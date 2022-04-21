Morningstar Hall of Fame: Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence

2022
Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Mary Ellen Stanek, Baird
Exemplary Stewardship: PRIMECAP
2021
Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Joel Tillinghast, Fidelity
Exemplary Stewardship: Dodge & Cox
Rising Talent: Sonali Pier, Pimco
2020
Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Jerome Clark, T. Rowe Price
Exemplary Stewardship: T. Rowe Price
Rising Talent: Mohit Mittal, Pimco
2019
Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Dan Fuss, Loomis Sayles Bond
Exemplary Stewardship: The Vanguard Group
Rising Talent: James Marchetti, PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth
2017
Domestic Stock: Steven Wymer; Fidelity Growth Company
International Stock: Sarah Ketterer, Harry Hartford, and team; Causeway International Value
Fixed Income: Michael Collins, Robert Tipp, Richard Piccirillo, and Gregory Peters; Prudential Total Return Bond
Allocation/Alternatives: David Giroux; T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation
2016
Domestic Stock: David Wallack, T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value
International Stock: David Herro, Oakmark International
Fixed Income: Ford O'Neil and team, Fidelity Total Bond
Allocation/Alternatives: Equity and Fixed-Income Investment Policy Committees, Dodge and Cox Balanced
2015
Domestic Stock: Keith Lee, Robert Hall, Kempton Ingersol, Damien Davis, and Andrew Fones, Brown Capital Management Small Company
International Stock: Robert Lovelace and team, American Funds New Perspective
Fixed Income: Jerome Schneider and team, PIMCO Short-Term
Alternatives: James Troyer, Michael Roach, and James Stetler, Vanguard Market Neutral
Allocation: John Keogh and Michael Reckmeyer, Vanguard Wellesley Income
2014
Domestic Stock: Theo Kolokotrones, Joel Fried, Al Mordecai, Mohsin Ansari, and James Marchetti, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth, Primecap Odyssey Growth, Primecap Odyssey Stock, Vanguard Capital Opportunity, Vanguard Primecap Core, and Vanguard Primecap
International Stock: Charles Pohl, Diana Strandberg, and team, Dodge and Cox International Stock
Fixed Income: Ken Leech, Carl Eichstaedt, and Mark Lindbloom, Western Asset Core Bond and Western Asset Core Plus Bond
Alternatives: Robert T. Jones and Ali Motamed, Boston Partners Long/Short Equity
Allocation: Anne Lester and team, JPMorgan SmartRetirement target-date series
2013
Domestic Stock: Dennis Lynch and team, Morgan Stanley Focus Growth, Morgan Stanley Institutional Growth, Morgan Stanley Institutional Mid Cap Growth, and Morgan Stanley Institutional Small Company Growth
International Stock: David Samra and Daniel O'Keefe, Artisan International Value and Artisan Global Value
Fixed Income: Daniel J. Ivascyn and Alfred T. Murata, PIMCO Income
Alternatives: Brian Hurst, Yao Hua Ooi, and team, AQR Managed Futures Strategy I
Allocation: Steven Romick, Mark Landecker, and Brian Selmo, FPA Crescent
2012
Domestic Stock: Bill Frels and Mark Henneman, Mairs and Power Growth
International Stock: Rajiv Jain, Virtus Foreign Opportunities and Virtus Emerging Markets Opportunities
Fixed Income: Mark Kiesel, PIMCO Investment-Grade Corporate Bond
Alternatives: The team of Eric Newman, Kevin Gates, Larry Eiben, Richard Gates, Chao Chen, and Yan Liu, TFS Market Neutral
Allocation: David Giroux, T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation
2011
Domestic Stock: Scott Satterwhite, James Kieffer, and George Sertl, Artisan Mid Cap Value, Artisan Small Cap Value, and Artisan Value
International Stock: William Browne, John Spears, Tom Shrager, and Bob Wyckoff, Tweedy, Browne Global Value
Fixed Income: John Carlson, Fidelity New Markets Income
2010
Domestic Stock: Bob Goldfarb and David Poppe, Sequoia
International Stock: Brent Lynn, Janus Overseas
Fixed Income: Michael Hasenstab, Templeton Global Bond
2009
Domestic Stock: Bruce Berkowitz, Fairholme
International Stock: The team, American Funds EuroPacific Growth A
Fixed Income: The team, Loomis Sayles Bond
2008
Domestic Stock: Charlie Dreifus, Royce Special Equity
International Stock: David Samra and Daniel O'Keefe, Artisan International Value
Fixed Income: Bob Rodriguez and Tom Atteberry, FPA New Income
2007
Domestic Stock: Will Danoff, Fidelity Contrafund and Fidelity Advisor New Insights
International Stock: Hakan Castegren and the Northern Cross Team, Harbor International
Fixed Income: Bill Gross and Team, PIMCO Total Return and Harbor Bond
2006
Domestic Stock: O. Mason Hawkins and Staley Cates, Longleaf Partners Fund and Longleaf Partners Small Cap
International Stock: David Herro, Oakmark International and Oakmark International Small Cap
Fixed Income: Jeffrey Gundlach, TCW Total Return Bond
2005
Domestic Stock: Chris Davis and Ken Feinberg, Selected American S
International Stock: Rob Lyon, Matt Pickering and Jerrold Senser, ICAP International
Fixed Income: Tad Rivelle, David Lippman, Laird Landmann and Stephan Kane
Metropolitan West Total Return Bond
2004
Domestic Stock: Brian Berghuis, T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth
International Stock: Bryan C. Cameron, Mario C. DiPrisco, Jacob M. Gofman, John A. Gunn, Gregory R. Serrurier, Diana S. Strandberg, and Kouji Yamada, Dodge and Cox International Stock
Fixed Income: Ken Leech and team, Western Asset Core Bond
2003
Domestic Stock: Howard Schow, Theo Kolokotrones, Joel Fried, Vanguard Primecap and Vanguard Capital Opportunity
International Stock: Bill Fries, Thornburg International Value
Fixed Income: Fidelity's Municipal Bond Fund Team, Fidelity Spartan Municipal Income
2002
Domestic Stock: Joel Tillinghast, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock
International Stock: Rudolph-Riad Younes and Richard Pell, Julius Baer International Equity
Fixed Income: Management Team, Dodge and Cox Income
2001
Domestic Stock: William C. Nygren, Oakmark Select
International Stock: Jean-Marie Eveillard and Charles de Vaulx, First Eagle SoGen Global
Fixed Income: Robert L. Rodriguez, FPA New Income
2000
Domestic Stock: Jim Gipson, Doug Grey, Peter Quinn, Michael Sandler,
and Bruce Veaco, Clipper Fund
International Stock: Christopher Browne, William Browne and John Spears,
Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund
Fixed Income: Bill Gross, PIMCO Total Return
1999
Domestic Stock: Jim Callinan, RS Emerging Growth
International Stock: Europacific Growth Team (Stephen Bepler, Martial Chaillet, Mark Denning, Alwyn Heong, Robert Lovelace, Janet McKinley and Thierry Vandeventer)
Fixed Income: Jerry Paul, Invesco High-Yield
1998
Domestic Stock: Bill Miller, Legg Mason Value Trust and
Legg Mason Special Investment Trust
International Stock: Mark Yockey, Artisan International Fund
Fixed Income: Bill Gross and team, PIMCO Total Return, PIMCO Low Duration
1997
Domestic Stock: Mario Gabelli, Gabelli Asset Fund
International Stock: Helen Young Hayes, Janus Overseas and Janus Worldwide
Fixed Income: David Beldt, Morgan Grenfell Fixed-Income and
Morgan Grenfell Municipal Bond
*1996
Domestic Stock: Shelby Davis, Davis New York Venture and Selected American Shares
Closed-End: Nick Adams, First Financial
International Stock: Hakan Castegren, Harbor International and Ivy International
Fixed Income: Joe Deane, Smith Barney Managed Municipals and
Smith Barney California Municipals
*1995
Domestic Stock: Jack Laporte, T. Rowe Price New Horizons
International Stock: Jack Mussey, Colonial Newport Tiger
Fixed Income: Dan Fuss, Loomis Sales Bond
1994
Bob Rodriguez, FPA Capital and FPA New Income
1993
Jeff Vinik, Fidelity Magellan
1992
Bill Dutton, Skyline Special Equities
1991
Donald Yacktman, Selected American Shares
1990
Martin Whitman, Equity Strategies
1989
Tom Marsico, Janus Twenty
1988
Peter Lynch, Fidelity Magellan
1987
Jerry Palmieri, Franklin Growth
* Editor's Note: In 1995, Morningstar began distributing awards among three broad asset classes-domestic stock, international stock and fixed income. In 1996, however, Morningstar also presented an award in the closed-end fund category.