Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Morphic Holding, Inc. ("Morphic" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MORF). Investors who purchased Morphic securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/morf.

The investigation concerns whether Morphic has violated federal securities laws.

Investigation Details:

On September 22, 2023, Morphic released abstract data from its EMERALD-1 Phase 2a trial for its MORF-057 drug, revealing that “endoscopic improvement was achieved in 25.7% of patients.” On this news, Morphic’s stock price fell $14.72 per share, or 28.64%, to close at $36.68 per share on September 22, 2023.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Morphic securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/morf. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

