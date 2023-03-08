Percentage of female fund managers in U.S. similar to 10 years ago - Morningstar

March 8 (Reuters) - Only about 12.5% of portfolio
managers across funds based in the United States are female,
almost unchanged from ten years ago, according to a report from
investment research firm Morningstar.
As of the end of last year, just about 26% of 7,200 funds in
the United States were led by a team that included at least one
woman, the report showed.
The financial industry has long been accused of a bias
against women. Despite some efforts to improve diversity in the
workforce over the past few years, data show there is still a
lot of room for improvement.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)