Percentage of female fund managers in U.S. similar to 10 years ago - Morningstar

March 8 (Reuters) - Only about 12.5% of portfolio managers across funds based in the United States are female, almost unchanged from ten years ago, according to a report from investment research firm Morningstar.

As of the end of last year, just about 26% of 7,200 funds in the United States were led by a team that included at least one woman, the report showed.

The financial industry has long been accused of a bias against women. Despite some efforts to improve diversity in the workforce over the past few years, data show there is still a lot of room for improvement. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)