DeSantis signs sweeping anti-ESG legislation in Florida

May 2 (Reuters) - Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed
into law on Tuesday a bill barring state officials from
investing public money to promote environmental, social and
governance goals, and prohibiting ESG bond sales.
The bill is one of the furthest-reaching efforts yet by U.S.
Republicans against sustainable investing efforts, and a clear
political message from DeSantis, a likely presidential
candidate.
Republicans, including some from energy-producing states,
say many executives and investors have lost their focus on
returns as they take growing account of issues like climate
change and workforce diversity.
"We want them to act as fiduciaries. We do not want them
engaged on these ideological joyrides," said DeSantis just
before he signed the bill at a webcast event.
Analysts said the legislation goes further than other state
anti-ESG bills, even as business groups worry the efforts pose
financial risks. Florida's law now creates some questions of how
it will operate in practice, analysts said.
For instance, fund managers working for agencies like the
state's big pension fund would have to include disclaimers in
some communications with portfolio companies to make clear they
do not reflect Floridians' views.
Fund managers that don't include enough disclaimers could
face regulatory action, said Joshua Lichtenstein of law firm
Ropes & Gray. But, he added, "It's an oddity to say you're only
talking on behalf of some of your clients."
The law also outlaws the sale of ESG bonds, a popular way to
fund renewable energy projects or lower debt costs for borrowers
if they meet gender diversity or greenhouse gas emissions
targets.
Lawyers and credit analysts said the new law could deny
municipalities access to large pools of ESG-mandated capital. A
further issue is how officials interpret the terms, said Thomas
Torgerson, co-head of global sovereign ratings at DBRS
Morningstar, which rates debt.
"If we as a rating agency cannot assess environmental,
social or governance risk that creates a problem for us. There
are climate and weather risks that are highly relevant,
especially in a state like Florida, and would be captured in our
assessment of credit risk," Torgerson said.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Ross Kerber, Editing by Rosalba
O'Brien)