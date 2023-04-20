Morito : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2023

1. Qualitative Information for the Period under Review

Overview of Business Results for the Period under Review

The operating environment during the first quarter of the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 (from December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023) showed signs of a gradual recovery due to the effects of various measures implemented under the "living with COVID-19" policy. However, the outlook for the future remains uncertain due to soaring raw material costs triggered by the situation in Ukraine and other factors, accelerating inflation across the globe, and currency fluctuations.

Working against this backdrop, the Morito Group (the "Group"), which is mainly engaged in apparel, product, and transportation businesses, faced difficult conditions, including soaring raw material prices for its mainstay products, production cutbacks by automakers due to semiconductor shortages, delays in marine transportation, and rising transportation costs, which all kept profits low, as well as stagnant demand caused by slowing consumption in Europe, the U.S., and China. On the other hand, the Group enjoyed favorable sales of accessories and products with superior functionality, including athletic shoes and medical device-related products, which are unaffected by trends. Under its "Rideeco" initiative aimed at realizing a sustainable society, the Group moved forward with the development and sales of environmentally friendly products, using discarded fishing nets and fabric scraps from garment factories, with a focus on winning new business contracts. In addition, the gross profit ratio improved significantly due to an improvement in the cost of sales ratio through price negotiations and an increase in sales of high value-added products. The Group expects profitability to continue to improve in the second quarter and beyond as it makes ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency of logistics operations.

As a result, for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, net sales increased 2.1% year on year to ¥11,804 million. Operating profit was up 1.5% to ¥619 million, ordinary profit grew 0.9% to ¥661 million, and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 14.9% to ¥516 million.

Exchange rates used for the conversion of revenue and expenses of the Group's overseas subsidiaries during the preparation of consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review are as follows.

1Q USD 141.39 (113.71) EUR 144.26 (130.04) CNY 19.85 (17.78) HKD 18.07 (14.60) TWD 4.51 (4.09) VND 0.0058 (0.0050) THB 3.89 (3.41) MXN 7.19 (5.48)

(Note) The exchange rate of the same period in the previous fiscal year is stated in parentheses.