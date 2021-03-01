DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 exceeding guidance

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 exceeding guidance
Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 01, 2021
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) today announces that according to the
analysis of the preliminary results during the ongoing year end closing process, MorphoSys' outlook has been exceeded.
Group revenues for 2020 are expected to amount to EUR 327.7 million and therefore slightly above the upper end of the
guidance range from EUR 317 to 327 million. Group revenues include EUR 18.5 million (USD 22.0 million) revenues from
product sales of Monjuvi^(R) as well as EUR 42.5 million for royalties on net sales of Tremfya^(R). EBIT (Earnings before
Interests and Taxes) for 2020 is expected to be EUR 27.4 million, and therefore significantly above the upper end of the
guidance range of EUR 10 to 20 million. Expenses for research and development are expected to amount to EUR 141.4 million
and therefore slightly above the guided range of EUR 130 to 140 million.
All figures are preliminary. Full results will be published as planned on March 15, 2021.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development
and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its
leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed
and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 27 are currently in clinical
development. In 2017, Tremfya^(R), developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech,
Inc., for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive
regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of
MorphoSys' proprietary product Monjuvi^(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a
certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S.
subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or
www.morphosys-us.com.
Monjuvi^(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.
Tremfya^(R) is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech.
MorphoSys Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies, including
the expectations regarding Monjuvi's ability to treat patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell
lymphoma, the further clinical development of tafasitamab, including ongoing confirmatory trials, additional
interactions with regulatory authorities and expectations regarding future regulatory filings and possible additional
approvals for tafasitamab as well as the commercial performance of Monjuvi. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,'
'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'would,' 'could,' 'potential,' 'possible,' 'hope'
and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking
statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of
MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the
actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be
materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results,
performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent
with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among
the factors that may result in differences are MorphoSys' expectations regarding risks and uncertainties related to the
impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to MorphoSys' business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones,
including its ongoing and planned research activities, ability to conduct ongoing and planned clinical trials, clinical
supply of current or future drug candidates, commercial supply of current or future approved products, and launching,
marketing and selling current or future approved products, the global collaboration and license agreement for
tafasitamab, the further clinical development of tafasitamab, including ongoing confirmatory trials, and MorphoSys'
ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned clinical trials,
additional interactions with regulatory authorities and expectations regarding future regulatory filings and possible
additional approvals for tafasitamab as well as the commercial performance of Monjuvi, MorphoSys' reliance on
collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks
indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on
such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this
document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document
to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set
forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.
For more information, please contact:
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Senior Director Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com
Myles Clouston
Senior Director Investor Relations
Tel: +1 857-772-0240
myles.clouston@morphosys.com
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222
E-mail: investors@morphosys.com
Internet: www.morphosys.com
ISIN: DE0006632003
WKN: 663200
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
