    MORF   US61775R1059

MORPHIC HOLDING, INC.

(MORF)
  Report
Morphic : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)

05/17/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 10-Q/A
(Amendment No. 1)
(Mark One)
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13, OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from to
Commission file number:001-38940
MORPHIC HOLDING, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
(State or other jurisdiction of
Incorporation or Organization)
47-3878772
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
35 Gatehouse Drive, A2
Waltham, MA
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
02451
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(781) 996-0955
Not Applicable
Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share MORF The Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (Section 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of


'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer ☐
Accelerated filer ☐
Non-accelerated filer☒
Smaller reporting company ☒
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Exchange Act Rule 12b-2). Yes ☐ No ☒
The number of shares outstanding of the registrant's Common Stock as of April 26, 2021 was 36,214,367.



EXPLANATORY NOTE
We are filing this Amendment No. 1 to Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A (this 'Amendment') to amend our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on April 29, 2021 (the '10-Q'). This Amendment is being filed solely to refile the certifications of our principal executive officer and principal financial officer as exhibits to this Amendment as required pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350.
No attempt has been made in this Amendment to otherwise modify or update the other disclosures presented in the 10-Q. This Amendment does not reflect events occurring after the filing of the original 10-Q (i.e., those events occurring after April 29, 2021) or modify of update those disclosures that may be affected by subsequent events. Such subsequent matters are addressed in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Accordingly, this Amendment should be read in conjunction with the 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC.



Item 6.Exhibits

Exhibit
Number 		Description Form File No. Exhibit Filing
Date 		Filed/Furnished Herewith
10.1 10-Q 001-38940 April 29, 2021
10.2 10-Q 001-38940 April 29, 2021
31.1
Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.
X
31.2
Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.
X
32.1* 10-Q 001-38940 April 29, 2021
32.2* 10-Q 001-38940 April 29, 2021
101.INS XBRL Instance Document.
101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document. 10-Q 001-38940 April 29, 2021
101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document. 10-Q 001-38940 April 29, 2021
101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document. 10-Q 001-38940 April 29, 2021
101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document. 10-Q 001-38940 April 29, 2021
101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document. 10-Q 001-38940 April 29, 2021
*The certifications furnished in Exhibits 32.1 and 32.2 hereto are deemed to accompany this Form 10-Q and are not deemed 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act.



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
MORPHIC HOLDING, INC.
May 17, 2021 By: /s/ Praveen P. Tipirneni
Praveen P. Tipirneni, M.D.
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
(Principal Executive Officer)
By: /s/ Marc Schegerin
May 17, 2021 Marc Schegerin, M.D.
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
(Principal Financial Officer)
May 17, 2021 By: /s/ Robert E. Farrell Jr.
Robert E. Farrell Jr. CPA
Chief Accounting Officer and Assistant Treasurer
(Principal Accounting Officer)

Disclaimer

Morphic Holding Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 21:02:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
