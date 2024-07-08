By Colin Kellaher

Morphic Holding shares surged 75% in early trading Monday after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by drugmaker Eli Lilly for $3.2 billion in cash.

Eli Lilly is paying $57 a share for Morphic, a 79% premium to Friday's closing price of $31.84 for the Waltham, Mass., company, which is developing therapies targeting the inflammatory bowel diseases ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Morphic shares were recently changing hands at $55.68, up 75%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of $62.08 last August, but an update from Morphic the following month on a Phase 2a study of its lead program MORF-057 in ulcerative colitis triggered a steep selloff.

