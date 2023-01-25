Morito : Presentation Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2022 Financial Results
Morito Co., Ltd.
Prime Market of TSE: 9837
Presentation Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended
November 30, 2022, Financial Results
January 2023
Company Profile
Medium- and Long-term Policy
Partial Changes to the 8th Mid-term Management Plan
FY 2022.11 Financial Results
FY 2022.11 Business Overview
FY 2023.11 Full-Year Forecast
Business Topics
Shareholder Returns
1
Morito Group Values
Founding Principles
Active and Steadfast
Corporate Principle
DESIGN YOUR BRIGHT FUTURE WITH OUR VARIOUS PARTS.
Corporate Vision
Create Morito's existence value,
Realize "New Morito Group"
Began operating in Osaka as a broker of eyelets and hooks
Later expanded operations mainly for sales of MAGIC TAPE® and other clothing accessories, automotive interior components, etc.
Trading company with manufacturing functions
A specialized trading company that handles everything from planning and development to manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution
Operating 17 locations around the world
Operating three businesses
Apparel, product, and transportation businesses form the core of our operations
Ratio between in-house production and procurement is 3:7
Eyelets
Hooks
MAGIC TAPE®
*Eyelet: A metal ring attached to a hole in shoes, clothing, etc. through which a lace or cord is threaded
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
