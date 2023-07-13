1. Qualitative Information for the Period under Review

(1) Overview of Business Results for the Period under Review

The operating environment during the six months of the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 (December 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023) remained on a recovery track due to the effects of various measures for the "living with COVID-19" policy. However, the outlook for the future remains uncertain due to soaring raw material costs triggered by the situation in Ukraine and other factors, accelerating inflation across the globe, the possibility of a downturn in overseas economies (mainly Europe and the U.S.), and currency fluctuations.

Working against this backdrop, the Morito Group (the "Group"), which is mainly engaged in the apparel, product, and transportation businesses, faced difficult conditions, including soaring raw material prices for its mainstay products, production cutbacks by automakers due to semiconductor shortages, and other factors, which all kept profits low, as well as stagnant demand caused by slowing consumption in Europe, the U.S., and China. On the other hand, the Group enjoyed favorable sales of accessories and products with superior functionality, including athletic shoes, medical-device-related products, and outdoor products, which are unaffected by trends. Under its "Rideeco" initiative aimed at realizing a sustainable society, the Group moved forward with the development and sales of environmentally friendly products, using discarded fishing nets and fabric scraps from garment factories, with a focus on winning new business contracts. The Group also enjoyed higher operating profit thanks to the improved gross profit ratio due to increased sales of high-value-added products and the enhanced efficiency of logistics operations.

As a result, for the six months of the fiscal year under review, net sales increased 4.1% year on year to 24,148 million yen. Operating profit was up 16.8% to 1,305 million yen, ordinary profit grew 19.6% to 1,459 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 48.7% to 1,308 million yen.

Exchange rates used for the conversion of revenue and expenses of the Group's overseas subsidiaries during the preparation of consolidated financial statements for the six months of the fiscal year under review are as follows.

1Q 2Q USD 141.39 (113.71) 132.43 (116.34) EUR 144.26 (130.04) 142.17 (130.40) CNY 19.85 (17.78) 19.35 (18.31) HKD 18.07 (14.60) 16.89 (14.90) TWD 4.51 (4.09) 4.36 (4.16) VND 0.0058 (0.0050) 0.0056 (0.0051) THB 3.89 (3.41) 3.91 (3.52) MXN 7.19 (5.48) 7.11 (5.67)

(Note) The exchange rate of the same period in the previous fiscal year is stated in parentheses.