The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Morphic Holding, Inc. (“Morphic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MORF) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 22, 2023, Morphic issued a press release announcing publication of an abstract discussing the Company’s EMERALD-1 phase 2a primary results. The Company revealed disappointing results, including that “endoscopic improvement was achieved in 25.7% of patients at week 12,” which was less than the 41% shown by Entyvio.

On this news, Morphic’s stock price fell $28.26, or 54.4%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $23.14 per share on September 25, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

