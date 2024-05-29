This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translation.

Securities Code: 6455 May 30, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Shinichi Kanaoka

President

MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

3-6-1Dosho-machi,Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi,

Osaka, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 91st ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

We hereby inform you that the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision. Matters to be provided electronically (Electronic Provision Measures Matters) are posted on the following website as "Notice of the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website: https://www.morita119.com/en/about/ir/shareholders_meeting/index.html

In addition to the above, the information is posted on the following website.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do

Please access the above website, enter the Company's name (MORITA HOLDINGS) or securities code (6455) to search, and select "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information" and "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in this order.

If you are not attending the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted in the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, and exercise your vote by no later than 5:40 p.m. Japan time on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

