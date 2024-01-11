Official MORPHIC HOLDING, INC. press release

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Morphic Holding, Inc. (“Morphic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MORF) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 22, 2023, Morphic issued a press release announcing publication of an abstract discussing the Company’s EMERALD-1 phase 2a primary results. The Company revealed disappointing results, including that “endoscopic improvement was achieved in 25.7% of patients at week 12,” which was less than the 41% shown by Entyvio.

On this news, Morphic’s stock price fell $28.26, or 54.4%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $23.14 per share on September 25, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Morphic securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111674611/en/