Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Morito Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9837   JP3926200001

MORITO CO., LTD.

(9837)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-25 am EST
959.00 JPY   +0.74%
02:07aMorito : Presentation Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2022 Financial Results
PU
01/19Morito : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2022
PU
01/13Morito Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Nov. 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Morito : Presentation Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2022 Financial Results

01/25/2023 | 02:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Morito Co., Ltd.

Prime Market of TSE: 9837

Presentation Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended

November 30, 2022, Financial Results

January 2023

© 2022 MORITO CO., LTD.

CONTENTS

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Company Profile

Medium- and Long-term Policy

Partial Changes to the 8th Mid-term Management Plan

FY 2022.11 Financial Results

FY 2022.11 Business Overview

FY 2023.11 Full-Year Forecast

Business Topics

Shareholder Returns

© 2022 MORITO CO., LTD.

1

CONTENTS

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Company Profile

© 2022 MORITO CO., LTD.

2

1

Morito Group Values

Founding Principles

Active and Steadfast

Corporate Principle

DESIGN YOUR BRIGHT FUTURE WITH OUR VARIOUS PARTS.

Corporate Vision

Create Morito's existence value,

Realize "New Morito Group"

© 2022 MORITO CO., LTD.

3

1

Company Profile

  • Founded in 1908
  • Began operating in Osaka as a broker of eyelets and hooks
  • Later expanded operations mainly for sales of MAGIC TAPE® and other clothing accessories, automotive interior components, etc.
  • Trading company with manufacturing functions
  • A specialized trading company that handles everything from planning and development to manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution
  • Operating 17 locations around the world
  • Operating three businesses
  • Apparel, product, and transportation businesses form the core of our operations
  • Ratio between in-house production and procurement is 3:7

EyeletsHooks

MAGIC TAPE®

*Eyelet: A metal ring attached to a hole in shoes, clothing, etc. through which a lace or cord is threaded

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Morito Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 07:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MORITO CO., LTD.
02:07aMorito : Presentation Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2022 Financial Resu..
PU
01/19Morito : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2022
PU
01/13Morito Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Nov. 2023
CI
01/13Morito Co., Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Year Ended Nov. 2022, Payable on Feb. 27, 20..
CI
01/13Morito : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2022
PU
2022MORITO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Morito : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Endin..
PU
2022Morito : Presentation Materials for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 20..
PU
2022Morito : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Endin..
PU
2022Morito : Presentation Materials for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 43 636 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2021 1 407 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net cash 2021 8 956 M 68,9 M 68,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 25 423 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 328
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart MORITO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Morito Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORITO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Takaki Ichitsubo Manager-Overseas Sales
Hiroshi Nishigaki Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Kiyomi Akui Director & General Manager-Administration
Mayumi Ishihara Independent Outside Director
Motoo Matsuzawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORITO CO., LTD.28.82%196
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE16.90%433 192
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL14.22%187 663
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA15.80%86 229
ESSILORLUXOTTICA1.03%82 803
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED16.52%41 308