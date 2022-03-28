Morningstar : Announces Winners for 2022 Morningstar Fund Awards Thailand

BANGKOK, 29 March 2022 -- Morningstar Research (Thailand) Limited, a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, has announced the winning funds for its 2022 Morningstar Fund Awards Thailand.

The annual Morningstar Thailand Fund Awards recognise retail funds that have added the most value for investors within the context of their relevant peer group in 2021 and over longer time periods. Morningstar selects the winners using a quantitative methodology, along with a qualitative overlay. Weightings to one-, three-, and five-year risk-adjusted performance are factored into the methodology.

Wing Chan, Morningstar's Head of Manager Research, Europe and Asia Pacific, remarked: "Our 2022 winners have proven themselves to be excellent stewards of investors' capital. They have demonstrated their abilities to navigate through market volatility and deliver excellent returns over the longer term. We applaud all winners for their outstanding achievements."

The 2022 Morningstar Fund Awards winners in Thailand are:

Morningstar Category Awards Winner Best Thailand Equity Large-Cap Fund K Strategic Trading Equity Fund Best Thailand Equity Small/Mid-Cap KKP Small and Mid Cap Equity Fund Best Thailand Mid/Long-Term Bond Fund KKP Active Fixed Income Fund Best Thailand Short-Term Bond Fund SCB Retirement Fixed Income Open End Fund Morningstar Retirement Mutual Fund Awards Winner Best Retirement Mutual Fund - Equity K European Equity RMF Best Retirement Mutual Fund - Fixed-Income TMB Aggregate Bond Retirement Mutual Fund Morningstar Fund House Awards Winner Best Fund House - Domestic Equity TISCO Asset Management Co., Ltd. Best Fund House - Domestic Fixed-Income Kasikorn Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Methodology

The Morningstar fund category awards are based on Morningstar fund data as of 31 December 2021. The awards methodology emphasises the one-year period, but funds must also have delivered strong three- and five-year returns after adjusting for risk within the awards peer groups in order to obtain an award. In selecting winners, fund returns are adjusted for risk using the Morningstar Risk, a measure which imposes a higher penalty for downside variation in a fund's return than it does for upside volatility. For the full methodology, please click here. The full methodology for the awards is available here.

About Morningstar, Inc. and Morningstar Research (Thailand) Ltd.

Morningstar Research (Thailand) Ltd. is a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately US$265 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Dec, 31. 2021. The Company has operations in 29 markets. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

