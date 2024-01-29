(Alliance News) - BFF Bank Spa announced on Monday that Morningstar Sustainalytics, as part of an independent assessment covering the entire BFF group, has assigned the latter an ESG risk rating of 17.0, registering an improvement over the score assigned as a result of the previous analysis and confirming the company in the "Low Risk" category.

The rating given by Morningstar Sustainalytics "helps increase the transparency and visibility of BFF's sustainable growth path, and measures the company's exposure to material industry-specific ESG risks, as well as the level and quality of management in managing these risks," the company writes in a note.

BFF ranks in the 11th percentile of the "Regional Banks" sub-industry, the 16th percentile of the "Banks" category, and the 18th percentile of the entire Morningstar Sustainalytics1 universe. In addition, BFF ranked second in the benchmark sub-industry among companies with a market capitalization of about USD 2.1 billion.

BFF Bank is down 1.4 percent to EUR9.93 per share.

