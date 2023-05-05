Advanced search
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:23:30 2023-05-05 am EDT
20.63 EUR   +2.43%
MorphoSys AG: Charlotte Lohmann, Allocation of 157 shares as part of her remuneration as member of the Managing Board (Performance Share Plan 2019) (issuer's own shares)
EQ
JPMorgan raises target for Morphosys to 12 euros - 'Underweight'
DP
MORPHOSYS : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
DD: MorphoSys AG: Charlotte Lohmann, Allocation of 157 shares as part of her remuneration as member of the Managing Board (Performance Share Plan 2019) (issuer's own shares)

05/05/2023 | 11:05am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2023 / 17:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Charlotte
Last name(s): Lohmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MorphoSys AG

b) LEI
529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of 157 shares as part of her remuneration as member of the Managing Board (Performance Share Plan 2019) (issuer's own shares)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
04/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82963  05.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
All news about MORPHOSYS AG
11:05aDd : MorphoSys AG: Charlotte Lohmann, Allocation of 157 shares as part of her remuneration..
EQ
02:35aJPMorgan raises target for Morphosys to 12 euros - 'Underweight'
DP
02:25aMORPHOSYS : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/04Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
05/04MORPHOSYS : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
05/04Morphosys Ag Provides Sales Guidance for the Financial Year 2023
CI
05/04Transcript : MorphoSys AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Morphosys grows surprisingly strongly at the start of the year
DP
05/04MORPHOSYS : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
05/03Biotech company Morphosys again performs better than expected
DP
Analyst Recommendations on MORPHOSYS AG
Financials
Sales 2023 242 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2023 -213 M -235 M -235 M
Net Debt 2023 193 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,22x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 688 M 757 M 757 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
EV / Sales 2024 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,14 €
Average target price 18,31 €
Spread / Average Target -9,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tim Demuth Chief Research & Development Officer
Luisa Ciccarelli Global Head-Technical Operations & Senior VP
Krisja Vermeylen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG52.46%757
MODERNA, INC.-25.21%51 808
LONZA GROUP AG28.18%48 653
SEAGEN INC.54.46%37 220
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-10.00%34 215
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.98%25 514
