Morito : Presentation Materials for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2023 Financial Results
Morito Co., Ltd.
Presentation Materials for the First
Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending
November 30, 2023, Financial Results
Where innovation is the norm
Prime Market of TSE: 9837
April 2023
Company Profile
Medium- and Long-term Policy
8th Mid-term Management Plan
FY2023. 11 1Q Financial Results
FY2023. 11 1Q Business Overview
Business Topics
Shareholder Returns
Where innovation is the norm
© 2023 MORITO CO., LTD.
Where innovation is the norm
© 2023 MORITO CO., LTD.
Morito Group Values
Founding Principles
Active and Steadfast
Corporate Principle
DESIGN YOUR BRIGHT FUTURE WITH OUR VARIOUS PARTS.
Corporate Vision
Create Morito's existence value,
Realize "New Morito Group"
Where innovation is the norm
© 2023 MORITO CO., LTD.
Founded in 1908
Began operating in Osaka as a broker of eyelets and hooks
-
Later expanded operations mainly for sales of MAGIC TAPE® and other clothing accessories, automotive interior components, etc.
Trading company with manufacturing functions
A specialized trading company that handles everything from planning and development to manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution
Operating 19 locations around the world
Operating three businesses
Apparel, product, and transportation businesses form the core of our operations
Ratio between in-house production and procurement is 3:7
EyeletsHooks
MAGIC TAPE®
*Eyelet: A metal ring attached to a hole in shoes, clothing, etc. through which a lace or cord is threaded
Where innovation is the norm
© 2023 MORITO CO., LTD.
Disclaimer
Morito Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 06:43:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|Sales 2022
|
48 478 M
360 M
360 M
|Net income 2022
|
1 674 M
12,4 M
12,4 M
|Net cash 2022
|
8 646 M
64,2 M
64,2 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|12,2x
|Yield 2022
|4,22%
|Capitalization
|
27 670 M
205 M
205 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,20x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,24x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 273
|Free-Float
|64,0%
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MORITO CO., LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution