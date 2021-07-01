Log in
General Motors reports 40% jump in second-quarter U.S. auto sales

07/01/2021 | 10:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

(Reuters) - General Motors Co on Thursday reported a 40% rise in second-quarter U.S. sales on strong consumer demand, and said it expects the trend to continue in the second half of the year and in 2022.

Low interest rates, government stimulus and a preference for private vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic have bolstered auto demand in the United States.

Shares of the U.S. automaker were up 0.5% at $59.48 in morning trade.

"We expect continued high demand in the second half of this year and into 2022," GM Chief Economist Elaine Buckberg said in a statement.

"The U.S. economy is accelerating, consumer spending is robust and jobs are plentiful."

Consumers are also purchasing more expensive vehicles despite smaller discounts, boosting profitability for both automakers and retailers, according to industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.

The company said the quarter was, however, constrained by low inventories resulting from a global semiconductor shortage.

"I'm not worried though as the demand is there and the economy is rebounding. Plus it appears the worst of the chip shortage for autos will be Q2 so things should recover from here," Morningstar analyst David Whiston said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 390 M - -
Net income 2020 224 M - -
Net Debt 2020 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 44,7x
Yield 2020 0,52%
Capitalization 11 042 M 11 042 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,77x
EV / Sales 2020 7,26x
Nbr of Employees 8 362
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart MORNINGSTAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Morningstar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORNINGSTAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kunal Kapoor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Edward Needham President & Chief Investment Officer
Jason M. Dubinsky Chief Financial Officer
Joseph D. Mansueto Executive Chairman
John A. Rekenthaler Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORNINGSTAR, INC.11.03%10 733
S&P GLOBAL INC.24.86%99 332
RELX PLC7.06%51 937
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION18.19%48 735
MSCI INC.19.38%43 828
EQUIFAX INC.24.20%29 086