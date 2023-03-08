Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Morningstar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MORN   US6177001095

MORNINGSTAR, INC.

(MORN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:31 2023-03-08 pm EST
206.79 USD   -0.54%
01:38pPercentage of female fund managers in U.S. similar to 10 years ago - Morningstar
RE
03/07Insider Sell: Morningstar
MT
03/07European Midday Briefing: Powell Testimony in -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Percentage of female fund managers in U.S. similar to 10 years ago - Morningstar

03/08/2023 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 8 (Reuters) - Only about 12.5% of portfolio managers across funds based in the United States are female, almost unchanged from ten years ago, according to a report from investment research firm Morningstar.

As of the end of last year, just about 26% of 7,200 funds in the United States were led by a team that included at least one woman, the report showed.

The financial industry has long been accused of a bias against women. Despite some efforts to improve diversity in the workforce over the past few years, data show there is still a lot of room for improvement. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MORNINGSTAR, INC.
01:38pPercentage of female fund managers in U.S. similar to 10 years ago - Morningstar
RE
03/07Insider Sell: Morningstar
MT
03/07European Midday Briefing: Powell Testimony in -2-
DJ
03/07North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen on -2-
DJ
03/06Stock pickers reckon it's time to move on from central banks
RE
03/06Stock pickers reckon it's time to move on from central banks
RE
03/03Insider Sell: Morningstar
MT
03/02Adani shares surge after $1.87 bln GQG investment; more road shows lined up
RE
03/02Nordstrom to wind down Canadian business, expects weak annual revenue
RE
03/01Insider Sell: Morningstar
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORNINGSTAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 080 M - -
Net income 2023 165 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 53,6x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 8 832 M 8 832 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 12 224
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart MORNINGSTAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Morningstar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORNINGSTAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 207,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kunal Kapoor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason M. Dubinsky Chief Financial Officer
Joseph D. Mansueto Executive Chairman
James Rhodes CTO, President-Research & Enterprise Solutions
Cheryl A. Francis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORNINGSTAR, INC.-4.01%8 832
EXPERIAN PLC0.78%30 688
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.5.20%1 175
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION2.96%860
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.3.31%766
MINKABU THE INFONOID, INC.-22.18%225