and highly transparent monitoring and supervisory functions in the management of the Company.

Therefore, the Company requests his continued appointment as Outside Director. His term of office as an Outside

Director will be seven (7) years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

April 1971

Joined Daifuku Machinery Works Co., Ltd.

Masaki Hojo

(currently Daifuku Co., Ltd.)

(Male)

June 1998

Director, Daifuku Machinery Works Co., Ltd.

April 2000

President, Daifuku America Corporation

(October 2, 1948)

April 2004

Representative Director and Senior Managing

[Reappointment]

Director, Daifuku Co., Ltd.

President, Daifuku Canada Inc.

[Outside]

10,100 shares

April 2006

Executive Vice President, Daifuku Co., Ltd.

[Attendance at the

December 2007

Chairman, Jervis B.Webb Company

April 2008

President and CEO, Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Board of Directors

January 2011

Chairman, Daifuku Webb Holding Company

6

meetings]

(currently Daifuku North America, Inc.)

14/14

(100%)

April 2018

Director and Advisor, Daifuku Co., Ltd.

June 2020

Director, the Company (current position)

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]

Mr. Masaki Hojo has extensive experience and broad insight as a corporate manager, having served as President

and CEO and head of overseas subsidiaries at Daifuku Co., Ltd. He has been an Outside Director of the Company

since June 2020 and has provided useful and valuable advice based on his broad experience and deep knowledge

of corporate management, from an independent standpoint in the deliberations of the Board of Directors and the

Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committees, and it is expected that he will continue to exercise his

independent and highly transparent monitoring and supervisory functions in the management of the Company.

Therefore, the Company requests his continued appointment as Outside Director. His term of office as an Outside

Director will be four (4) years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

(Gender)

shares of the

and significant concurrent positions

(Date of birth)

Company held

April 1992

Joined the Company

April 2015

General Manager, General Fire Fighting Vehicle

Masayoshi Kato

Production Dept., Sanda Factory, MORITA

CORPORATION

(Male)

April 2017

Executive Officer, Head of Production Division,

(February 18, 1970)

and Factory Head, Sanda Factory, MORITA

CORPORATION

[Reappointment]

June 2017

Director, Head of Production Division, and Factory

25,167 shares

Head, Sanda Factory, MORITA CORPORATION

[Attendance at the

April 2018

Director, Executive Officer, Head of Production

Division, General Manager, Engineering Dept.,

Board of Directors

MORITA CORPORATION

7

meetings]

April 2022

Representative Director, President, MORITA

14/14

CORPORATION (current position)

(100%)

June 2022

Director, the Company (current position)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Representative Director, President, MORITA CORPORATION

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]

Mr. Masayoshi Kato has held key positions in the production and engineering departments for many years in the

fire fighting vehicles business, and was involved in management as a Director of MORITA CORPORATION in

2017. He has also served as Representative Director of MORITA CORPORATION since April 2022. The

Company determined that he will play a role in the supervisory and decision-making functions of the Board of the

Directors of the Company, taking advantage of his abundant experience and broad insight, and therefore requests

his continued appointment as Director.

April 1994

Joined the Company

April 2016

General Manager, Sales Dept.(West Japan), Sales

Hiroyuki Fukunishi

Division, MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL TECH

CORPORATION

(Male)

April 2017

Director, Head of Sales Division and General

(January 1, 1970)

Manager, Sales Dept.(East Japan), MORITA

ENVIRONMENTAL TECH CORPORATION

[Reappointment]

June 2019

Director, Executive Officer, and Head of Sales

25,176 shares

Division, MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL TECH

[Attendance at the

CORPORATION

April 2022

Representative Director, President, and Head of

Board of Directors

Sales Division, MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL

8

meetings]

TECH CORPORATION (current position)

14/14

June 2022

Director, the Company (current position)

(100%)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Representative Director, President, MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL

TECH CORPORATION

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]

Mr. Hiroyuki Fukunishi has held key positions in the sales department for many years in the recycling machines

business, and was involved in the management of MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL TECH CORPORATION as a

Director in 2017. He has also served as Representative Director of MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL TECH

CORPORATION since April 2022. The Company determined that he will play a role in the supervisory and

decision-making functions of the Board of the Directors of the Company, taking advantage of his abundant

experience and broad insight, and therefore requests his continued appointment as Director.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

(Gender)

shares of the

and significant concurrent positions

(Date of birth)

Company held

Mari Kaneko

April 1986

Joined IBM Japan, Ltd.

August 2006

Registered as a U.S. Certified Public Accountant

(Female)

September 2006

Accounting Manager, Fujita Rashi USA Corp.

(August 23, 1962)

June 2008

Established Beni LLC and assumed Representative

[New appointment]

February 2014

Full-time Corporate Auditor, Phil Company, Inc.

February 2022

Director (Full-time Audit and Supervisory

[Outside]

1,300 shares

Committee Member), Phil Company, Inc.

[Attendance at the

June 2022

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the

Company (current position)

Board of Directors

February 2023

President and Representative, Phil Company, Inc.

meetings]

(current position)

9

14/14

[Significant concurrent positions]

(100%)

President and Representative, Phil Company, Inc.

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]

Ms. Mari Kaneko has extensive experience in finance and accounting. She has served as Full-time Corporate

Auditor and as the President and Representative (current position) of Phil Company, Inc., and possesses abundant

experience as a corporate manager. She has been an Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

the Company since June 2022, and has provided appropriate recommendations and advice in auditing and

supervising the Company's important decision-making and business execution. The Company expects going

forward that she will exercise independent and highly transparent monitoring and supervisory functions in the

management of the Company, and therefore requests her appointment as Outside Director. In addition, she will

resign from an Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the conclusion of this General Meeting

of Shareholders. Her term of office as an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member will be two (2) years at the

conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

Notes: 1. None of the candidates for Directors have any special interests with the Company.

  1. Mr. Mitsuo Isoda, Mr. Takao Kawanishi, Mr. Masaki Hojo, and Ms. Mari Kaneko are the four
    (4) candidates for Outside Directors, and also candidates for Independent Officers who have no potential conflicts of interests with general shareholders, the designation of which is required by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
  2. The Company has concluded an agreement with four (4) candidates, Mr. Mitsuo Isoda, Mr. Takao Kawanishi, Mr. Masaki Hojo, and Ms. Mari Kaneko, in accordance with Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, to limit their liability for damages stipulated under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under the contract is the minimum liability amount stipulated by laws and regulations. If the reappointments of the three (3) candidates of Mr. Mitsuo Isoda, Mr. Takao Kawanishi and Mr. Masaki Hojo are approved, and if the appointment of Ms. Mari Kaneko is approved, the Company plans to conclude the above limited liability agreement with these four (4) candidates.
  3. The Company has entered into a directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance contract with an insurance company to cover legal damages and litigation expenses to be borne by the insured in the event that a claim for damages is made against the insured due to an act (including omission) committed by the insured in his/her capacity as a director or officer of the Company. If the appointment of the candidates as Directors is approved in this proposal, each of them will be insured under the insurance contract, which is to be renewed during their term of office on the same terms and conditions.

(Reference)

The structure of the Board of Directors and the knowledge and experience each Director has if Proposal 1 is approved as proposed at this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are as follows.

Position at the

The knowledge and experience which each Director has

Name

Company after

Corporate

International

Legal and

Finance and

Sales and

Technology

Production

Human

approval

management

experience

Governance

Accounting

Marketing

and R&D

Resource

Masahiro

Chairman &

Nakajima

CEO

Shinichi

President

Kanaoka

Director and

Shinya Murai

Managing

Executive

Officer

Mitsuo Isoda

Director*1, *2

Takao

Director*1

Kawanishi

Masaki Hojo

Director*1

Mari Kaneko

Director*1

Masayoshi

Director

Kato

Hiroyuki

Director

Fukunishi

*1 Outside Director and Independent Officer

*2 Mr. Mitsuo Isoda chairs the Nomination Advisory Committee and the Compensation Advisory Committee.

