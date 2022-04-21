Morningstar Hall of Fame: Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence

2022

Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Mary Ellen Stanek, Baird

Exemplary Stewardship: PRIMECAP

2021

Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Joel Tillinghast, Fidelity

Exemplary Stewardship: Dodge & Cox

Rising Talent: Sonali Pier, Pimco

2020

Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Jerome Clark, T. Rowe Price

Exemplary Stewardship: T. Rowe Price

Rising Talent: Mohit Mittal, Pimco

2019

Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Dan Fuss, Loomis Sayles Bond

Exemplary Stewardship: The Vanguard Group

Rising Talent: James Marchetti, PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth

2017

Domestic Stock: Steven Wymer; Fidelity Growth Company

International Stock: Sarah Ketterer, Harry Hartford, and team; Causeway International Value

Fixed Income: Michael Collins, Robert Tipp, Richard Piccirillo, and Gregory Peters; Prudential Total Return Bond

Allocation/Alternatives: David Giroux; T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation

2016

Domestic Stock: David Wallack, T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value

International Stock: David Herro, Oakmark International

Fixed Income: Ford O'Neil and team, Fidelity Total Bond

Allocation/Alternatives: Equity and Fixed-Income Investment Policy Committees, Dodge and Cox Balanced

2015

Domestic Stock: Keith Lee, Robert Hall, Kempton Ingersol, Damien Davis, and Andrew Fones, Brown Capital Management Small Company

International Stock: Robert Lovelace and team, American Funds New Perspective

Fixed Income: Jerome Schneider and team, PIMCO Short-Term

Alternatives: James Troyer, Michael Roach, and James Stetler, Vanguard Market Neutral

Allocation: John Keogh and Michael Reckmeyer, Vanguard Wellesley Income

2014

Domestic Stock: Theo Kolokotrones, Joel Fried, Al Mordecai, Mohsin Ansari, and James Marchetti, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth, Primecap Odyssey Growth, Primecap Odyssey Stock, Vanguard Capital Opportunity, Vanguard Primecap Core, and Vanguard Primecap

International Stock: Charles Pohl, Diana Strandberg, and team, Dodge and Cox International Stock

Fixed Income: Ken Leech, Carl Eichstaedt, and Mark Lindbloom, Western Asset Core Bond and Western Asset Core Plus Bond

Alternatives: Robert T. Jones and Ali Motamed, Boston Partners Long/Short Equity

Allocation: Anne Lester and team, JPMorgan SmartRetirement target-date series

2013

Domestic Stock: Dennis Lynch and team, Morgan Stanley Focus Growth, Morgan Stanley Institutional Growth, Morgan Stanley Institutional Mid Cap Growth, and Morgan Stanley Institutional Small Company Growth

International Stock: David Samra and Daniel O'Keefe, Artisan International Value and Artisan Global Value

Fixed Income: Daniel J. Ivascyn and Alfred T. Murata, PIMCO Income

Alternatives: Brian Hurst, Yao Hua Ooi, and team, AQR Managed Futures Strategy I

Allocation: Steven Romick, Mark Landecker, and Brian Selmo, FPA Crescent

2012

Domestic Stock: Bill Frels and Mark Henneman, Mairs and Power Growth

International Stock: Rajiv Jain, Virtus Foreign Opportunities and Virtus Emerging Markets Opportunities

Fixed Income: Mark Kiesel, PIMCO Investment-Grade Corporate Bond

Alternatives: The team of Eric Newman, Kevin Gates, Larry Eiben, Richard Gates, Chao Chen, and Yan Liu, TFS Market Neutral

Allocation: David Giroux, T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation

2011

Domestic Stock: Scott Satterwhite, James Kieffer, and George Sertl, Artisan Mid Cap Value, Artisan Small Cap Value, and Artisan Value

International Stock: William Browne, John Spears, Tom Shrager, and Bob Wyckoff, Tweedy, Browne Global Value

Fixed Income: John Carlson, Fidelity New Markets Income

2010

Domestic Stock: Bob Goldfarb and David Poppe, Sequoia

International Stock: Brent Lynn, Janus Overseas

Fixed Income: Michael Hasenstab, Templeton Global Bond

2009

Domestic Stock: Bruce Berkowitz, Fairholme

International Stock: The team, American Funds EuroPacific Growth A

Fixed Income: The team, Loomis Sayles Bond

2008

Domestic Stock: Charlie Dreifus, Royce Special Equity

International Stock: David Samra and Daniel O'Keefe, Artisan International Value

Fixed Income: Bob Rodriguez and Tom Atteberry, FPA New Income

2007

Domestic Stock: Will Danoff, Fidelity Contrafund and Fidelity Advisor New Insights

International Stock: Hakan Castegren and the Northern Cross Team, Harbor International

Fixed Income: Bill Gross and Team, PIMCO Total Return and Harbor Bond

2006

Domestic Stock: O. Mason Hawkins and Staley Cates, Longleaf Partners Fund and Longleaf Partners Small Cap

International Stock: David Herro, Oakmark International and Oakmark International Small Cap

Fixed Income: Jeffrey Gundlach, TCW Total Return Bond

2005

Domestic Stock: Chris Davis and Ken Feinberg, Selected American S

International Stock: Rob Lyon, Matt Pickering and Jerrold Senser, ICAP International

Fixed Income: Tad Rivelle, David Lippman, Laird Landmann and Stephan Kane

Metropolitan West Total Return Bond

2004

Domestic Stock: Brian Berghuis, T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth

International Stock: Bryan C. Cameron, Mario C. DiPrisco, Jacob M. Gofman, John A. Gunn, Gregory R. Serrurier, Diana S. Strandberg, and Kouji Yamada, Dodge and Cox International Stock

Fixed Income: Ken Leech and team, Western Asset Core Bond

2003

Domestic Stock: Howard Schow, Theo Kolokotrones, Joel Fried, Vanguard Primecap and Vanguard Capital Opportunity

International Stock: Bill Fries, Thornburg International Value

Fixed Income: Fidelity's Municipal Bond Fund Team, Fidelity Spartan Municipal Income

2002

Domestic Stock: Joel Tillinghast, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock

International Stock: Rudolph-Riad Younes and Richard Pell, Julius Baer International Equity

Fixed Income: Management Team, Dodge and Cox Income

2001

Domestic Stock: William C. Nygren, Oakmark Select

International Stock: Jean-Marie Eveillard and Charles de Vaulx, First Eagle SoGen Global

Fixed Income: Robert L. Rodriguez, FPA New Income

2000

Domestic Stock: Jim Gipson, Doug Grey, Peter Quinn, Michael Sandler,

and Bruce Veaco, Clipper Fund

International Stock: Christopher Browne, William Browne and John Spears,

Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund

Fixed Income: Bill Gross, PIMCO Total Return

1999

Domestic Stock: Jim Callinan, RS Emerging Growth

International Stock: Europacific Growth Team (Stephen Bepler, Martial Chaillet, Mark Denning, Alwyn Heong, Robert Lovelace, Janet McKinley and Thierry Vandeventer)

Fixed Income: Jerry Paul, Invesco High-Yield

1998

Domestic Stock: Bill Miller, Legg Mason Value Trust and

Legg Mason Special Investment Trust

International Stock: Mark Yockey, Artisan International Fund

Fixed Income: Bill Gross and team, PIMCO Total Return, PIMCO Low Duration

1997

Domestic Stock: Mario Gabelli, Gabelli Asset Fund

International Stock: Helen Young Hayes, Janus Overseas and Janus Worldwide

Fixed Income: David Beldt, Morgan Grenfell Fixed-Income and

Morgan Grenfell Municipal Bond

*1996

Domestic Stock: Shelby Davis, Davis New York Venture and Selected American Shares

Closed-End: Nick Adams, First Financial

International Stock: Hakan Castegren, Harbor International and Ivy International

Fixed Income: Joe Deane, Smith Barney Managed Municipals and

Smith Barney California Municipals

*1995

Domestic Stock: Jack Laporte, T. Rowe Price New Horizons

International Stock: Jack Mussey, Colonial Newport Tiger

Fixed Income: Dan Fuss, Loomis Sales Bond

1994

Bob Rodriguez, FPA Capital and FPA New Income

1993

Jeff Vinik, Fidelity Magellan

1992

Bill Dutton, Skyline Special Equities

1991

Donald Yacktman, Selected American Shares

1990

Martin Whitman, Equity Strategies

1989

Tom Marsico, Janus Twenty

1988

Peter Lynch, Fidelity Magellan

1987

Jerry Palmieri, Franklin Growth

* Editor's Note: In 1995, Morningstar began distributing awards among three broad asset classes-domestic stock, international stock and fixed income. In 1996, however, Morningstar also presented an award in the closed-end fund category.