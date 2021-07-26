Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MorphoSys AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-Adhoc : Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG to update financial guidance for 2021 and reduce financial liabilities

07/26/2021 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast 
Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG to update financial guidance for 2021 and reduce financial liabilities 
26-Jul-2021 / 13:05 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of an inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 
Planegg/Munich, Germany, July 26, 2021 
Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG to update financial guidance for 2021 and reduce financial liabilities 
 
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) announces today an update of its financial guidance for 2021 after preliminary 
completion of the latest evaluation of MorphoSys' half year 2021 financial performance. 
Based on the preliminary unaudited consolidated results for the first six months 2021, MorphoSys now expects Group 
revenues in the range of EUR 155 to EUR 180 million (previously: EUR 150 to EUR 200 million, provided on March 15, 2021 and 
reiterated on May 5, 2021). The updated revenue guidance primarily reflects updated Monjuvi^(R) product sales 
expectations. 
MorphoSys now expects Group operating expenses, which is comprised of R&D and Selling, as well as General & 
Administrative expenses, in the range of EUR 435 to EUR 465 million (previously: EUR 355 to EUR 385 million). R&D expenses now 
are expected to comprise 52 to 57% of Group operating expenses (previously 45-50%), excluding one-time 
transaction-related costs. The updated guidance for Group operating expenses mainly reflects the acquisition of 
Constellation Pharmaceuticals (Constellation), which was completed on July 15, 2021. The revised Group range also 
includes one-time transaction costs of EUR 36 million, related to the agreements with Constellation and Royalty Pharma. 
As a result of the updated Monjuvi product sales expectations, the balance sheet position "Financial Liabilities from 
Collaborations, Net of Current Portion" is reduced from EUR 547.6 million (balance as of March 31, 2021) to EUR 445.9 
million (balance as of June 30, 2021). The balance in "Financial Liabilities from Collaborations, Net of Current 
Portion", reflects an accounting view of expected profits from the net product sales of Monjuvi in the U.S. in the r/r 
DLBCL setting owed to our partner Incyte. The reduction in Financial Liabilities from Collaborations has no impact to 
cash. 
Full results will be published as planned on July 28, 2021. 
*** 
END OF AD HOC RELEASE 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
About MorphoSys 
MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and 
commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading 
expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has 
created antibodies that are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya^(R) 
(guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment 
of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In 
July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product 
Monjuvi^(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide for patients with a certain type of lymphoma. 
Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys Group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiaries MorphoSys US Inc. 
and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has more than 750 employees. For more information visit www.morphosys.com. 
Monjuvi^(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG. 
Tremfya^(R) is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc. 
Forward Looking Statements 
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The 
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and 
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and 
liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic 
or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such 
forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, 
and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may 
not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are 
that MorphoSys' expectations may be incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, 
clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, MorphoSys' reliance on 
collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks 
indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. 
Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on 
such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this 
document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document 
to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on 
which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set 
forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation. 
For more information, please contact: 
Dr. Julia Neugebauer 
Senior Director Investor Relations 
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179 
julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com 
Myles Clouston 
Senior Director Investor Relations 
Tel: +1 857-772-0240 
myles.clouston@morphosys.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      MorphoSys AG 
              Semmelweisstr. 7 
              82152 Planegg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 899 27-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 899 27-222 
E-mail:       investors@morphosys.com 
Internet:     www.morphosys.com 
ISIN:         DE0006632003 
WKN:          663200 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq 
EQS News ID:  1221617 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1221617 26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)

All news about MORPHOSYS AG
07:18aAD-HOC : MorphoSys AG to update financial guidance for 2021 and reduce financial..
PU
07:06aDGAP-ADHOC : Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG to update financial guidance for 2021 and redu..
DJ
07/22European ADRs Modestly Lower Thursday as Unilever Slides
MT
07/21MORPHOSYS : Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results ..
PU
07/21MORPHOSYS : Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results ..
PU
07/21PRESS RELEASE : Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Resu..
DJ
07/21MORPHOSYS : Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results ..
EQ
07/21MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
07/21DGAP-PVR : MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
07/20European ADRs Up 0.5% Tuesday
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 179 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2021 -203 M -240 M -240 M
Net cash 2021 559 M 659 M 659 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 865 M 2 193 M 2 200 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,28x
EV / Sales 2022 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 609
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 54,68 €
Average target price 109,07 €
Spread / Average Target 99,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Sung H. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Malte Peters Chief Research & Development Officer
Roland Wandeler Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG-41.72%2 613
MODERNA, INC.233.90%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG24.05%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.39.02%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.21%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-16.87%28 525