This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translation.
Securities Code: 6455 May 30, 2024 (Electronic measures provision commencement date: May 27, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Shinichi Kanaoka
President
MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
3-6-1Dosho-machi,Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi,
Osaka, Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 91st ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
We hereby inform you that the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held as described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision. Matters to be provided electronically (Electronic Provision Measures Matters) are posted on the following website as "Notice of the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."
The Company's website: https://www.morita119.com/en/about/ir/shareholders_meeting/index.html
In addition to the above, the information is posted on the following website.
Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do
Please access the above website, enter the Company's name (MORITA HOLDINGS) or securities code (6455) to search, and select "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information" and "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in this order.
If you are not attending the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted in the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, and exercise your vote by no later than 5:40 p.m. Japan time on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
- 1 -
1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
2. Place:
TKP Garden City PREMIUM Shinsaibashi
Hulic Shinsaibashi Building 3F, 4-3-2,Minami-Semba,Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi,
Osaka, Japan
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Company's 91st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 91st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Election of Nine (9) Directors
Proposal 2: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
4. Matters to Be Decided at the Time of Convocation:
If you exercise your voting rights by proxy, you may attend the meeting with one other shareholder who has voting rights as your proxy. However, please note that you will be required to submit a document certifying the proxy right.
- When you attend the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception.
- Should revisions arise to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, they will be posted on each of the websites where they are posted.
- If there is no indication of a vote for or against a specific proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be deemed as an indication of approval to that proposal.
- If you will require assistance at the venue, please contact the General Affairs Department of MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (06-6208-1907) by 5:40 p.m. Japan time on Friday, June 14, 2024, for preparation purposes.
- 2 -
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal 1: Election of Nine (9) Directors
The terms of office of nine (9) Directors, Masahiro Nakajima, Shinichi Kanaoka, Kunio Morimoto, Shinya Murai, Mitsuo Isoda, Takao Kawanishi, Masaki Hojo, Masayoshi Kato, and Hiroyuki Fukunishi, will expire at the closing of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Consequently, the Company proposes the election of nine
(9) Directors.
The candidates for Directors are as follows.
Candidates for Directors
Attendance at
No.
Name
Current positions and
Gender
the Board of
responsibilities at the Company
Directors
meetings
1
Masahiro
[Reappointment]
Chairman & CEO
Male
14/14
Nakajima
(100%)
2
Shinichi
[Reappointment]
President
Male
14/14
Kanaoka
(100%)
3
Shinya
[Reappointment]
Director and Managing Executive
Male
14/14
Murai
Officer
(100%)
4
Mitsuo
[Reappointment]
Director
Male
14/14
Isoda
[Outside]
(100%)
5
Takao
[Reappointment]
Director
Male
14/14
Kawanishi
[Outside]
(100%)
6
Masaki
[Reappointment]
Director
Male
14/14
Hojo
[Outside]
(100%)
7
Masayoshi
[Reappointment]
Director
Male
14/14
Kato
(100%)
8
Hiroyuki
[Reappointment]
Director
Male
14/14
Fukunishi
(100%)
9
Mari
[New appointment]
Audit & Supervisory Board
Female
14/14
Kaneko
[Outside]
Member
(100%)
- 3 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
(Gender)
shares of the
and significant concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
Company held
March 1972
Joined the Company
April 2003
Executive Officer, the Company
June 2004
Director, the Company
June 2006
President, the Company
October 2008
President, MORITA CORPORATION
June 2015
Chairman, MORITA ECONOS CORPORATION
Masahiro Nakajima
June 2015
Chairman, MORITA TECHNOS CORPORATION
June 2015
Chairman, MORITA CORPORATION (current
(Male)
position)
(February 3, 1950)
June 2015
Chairman, the Company
February 2016
Chairman of the Board, BRONTO SKYLIFT OY
[Reappointment]
AB (current position)
211,924 shares
June 2016
Chairman and CEO, the Company (current
[Attendance at the
position)
Board of Directors
April 2017
Chairman, MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL TECH
1
meetings]
CORPORATION
14/14
June 2017
Outside Corporate Auditor, Hino Motors, Ltd.
(100%)
June 2019
Director, MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL TECH
CORPORATION (current position)
June 2021
Outside Director, Hino Motors, Ltd. (current
position)
[Significant concurrent positions] Chairman, MORITA CORPORATION
Chairman of the Board, BRONTO SKYLIFT OY AB Outside Director, Hino Motors, Ltd.
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]
Mr. Masahiro Nakajima, after assuming office as Director in 2004, he served as President from 2006 to 2015, Chairman from 2015, and as Chairman and CEO from 2016, playing a central role in management for many years at the Company, and domestic and overseas group companies, and possesses abundant experience and broad insight as a manager. Therefore, the Company determined that he can play a sufficient role in the overall management supervision and decision-making functions by utilizing his abundant experience and track record, and proposes his continued appointment as Director.
- 4 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
(Gender)
shares of the
and significant concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
Company held
April 1982
Joined the Company
Shinichi Kanaoka
April 2007
General Manager, Accounting Dept., Business
(Male)
Management Division, the Company
(August 21, 1959)
June 2010
Executive Officer, the Company
October 2011
General Manager, Business Management Division,
[Reappointment]
the Company
April 2017
Managing Executive Officer, the Company
50,980 shares
[Attendance at the
June 2018
Director and Executive Officer, the Company
April 2019
Head of Division of Finance and Information
Board of Directors
2
meetings]
Management, the Company
14/14
June 2020
Director and Managing Executive Officer, the
(100%)
Company
June 2022
President, the Company (current position)
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]
Mr. Shinichi Kanaoka has been engaged in the accounting operations for many years, and after assuming the
position of Executive Officer in 2010, he assumed a key position in charge of the Business Management Division,
which oversees the Corporate Planning, Legal, Accounting, and Information Management departments, etc. He
has also served as President from 2022. Therefore, the Company determined that he can play a sufficient role in
the overall management supervision and decision-making functions by utilizing his abundant experience and track
record, and proposes his continued appointment as Director.
- 5 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
(Gender)
shares of the
and significant concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
Company held
April 1982
Joined the Company
April 2007
General Manager, General Affairs Dept., Business
Shinya Murai
Management Division, the Company
April 2011
Executive Officer, the Company
(Male)
February 2012
Deputy General Manager, Business Management
(January 23, 1960)
Division, General Manager, General Affairs Dept.,
[Reappointment]
and General Manager, Human Resources Dept., the
Company
26,972 shares
April 2017
Managing Executive Officer, the Company
[Attendance at the
(current position)
3
Board of Directors
July 2018
General Manager, Corporate Communications
meetings]
Dept., the Company
14/14
April 2019
Head of Division of Human Resources
(100%)
Development and General Affairs, the Company
June 2022
Director, the Company (current position)
Head of Group Corporate Division, the Company
(current position)
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]
Mr. Shinya Murai has been engaged in general affairs and personnel affairs for many years, and after assuming the
position of Executive Officer in 2011, he assumed a key position in charge of the Business Management Division,
overseeing the Company and its domestic group companies. The Company requests his continued appointment as
Director because of his abundant business experience in the Company and broad insight necessary for corporate
management.
April 1995
Registered as an Attorney (Osaka Bar Association)
April 1995
Joined The Miyake Joint Partnership Law Office
Mitsuo Isoda
(currently Miyake & Partners)
(Male)
June 2001
Completed the Harvard Law School's LL.M.
program.
(January 7, 1970)
August 2001
Trained at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP,
[Reappointment]
New York Office
February 2002
Admitted to the New York State Bar (at that time)
[Outside]
July 2002
Partner, Miyake & Partners
3,900 shares
[Attendance at the
June 2014
Outside Corporate Auditor, Haseko Corporation
(current position)
Board of Directors
June 2016
Director, the Company (current position)
4
meetings]
May 2019
Representative Partner, Miyake & Partners (current
14/14
position)
(100%)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Representative Partner, Miyake & Partners
Outside Corporate Auditor, Haseko Corporation
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]
Although Mr. Mitsuo Isoda has no direct experience in corporate management, he has been a lawyer for many
years and has a high degree of expertise in laws and regulations. He has been an Outside Director of the Company
since June 2016 and has provided useful and valuable advice on compliance and governance from an independent
standpoint in the deliberations of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Compensation Advisory
Committees, which he chairs, and it is expected that he will continue to exercise his independent and highly
transparent monitoring and supervisory functions in the management of the Company. Therefore, the Company
requests his continued appointment as Outside Director. His term of office as an Outside Director will be eight (8)
years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
- 6 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
(Gender)
shares of the
and significant concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
Company held
April 1972
Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (currently MUFG
Bank, Ltd.)
Takao Kawanishi
June 1999
Executive Officer, The Sanwa Bank, Ltd.
(Male)
January 2002
Managing Executive Officer, UFJ Bank Limited
(November 23, 1948)
(currently MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
May 2004
Representative Director and Senior Managing
[Reappointment]
Executive Officer, UFJ Bank Limited
January 2006
Managing Director, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
[Outside]
3,700 shares
UFJ, Ltd. (currently MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
[Attendance at the
April 2008
Vice President, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ, Ltd.
Board of Directors
June 2010
President and CEO, JCB Co., Ltd.
5
meetings]
June 2014
Chairman, JCB Co., Ltd.
14/14
February 2015
Outside Director, Unirita Inc.
(100%)
June 2017
Director, the Company (current position)
June 2017
Chairman of the Board of Directors, JCB Co., Ltd.
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]
Mr. Takao Kawanishi possesses expert knowledge cultivated over many years at financial institutions and a wealth
of experience and broad insight as a corporate manager. He has been an Outside Director of the Company since
June 2017 and has provided useful and valuable advice based on his broad experience and deep knowledge of
corporate management, from an independent standpoint in the deliberations of the Board of Directors and the
Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committees, and it is expected that he will continue to exercise his
independent and highly transparent monitoring and supervisory functions in the management of the Company.
Therefore, the Company requests his continued appointment as Outside Director. His term of office as an Outside
Director will be seven (7) years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
April 1971
Joined Daifuku Machinery Works Co., Ltd.
Masaki Hojo
(currently Daifuku Co., Ltd.)
(Male)
June 1998
Director, Daifuku Machinery Works Co., Ltd.
April 2000
President, Daifuku America Corporation
(October 2, 1948)
April 2004
Representative Director and Senior Managing
[Reappointment]
Director, Daifuku Co., Ltd.
President, Daifuku Canada Inc.
[Outside]
10,100 shares
April 2006
Executive Vice President, Daifuku Co., Ltd.
[Attendance at the
December 2007
Chairman, Jervis B.Webb Company
April 2008
President and CEO, Daifuku Co., Ltd.
Board of Directors
January 2011
Chairman, Daifuku Webb Holding Company
6
meetings]
(currently Daifuku North America, Inc.)
14/14
(100%)
April 2018
Director and Advisor, Daifuku Co., Ltd.
June 2020
Director, the Company (current position)
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]
Mr. Masaki Hojo has extensive experience and broad insight as a corporate manager, having served as President
and CEO and head of overseas subsidiaries at Daifuku Co., Ltd. He has been an Outside Director of the Company
since June 2020 and has provided useful and valuable advice based on his broad experience and deep knowledge
of corporate management, from an independent standpoint in the deliberations of the Board of Directors and the
Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committees, and it is expected that he will continue to exercise his
independent and highly transparent monitoring and supervisory functions in the management of the Company.
Therefore, the Company requests his continued appointment as Outside Director. His term of office as an Outside
Director will be four (4) years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
- 7 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
(Gender)
shares of the
and significant concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
Company held
April 1992
Joined the Company
April 2015
General Manager, General Fire Fighting Vehicle
Masayoshi Kato
Production Dept., Sanda Factory, MORITA
CORPORATION
(Male)
April 2017
Executive Officer, Head of Production Division,
(February 18, 1970)
and Factory Head, Sanda Factory, MORITA
CORPORATION
[Reappointment]
June 2017
Director, Head of Production Division, and Factory
25,167 shares
Head, Sanda Factory, MORITA CORPORATION
[Attendance at the
April 2018
Director, Executive Officer, Head of Production
Division, General Manager, Engineering Dept.,
Board of Directors
MORITA CORPORATION
7
meetings]
April 2022
Representative Director, President, MORITA
14/14
CORPORATION (current position)
(100%)
June 2022
Director, the Company (current position)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Representative Director, President, MORITA CORPORATION
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]
Mr. Masayoshi Kato has held key positions in the production and engineering departments for many years in the
fire fighting vehicles business, and was involved in management as a Director of MORITA CORPORATION in
2017. He has also served as Representative Director of MORITA CORPORATION since April 2022. The
Company determined that he will play a role in the supervisory and decision-making functions of the Board of the
Directors of the Company, taking advantage of his abundant experience and broad insight, and therefore requests
his continued appointment as Director.
April 1994
Joined the Company
April 2016
General Manager, Sales Dept.(West Japan), Sales
Hiroyuki Fukunishi
Division, MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL TECH
CORPORATION
(Male)
April 2017
Director, Head of Sales Division and General
(January 1, 1970)
Manager, Sales Dept.(East Japan), MORITA
ENVIRONMENTAL TECH CORPORATION
[Reappointment]
June 2019
Director, Executive Officer, and Head of Sales
25,176 shares
Division, MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL TECH
[Attendance at the
CORPORATION
April 2022
Representative Director, President, and Head of
Board of Directors
Sales Division, MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL
8
meetings]
TECH CORPORATION (current position)
14/14
June 2022
Director, the Company (current position)
(100%)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Representative Director, President, MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL
TECH CORPORATION
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]
Mr. Hiroyuki Fukunishi has held key positions in the sales department for many years in the recycling machines
business, and was involved in the management of MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL TECH CORPORATION as a
Director in 2017. He has also served as Representative Director of MORITA ENVIRONMENTAL TECH
CORPORATION since April 2022. The Company determined that he will play a role in the supervisory and
decision-making functions of the Board of the Directors of the Company, taking advantage of his abundant
experience and broad insight, and therefore requests his continued appointment as Director.
- 8 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
(Gender)
shares of the
and significant concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
Company held
Mari Kaneko
April 1986
Joined IBM Japan, Ltd.
August 2006
Registered as a U.S. Certified Public Accountant
(Female)
September 2006
Accounting Manager, Fujita Rashi USA Corp.
(August 23, 1962)
June 2008
Established Beni LLC and assumed Representative
[New appointment]
February 2014
Full-time Corporate Auditor, Phil Company, Inc.
February 2022
Director (Full-time Audit and Supervisory
[Outside]
1,300 shares
Committee Member), Phil Company, Inc.
[Attendance at the
June 2022
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the
Company (current position)
Board of Directors
February 2023
President and Representative, Phil Company, Inc.
meetings]
(current position)
9
14/14
[Significant concurrent positions]
(100%)
President and Representative, Phil Company, Inc.
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]
Ms. Mari Kaneko has extensive experience in finance and accounting. She has served as Full-time Corporate
Auditor and as the President and Representative (current position) of Phil Company, Inc., and possesses abundant
experience as a corporate manager. She has been an Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
the Company since June 2022, and has provided appropriate recommendations and advice in auditing and
supervising the Company's important decision-making and business execution. The Company expects going
forward that she will exercise independent and highly transparent monitoring and supervisory functions in the
management of the Company, and therefore requests her appointment as Outside Director. In addition, she will
resign from an Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the conclusion of this General Meeting
of Shareholders. Her term of office as an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member will be two (2) years at the
conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Notes: 1. None of the candidates for Directors have any special interests with the Company.
-
Mr. Mitsuo Isoda, Mr. Takao Kawanishi, Mr. Masaki Hojo, and Ms. Mari Kaneko are the four
(4) candidates for Outside Directors, and also candidates for Independent Officers who have no potential conflicts of interests with general shareholders, the designation of which is required by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
- The Company has concluded an agreement with four (4) candidates, Mr. Mitsuo Isoda, Mr. Takao Kawanishi, Mr. Masaki Hojo, and Ms. Mari Kaneko, in accordance with Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, to limit their liability for damages stipulated under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under the contract is the minimum liability amount stipulated by laws and regulations. If the reappointments of the three (3) candidates of Mr. Mitsuo Isoda, Mr. Takao Kawanishi and Mr. Masaki Hojo are approved, and if the appointment of Ms. Mari Kaneko is approved, the Company plans to conclude the above limited liability agreement with these four (4) candidates.
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance contract with an insurance company to cover legal damages and litigation expenses to be borne by the insured in the event that a claim for damages is made against the insured due to an act (including omission) committed by the insured in his/her capacity as a director or officer of the Company. If the appointment of the candidates as Directors is approved in this proposal, each of them will be insured under the insurance contract, which is to be renewed during their term of office on the same terms and conditions.
- 9 -
(Reference)
The structure of the Board of Directors and the knowledge and experience each Director has if Proposal 1 is approved as proposed at this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are as follows.
Position at the
The knowledge and experience which each Director has
Name
Company after
Corporate
International
Legal and
Finance and
Sales and
Technology
Production
Human
approval
management
experience
Governance
Accounting
Marketing
and R&D
Resource
Masahiro
Chairman &
〇
〇
〇
〇
〇
Nakajima
CEO
Shinichi
President
〇
〇
〇
Kanaoka
Director and
Shinya Murai
Managing
〇
〇
Executive
Officer
Mitsuo Isoda
Director*1, *2
〇
〇
Takao
Director*1
〇
〇
〇
〇
〇
Kawanishi
Masaki Hojo
Director*1
〇
〇
〇
〇
〇
〇
Mari Kaneko
Director*1
〇
〇
〇
〇
Masayoshi
Director
〇
〇
〇
Kato
Hiroyuki
Director
〇
〇
Fukunishi
*1 Outside Director and Independent Officer
*2 Mr. Mitsuo Isoda chairs the Nomination Advisory Committee and the Compensation Advisory Committee.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MORITA Holdings Corporation published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 02:03:07 UTC.