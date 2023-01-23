Advanced search
    MORN   US6177001095

MORNINGSTAR, INC.

(MORN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-23 pm EST
243.12 USD   +0.98%
04:16pMorningstar, Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Feb. 23
PR
01/19Ark's Wood remains bullish on Tesla, says oil stock rally 'defying logic'
RE
01/17J. Crew brand launches resale program, to offer vintage styles
RE
Morningstar, Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Feb. 23

01/23/2023 | 04:16pm EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), plans to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The company does not hold analyst conference calls; however, investors may submit written questions to Morningstar at investors@morningstar.com.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $239 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Sept. 30, 2022. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

©2023 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MORN-C

Media Contact: Landon Hudson, +1 312 696-6037 or newsroom@morningstar.com

