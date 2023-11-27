(Alliance News) - Once again this year, Morningstar Sustainalytics has rated the ESG risk profile to which the FNM Spa group is exposed as negligible, assigning a score of 6.6 on a scale of 0 to minus 40, where 0 indicates the best rating and minus 40 the worst, an improvement over 2022, when it was 7.4.

FNM remains among the top 40 top rated companies of the approximately 15,600 entities rated in the World by Morningstar Sustainalytics - a leading company in ESG research and rating - and in fifth place among the 183 companies active in the transportation infrastructure sector.

Morningstar Sustainalytics assessed risk management with regard to sustainability of services, community relations, occupational health and safety, and anti-corruption and found the residual unmanaged risk to be negligible. The rating assignment was voluntarily requested by FNM.

"The FNM group confirms its focus on environmental, social and governance sustainability issues and its ongoing commitment to improve transparency and the integration of sustainability factors into business processes and strategy," FNM said.

FNM's stock closed Monday down 2.2 percent at EUR0.41 per share.

