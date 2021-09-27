Log in
    MORN   US6177001095

MORNINGSTAR, INC.

(MORN)
  Report
Morningstar, Inc. : to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Oct. 27

09/27/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN) plans to report its third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The company does not hold analyst conference calls; however, investors may submit written questions to Morningstar at investors@morningstar.com.

About Morningstar, Inc.  
Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $251 billion in assets under advisement and management as of June 30, 2021. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc. 

©2021 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 

MORN-E

Media Contact:  
Sarah Wirth, +1 312 696-6037 or newsroom@morningstar.com

Investor Relations Contact: 
Barbara Noverini, CFA, +1 312 696-6164 or barbara.noverini@morningstar.com

Morningstar logo (PRNewsFoto/Morningstar Research Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Morningstar, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morningstar-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-oct-27-301385985.html

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
