Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MorphoSys AG    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 exceeding guidance

03/01/2021 | 04:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 exceeding guidance

01-March-2021 / 22:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release according to article 17 para. 1 MAR
Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 01, 2021

Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 exceeding guidance

 

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) today announces that according to the analysis of the preliminary results during the ongoing year end closing process, MorphoSys' outlook has been exceeded. Group revenues for 2020 are expected to amount to ? 327.7 million and therefore slightly above the upper end of the guidance range from ? 317 to 327 million. Group revenues include ? 18.5 million (USD 22.0 million) revenues from product sales of Monjuvi(R) as well as ? 42.5 million for royalties on net sales of Tremfya(R). EBIT (Earnings before Interests and Taxes) for 2020 is expected to be ? 27.4 million, and therefore significantly above the upper end of the guidance range of ? 10 to 20 million. Expenses for research and development are expected to amount to ? 141.4 million and therefore slightly above the guided range of ? 130 to 140 million.

All figures are preliminary. Full results will be published as planned on March 15, 2021.

***

END OF AD HOC RELEASE

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About MorphoSys
MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 27 are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of MorphoSys' proprietary product Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.

Monjuvi(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.
Tremfya(R) is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech.

MorphoSys Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies, including the expectations regarding Monjuvi's ability to treat patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the further clinical development of tafasitamab, including ongoing confirmatory trials, additional interactions with regulatory authorities and expectations regarding future regulatory filings and possible additional approvals for tafasitamab as well as the commercial performance of Monjuvi. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'would,' 'could,' 'potential,' 'possible,' 'hope' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are MorphoSys' expectations regarding risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to MorphoSys' business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones, including its ongoing and planned research activities, ability to conduct ongoing and planned clinical trials, clinical supply of current or future drug candidates, commercial supply of current or future approved products, and launching, marketing and selling current or future approved products, the global collaboration and license agreement for tafasitamab, the further clinical development of tafasitamab, including ongoing confirmatory trials, and MorphoSys' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned clinical trials, additional interactions with regulatory authorities and expectations regarding future regulatory filings and possible additional approvals for tafasitamab as well as the commercial performance of Monjuvi, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

For more information, please contact:


Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Senior Director Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com

Myles Clouston
Senior Director Investor Relations
Tel: +1 857-772-0240
myles.clouston@morphosys.com

01-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222
E-mail: investors@morphosys.com
Internet: www.morphosys.com
ISIN: DE0006632003
WKN: 663200
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1172226

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1172226  01-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1172226&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about MORPHOSYS AG
04:18pDGAP-ADHOC : Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 e..
DJ
04:18pAD HOC : MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 exceeding gui..
EQ
02/26MORPHOSYS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports ..
EQ
02/26DGAP-AFR  : MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
DJ
02/26MORPHOSYS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
02/25MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
02/25GSK narrows focus on elderly in trial to treat pneumonia from COVID-19
RE
02/22European ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
02/19European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
02/10MORPHOSYS  : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 318 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2020 22,7 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net cash 2020 623 M 750 M 750 M
P/E ratio 2020 146x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 801 M 3 377 M 3 374 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,85x
EV / Sales 2021 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 130,33 €
Last Close Price 83,40 €
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Sung H. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Malte Peters Chief Research & Development Officer
Roland Wandeler Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG-11.11%3 304
MODERNA, INC.48.19%61 888
LONZA GROUP AG0.88%46 924
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.60%36 971
CELLTRION, INC.-17.13%35 993
SEAGEN INC.-13.72%27 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ