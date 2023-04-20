Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Morito Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9837   JP3926200001

MORITO CO., LTD.

(9837)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-20 am EDT
1042.00 JPY   +0.77%
Morito : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2023
PU
Morito : Presentation Materials for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2023 Financial Results
PU
Morito : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2023
PU
Summary 
Summary

Morito : Presentation Materials for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2023 Financial Results

04/20/2023 | 02:44am EDT
Morito Co., Ltd.

Presentation Materials for the First

Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending

November 30, 2023, Financial Results

Where innovation is the norm

Prime Market of TSE: 9837

April 2023

© 2023 MORITO CO., LTD.

CONTENTS

  1. Company Profile
  2. Medium- and Long-term Policy
  3. 8th Mid-term Management Plan
  4. FY2023. 11 1Q Financial Results
  5. FY2023. 11 1Q Business Overview
  6. Business Topics
  7. Shareholder Returns

Where innovation is the norm

© 2023 MORITO CO., LTD.

01

1

Company Profile

Where innovation is the norm

© 2023 MORITO CO., LTD.

02

Morito Group Values

Founding Principles

Active and Steadfast

Corporate Principle

DESIGN YOUR BRIGHT FUTURE WITH OUR VARIOUS PARTS.

Corporate Vision

Create Morito's existence value,

Realize "New Morito Group"

Where innovation is the norm

© 2023 MORITO CO., LTD.

03

Company Profile

  • Founded in 1908
  • Began operating in Osaka as a broker of eyelets and hooks
  • Later expanded operations mainly for sales of MAGIC TAPE® and other clothing accessories, automotive interior components, etc.
  • Trading company with manufacturing functions
  • A specialized trading company that handles everything from planning and development to manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution
  • Operating 19 locations around the world
  • Operating three businesses
  • Apparel, product, and transportation businesses form the core of our operations
  • Ratio between in-house production and procurement is 3:7

EyeletsHooks

MAGIC TAPE®

*Eyelet: A metal ring attached to a hole in shoes, clothing, etc. through which a lace or cord is threaded

Where innovation is the norm

© 2023 MORITO CO., LTD.

04

Disclaimer

