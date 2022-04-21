Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Morningstar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MORN   US6177001095

MORNINGSTAR, INC.

(MORN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 01:16:25 pm EDT
276.44 USD   -2.21%
01:06pMORNINGSTAR HALL OF FAME : Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence
PU
01:39aEdenred serves up Q1 beat boosted by digital shift and inflation
RE
04/20Investors skeptical of Netflix's plans to crack down on account sharing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morningstar Hall of Fame: Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence

04/21/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022
Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Mary Ellen Stanek, Baird
Exemplary Stewardship: PRIMECAP

2021
Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Joel Tillinghast, Fidelity
Exemplary Stewardship: Dodge & Cox
Rising Talent: Sonali Pier, Pimco

2020
Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Jerome Clark, T. Rowe Price
Exemplary Stewardship: T. Rowe Price
Rising Talent: Mohit Mittal, Pimco

2019
Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Dan Fuss, Loomis Sayles Bond
Exemplary Stewardship: The Vanguard Group
Rising Talent: James Marchetti, PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth

2017
Domestic Stock: Steven Wymer; Fidelity Growth Company
International Stock: Sarah Ketterer, Harry Hartford, and team; Causeway International Value
Fixed Income: Michael Collins, Robert Tipp, Richard Piccirillo, and Gregory Peters; Prudential Total Return Bond
Allocation/Alternatives: David Giroux; T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation

2016
Domestic Stock: David Wallack, T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value
International Stock: David Herro, Oakmark International
Fixed Income: Ford O'Neil and team, Fidelity Total Bond
Allocation/Alternatives: Equity and Fixed-Income Investment Policy Committees, Dodge and Cox Balanced

2015
Domestic Stock: Keith Lee, Robert Hall, Kempton Ingersol, Damien Davis, and Andrew Fones, Brown Capital Management Small Company
International Stock: Robert Lovelace and team, American Funds New Perspective
Fixed Income: Jerome Schneider and team, PIMCO Short-Term
Alternatives: James Troyer, Michael Roach, and James Stetler, Vanguard Market Neutral
Allocation: John Keogh and Michael Reckmeyer, Vanguard Wellesley Income

2014
Domestic Stock: Theo Kolokotrones, Joel Fried, Al Mordecai, Mohsin Ansari, and James Marchetti, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth, Primecap Odyssey Growth, Primecap Odyssey Stock, Vanguard Capital Opportunity, Vanguard Primecap Core, and Vanguard Primecap
International Stock: Charles Pohl, Diana Strandberg, and team, Dodge and Cox International Stock
Fixed Income: Ken Leech, Carl Eichstaedt, and Mark Lindbloom, Western Asset Core Bond and Western Asset Core Plus Bond
Alternatives: Robert T. Jones and Ali Motamed, Boston Partners Long/Short Equity
Allocation: Anne Lester and team, JPMorgan SmartRetirement target-date series

2013
Domestic Stock: Dennis Lynch and team, Morgan Stanley Focus Growth, Morgan Stanley Institutional Growth, Morgan Stanley Institutional Mid Cap Growth, and Morgan Stanley Institutional Small Company Growth
International Stock: David Samra and Daniel O'Keefe, Artisan International Value and Artisan Global Value
Fixed Income: Daniel J. Ivascyn and Alfred T. Murata, PIMCO Income
Alternatives: Brian Hurst, Yao Hua Ooi, and team, AQR Managed Futures Strategy I
Allocation: Steven Romick, Mark Landecker, and Brian Selmo, FPA Crescent

2012
Domestic Stock: Bill Frels and Mark Henneman, Mairs and Power Growth
International Stock: Rajiv Jain, Virtus Foreign Opportunities and Virtus Emerging Markets Opportunities
Fixed Income: Mark Kiesel, PIMCO Investment-Grade Corporate Bond
Alternatives: The team of Eric Newman, Kevin Gates, Larry Eiben, Richard Gates, Chao Chen, and Yan Liu, TFS Market Neutral
Allocation: David Giroux, T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation

2011
Domestic Stock: Scott Satterwhite, James Kieffer, and George Sertl, Artisan Mid Cap Value, Artisan Small Cap Value, and Artisan Value
International Stock: William Browne, John Spears, Tom Shrager, and Bob Wyckoff, Tweedy, Browne Global Value
Fixed Income: John Carlson, Fidelity New Markets Income

2010
Domestic Stock: Bob Goldfarb and David Poppe, Sequoia
International Stock: Brent Lynn, Janus Overseas
Fixed Income: Michael Hasenstab, Templeton Global Bond

2009
Domestic Stock: Bruce Berkowitz, Fairholme
International Stock: The team, American Funds EuroPacific Growth A
Fixed Income: The team, Loomis Sayles Bond

2008
Domestic Stock: Charlie Dreifus, Royce Special Equity
International Stock: David Samra and Daniel O'Keefe, Artisan International Value
Fixed Income: Bob Rodriguez and Tom Atteberry, FPA New Income

2007
Domestic Stock: Will Danoff, Fidelity Contrafund and Fidelity Advisor New Insights
International Stock: Hakan Castegren and the Northern Cross Team, Harbor International
Fixed Income: Bill Gross and Team, PIMCO Total Return and Harbor Bond

2006
Domestic Stock: O. Mason Hawkins and Staley Cates, Longleaf Partners Fund and Longleaf Partners Small Cap
International Stock: David Herro, Oakmark International and Oakmark International Small Cap
Fixed Income: Jeffrey Gundlach, TCW Total Return Bond

2005
Domestic Stock: Chris Davis and Ken Feinberg, Selected American S
International Stock: Rob Lyon, Matt Pickering and Jerrold Senser, ICAP International
Fixed Income: Tad Rivelle, David Lippman, Laird Landmann and Stephan Kane
Metropolitan West Total Return Bond

2004
Domestic Stock: Brian Berghuis, T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth
International Stock: Bryan C. Cameron, Mario C. DiPrisco, Jacob M. Gofman, John A. Gunn, Gregory R. Serrurier, Diana S. Strandberg, and Kouji Yamada, Dodge and Cox International Stock
Fixed Income: Ken Leech and team, Western Asset Core Bond

2003
Domestic Stock: Howard Schow, Theo Kolokotrones, Joel Fried, Vanguard Primecap and Vanguard Capital Opportunity
International Stock: Bill Fries, Thornburg International Value
Fixed Income: Fidelity's Municipal Bond Fund Team, Fidelity Spartan Municipal Income

2002
Domestic Stock: Joel Tillinghast, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock
International Stock: Rudolph-Riad Younes and Richard Pell, Julius Baer International Equity
Fixed Income: Management Team, Dodge and Cox Income

2001
Domestic Stock: William C. Nygren, Oakmark Select
International Stock: Jean-Marie Eveillard and Charles de Vaulx, First Eagle SoGen Global
Fixed Income: Robert L. Rodriguez, FPA New Income

2000
Domestic Stock: Jim Gipson, Doug Grey, Peter Quinn, Michael Sandler,
and Bruce Veaco, Clipper Fund
International Stock: Christopher Browne, William Browne and John Spears,
Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund
Fixed Income: Bill Gross, PIMCO Total Return

1999
 Domestic Stock: Jim Callinan, RS Emerging Growth
International Stock: Europacific Growth Team (Stephen Bepler, Martial Chaillet, Mark Denning, Alwyn Heong, Robert Lovelace, Janet McKinley and Thierry Vandeventer)
Fixed Income: Jerry Paul, Invesco High-Yield

1998
Domestic Stock: Bill Miller, Legg Mason Value Trust and
Legg Mason Special Investment Trust
International Stock: Mark Yockey, Artisan International Fund
Fixed Income: Bill Gross and team, PIMCO Total Return, PIMCO Low Duration

1997
Domestic Stock: Mario Gabelli, Gabelli Asset Fund
International Stock: Helen Young Hayes, Janus Overseas and Janus Worldwide
Fixed Income: David Beldt, Morgan Grenfell Fixed-Income and
Morgan Grenfell Municipal Bond

*1996
Domestic Stock: Shelby Davis, Davis New York Venture and Selected American Shares
Closed-End: Nick Adams, First Financial
International Stock: Hakan Castegren, Harbor International and Ivy International
Fixed Income: Joe Deane, Smith Barney Managed Municipals and
Smith Barney California Municipals

*1995
Domestic Stock: Jack Laporte, T. Rowe Price New Horizons
International Stock: Jack Mussey, Colonial Newport Tiger
Fixed Income: Dan Fuss, Loomis Sales Bond

1994
Bob Rodriguez, FPA Capital and FPA New Income

1993
Jeff Vinik, Fidelity Magellan

1992
Bill Dutton, Skyline Special Equities

1991
Donald Yacktman, Selected American Shares

1990
Martin Whitman, Equity Strategies

1989
Tom Marsico, Janus Twenty

1988
Peter Lynch, Fidelity Magellan

1987
Jerry Palmieri, Franklin Growth

* Editor's Note: In 1995, Morningstar began distributing awards among three broad asset classes-domestic stock, international stock and fixed income. In 1996, however, Morningstar also presented an award in the closed-end fund category.

Disclaimer

Morningstar Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 17:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MORNINGSTAR, INC.
01:06pMORNINGSTAR HALL OF FAME : Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence
PU
01:39aEdenred serves up Q1 beat boosted by digital shift and inflation
RE
04/20Investors skeptical of Netflix's plans to crack down on account sharing
RE
04/20Winners Announced for 2022 U.S. Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence
PR
04/19Tesla earnings may come under pressure from Shanghai factory halt
RE
04/19Analysis-Musk's tweets fuel mining industry's hopes of a buyout by Tesla
RE
04/18TRENDING NOW : Netflix's forecast as competition heats up
RE
04/12CATHIE WOOD : Ark's Wood remains bullish on Tesla as U.S. recession fears rise
RE
04/12China stocks end higher on hopes of policy easing, relaxation in curbs
RE
04/12China stocks surge on speculation of policy easing
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORNINGSTAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 699 M - -
Net income 2021 193 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 76,9x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 12 122 M 12 122 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,26x
EV / Sales 2021 8,66x
Nbr of Employees 9 556
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart MORNINGSTAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Morningstar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORNINGSTAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kunal Kapoor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason M. Dubinsky Chief Financial Officer
Joseph D. Mansueto Executive Chairman
Haywood Kelly President-Research
James Rhodes CTO, President-Research & Enterprise Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORNINGSTAR, INC.-17.34%12 122
EXPERIAN PLC-22.44%33 603
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION-32.43%1 917
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC2.81%1 341
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-32.27%1 040
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.39.50%964